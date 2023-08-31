Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Keefe, Treliving, Nylander & Niemela  

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look at Sheldon Keefe‘s contract extension. After the extension was announced, new Maple Leafs’ general manager (GM) Brad Treliving made a number of interesting comments about how impressed he was with Keefe’s accountability, transparency, honesty, and responsibility.

Second, I’ll share the news that the Maple Leafs did indeed consider trading William Nylander, which sets up a curious situation for the season. Third, I’ll look at how important 2023-24 is for defensive prospect Topi Niemela. He’s at a bit of a crossroads in his career and needs to add physicality without taking away from the skills that have made him such a good young defenseman. Can he do it this season?

Item One: Maple Leafs Extend Sheldon Keefe

The Maple Leafs extended Sheldon Keefe’s contract for two years, which means he’ll be with the team (or, if all else fails, at least will be paid) until 2025. With the announcement on Wednesday, Treliving said he was impressed by Keefe’s accountability for the team’s recent playoff setbacks.

Sheldon Keefe, Head Coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Specifically, Treliving praised Keefe’s transparency, honesty, and willingness to take responsibility for the team’s poor playoff performance. By making that the focus, rather than Keefe’s 166-71-30 regular-season record since he became the head coach, Treliving clearly made playoff performance a litmus test for Keefe’s success. Now it’s up to the team to step up for a coach who might have thrown himself under the bus for his charges this offseason.

If that’s the job criteria, it’s fair that Keefe knows it. The two-year extension gives him at least until the end of this season to see how far he can take his team down the path to the Stanley Cup.

Given the tempestuous offseason, with Dubas leaving and Treliving coming and needing time to assess the landscape, Keefe was the best coaching choice. Even if Treliving wanted to replace Keefe, he’s being pragmatic.

Two things are curious, however. First, I think back to Treliving’s time with the Calgary Flames. He had a situation with coach Geoff Ward. After long consideration, Treliving extended Ward as the Flames’ coach. There was some thought that Ward would be replaced. However, when things seemed not to be working out with Ward, Treliving struck quickly. On the same day, he quickly fired Ward and replaced him with Duane Sutter (March 4, 2001). The point is that we know Treliving can make quick and decisive decisions.

Second, how will Keefe do this season without his friend Dubas’s direct involvement? It’s a new situation, and it will be interesting to see his performance. From the outside, he has the trust and support of his players, and the positive comments made by the GM should further that positive relationship.

If Treliving sensed the players supported Keefe, perhaps his comments were meant to challenge the team to win one for their coach. Stanley Cup success seems to be the sole expectation for Keefe’s longevity.

Item Two: So, the Maple Leafs Considered Trading Nylander

The word came yesterday that the Maple Leafs considered trading William Nylander earlier this summer. Hockey insider Elliotte Friedman revealed this information on Sportsnet 650’s Halford and Brough in the Morning. Friedman reported that Toronto was open to trading Nylander if the right offer came along. However, they obviously didn’t find a suitable deal.

Go figure. It’s tough to find compensation for a consistently improving player who put up 40 goals and 47 assists (for 87 points) last season. Nylander has redundantly expressed his desire to remain with the Maple Leafs, and it seems things are now settled as he is set to play out the last season of his six-year contract this season. At least, that’s where I think the smart money lands on this bet.

Friedman said, “I think the Maple Leafs just decided [to keep him for this year]… I think they looked at trading him. I don’t think they liked what was out there. I mean, he did score 40 goals last year. He’s a really talented guy and in the playoffs, he was involved in a couple of their really successful moments against Tampa Bay. I think they know that and recognize that, they didn’t like what was out there [in the trade market].”

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Friedman had talked with Nylander in Sweden as part of an NHL’s European media tour. During the interview, Nylander shared that he’s not worried about not having a long-term contract, and he wants to play at home in Toronto. He’s been with the team since he was drafted in 2014 and has spent his entire professional career with them.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Drafted by the Maple Leafs in 2020, Topi Niemela has shown promise in his development. He had a standout performance at the World Juniors and set a record for U20 defensemen in the Liiga for points.

However, although he has all the tools, his progress has been slowed down by his lack of physical strength. As a result, he’s been challenged to improve every area of his defense.

Niemela is an intelligent, two-way player. He relies on his skating and decision-making skills. Adding muscle and strength could enhance his defensive game, but it might come at the cost of his agility.

Topi Niemelä, Team Finland (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

The hope is that Niemela will use this season with the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies to work closely with the coaching and development staff to improve his physicality – all without losing the skills that have made him a rising prospect. He is expected to be a key player with the Marlies this season and, hopefully, he’ll show fans how close he is to being NHL-ready.