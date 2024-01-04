Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Jones, Matthews, Marner & Hildeby

Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat a determined goalie in a hard-fought 2-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks. Goalie Lukas Dostal had one of the best games I’ve ever seen a goalie play and almost pulled out the win for a hard-working but offensively overwhelmed team. In total, he faced a career-high 57 shots from the Maple Leafs, stopping 55 of them. Only the Maple Leafs’ persistence carried the day.

At the other end of the ice, Maple Leafs goalie Martin Jones was less busy but stood in there. He played his second great game in two nights. Following his 31-save shutout against the Los Angeles Kings, he stopped 27 of 28 shots from the Ducks. Both goalies were great in their respective creases. I can only think that young goalie Dennis Hildeby learned a thing or two from his seat on the bench watching. It had to be inspiring for the 22-year-old Swedish goalie.

Item One: How Did the Maple Leafs Finally Pull Out the Win?

In the end, several key factors contributed to the Maple Leafs’ eventual success on the night. First, as noted, Jones played a crucial role in the win, playing his second standout game in two nights. His consistency in the net provided a solid foundation for the Maple Leafs throughout the game.

John Tavares’ goal with just under six minutes left in regulation forced the game into overtime. There, Auston Matthews, with that determined look in his eye as he sat on the bench during the game, scored the game-winner just 2:12 into overtime.

It was Matthews’ 30th goal of the season on his 13th shot of the game. It was also the eighth season in a row where he’s scored at least 30 goals. Give credit to Mitch Marner for a beautiful setup for a quicker-than-lightning one-timer from Matthews.

The key to the win was the Maple Leafs’ determination. They simply never gave up, as frustrating an evening as it had to have been for them. That persistence and resilience bodes well for this team.

Item Two: Martin Jones Was Outstanding Once Again

Jones showed once again how crucial his pick-up during last offseason was for the Maple Leafs. It seemed his teammates just believed he would NOT allow another goal and that kept them pushing. What a difference he made in the attitude of his team. His outstanding goaltending pulled his team to back-to-back wins on the road; but, even more crucial perhaps, he’s helped revitalize their determination to play hard.

Jones’ ability to maintain a high level of play on two straight nights showed his reliability and contributed significantly to the team’s success. In those two back-to-backs, he faced a total of 59 shots and allowed only one goal. It’s hard to beat that kind of effectiveness. The Maple Leafs’ offense might not have translated into tons of goals, but no one on the team dialed it in.

Martin Jones, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On the season, Jones’ two wins in a row pushed his record to 6-3-0. Among those wins are two shutouts, a 2.20 goals-against average (GAA), and a growingly impressive .930 save percentage. Jones has buoyed the team’s confidence and re-engaged their mojo. Look for him to get the start yet again against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday’s Hockey Night in Canada.

Item Three: Auston Matthews Reaches the 30-Goal Mark

Matthews achieved a remarkable milestone, reaching the 30-goal mark spectacularly during Wednesday’s 2-1 overtime win against the Ducks. Despite his point streak ending in the previous game, Matthews showed his goal-scoring desire by throwing an impressive 13 shots on the net. His determination paid off with the overtime game-winner. He’s now the first NHL player in the league to hit 30 goals this season.

Matthews’ exceptional determination and his ability to elevate his game and keep it there for long periods earned praise from head coach Sheldon Keefe. Keefe noted that Matthews had reached another level over the last month. In that kind of on-ice leadership, Matthews has been a huge contributor to the team’s success.

Auston Matthews Mitch Marner (The Hockey Writers)

With Matthews’ 30 goals, he’s also recorded 15 assists, fired 159 shots, blocked 48 shots, delivered 38 hits, and maintained a plus-7 rating through 35 games. Those are heady numbers. Matthews’ consistent performance establishes him as the key player for the Maple Leafs as they progress through the season. I can’t imagine anyone but him being named the team’s All-Star representative. Nylander has been great, yet he’s not Matthews.

Item Four: Mitch Marner Has Assist on Game-Winner

Marner played a crucial role in last night’s Maple Leafs’ 2-1 overtime win. Despite his recent scoring slump, Marner contributed the game-winning primary assist and fired seven shots on the net. The 26-year-old winger’s setup on Matthews’ game-winning goal was a thing of beauty. It was perfectly played and allowed Matthews to step into the one-timer before Dostal had a chance to react.

This season, Marner has scored 14 goals, added 25 assists, and has maintained a plus-4 rating in 36 games. His ability to generate offense and contribute defensively are valuable assets for the Maple Leafs on the season.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Although it might seem redundant, the key to the Maple Leafs’ win last night was the fact that they faced tons of adversity but never quit working. The team’s ability to overcome challenges and stay focused on its offensive game plan proved crucial. As I noted, you could just see it in Matthews’ face as the camera kept showing him on the bench. He never blinked. He’s growing into an on-ice leader.

In the end, although I was anxious to see Hildeby play, Keefe’s call turned out to be the right one. Not only did Jones come through for his team, but the Swedish backup goalie got a great taste of the kind of performance that will be expected of him when he does get to play. I can’t imagine that he didn’t find it inspiring and motivating.