Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Robertson, Gregor, Benoit & Matthews

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at some of the highlights from head coach Sheldon Keefe’s post-practice media briefing on Sunday. During the media scrum, Keefe answered questions about Timothy Liljegren’s progress, the stellar performance of the third line, Tyler Bertuzzi’s recent form, the play of the fill-in defensemen, and the evolving role of Noah Gregor. He also spoke about the play of Auston Matthews.

Question One: How Is Timothy Liljegren’s Recovery Coming?

In an update on Timothy Liljegren‘s recovery, while there’s no set timeline for Liljegren’s return, Keefe expressed satisfaction with his advancements. Liljegren has exceeded expectations in the early stages of recovery, showcasing positive signs on the ice.

Keefe also highlighted Liljegren’s agility, noting his ability to dig in, stop, and start. Drawing from his experience with injuries, particularly a high-ankle sprain, Keefe mentioned that this one is less severe. The coaching staff is optimistic about Liljegren’s return.

Timothy Liljegren, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The question remains: “When will Liljegren rejoin the team on the ice and be integrated into the lineup?”

Question Two: How Has the Team’s New-Look Third Line Been Playing?

Keefe was asked about the Maple Leafs’ third line of Nick Robertson, Max Domi, and Calle Jarnkrok and said that he liked the way the trio has evolved since Robertson’s promotion from the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Toronto Marlies and the impact he has had on the team’s overall performance.

Keefe highlighted their ability to score crucial goals. Since Domi was moved to center, the line has positively impacted the team’s ability to control the play. Despite some recent ups and downs, they have the potential to break free and create offensive opportunities.

Keefe also acknowledged the growth and maturity in Robertson’s game. Waxing a bit philosophical, he emphasized the importance of young players learning to understand the challenges of consistently filling the net in the NHL. Keefe believes that Robertson’s evolution in managing the game has grown. He emphasized that no player can contribute offensively every shift. As a result, any player must learn to manage the game (and his own game) during the ebbs and flows of a particular contest.

Latest News & Highlight

Strangely (and I admit that I’m inferring here), Keefe hinted that Robertson’s injuries, while slowing down physical development, have also allowed him to mature and gain some perspective on how he can best fit into the roster.

Going forward, the question remains: “How can the third line’s performance, particularly in relationship to Robertson’s growth and after Domi’s first goal against the Boston Bruins, rise to impact the Maple Leafs’ overall game and strategy?”

Question Three: How Is Tyler Bertuzzi’s Game Evolving?

By his own admission, Tyler Bertuzzi’s adjustment to his new team took longer than he wanted, and he’s had some struggles finding his place on the Maple Leafs. During the media discussion, Keefe was asked about Bertuzzi’s growth and his fit within the team’s system.

Keefe noted that Bertuzzi is now consistently performing at a high level and highlighted his exceptional competitiveness on the puck. He has a “heavy stick that creates turnovers.” Keefe also discussed the positive trend in Bertuzzi’s game, indicating that he is now in a good place.

While Keefe did not contradict the notion that Bertuzzi had a “slower start,” he expressed his satisfaction with his play. He noted that it takes time for a talented player to acclimate to a new environment, and he dismissed the significance of a single mistake in one game.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The questions remain: “How can Bertuzzi’s improved play more positively impact the Maple Leafs, and where does Keefe see Bertuzzi’s continued growth fitting into the team’s system?”

Question Four: How Important Has Noah Gregor Been to the Team?

Keefe was asked about Noah Gregor’s value to the Maple Leafs and why Keefe has come to trust his game in such a short time. He’s been one of the good news stories of the season.

Keefe shared his intention to involve Gregor more in games, reflecting how much trust he has gained from the coaching staff. Keefe also shared that Gregor has earned a role in playing against top opponents and highlighted his effective contributions on the penalty kill.

The question remains: “In what specific way can the team expand Gregor’s responsibilities based on his contributions to its success?”

Question Five: How Have Fill-in Defensemen Lagesson and Benoit Performed?

Keefe was asked how comfortable he is with William Lagesson and Simon Benoit since they gained more ice time as replacements for injured defensemen. He specifically commended Lagesson’s and Benoit’s ability to manage the game effectively. He highlighted the growth in their offensive abilities, particularly in helping the team transition from the defensive zone. He also emphasized the defensive strengths of the fill-in defensemen, noting their battle, instincts, and notable height, adding different elements to the team’s defensive play.

William Lagesson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

The question remains: “Is there a chance that Lagesson and Benoit have shown enough to warrant more playing time past the challenging period of injuries to key defensive players?”

Question Six: How Can Auston Matthews Improve His Play?

[Note: Keefe was not specifically asked this question. I created it because I thought it was the essence of the question asked.]

When Keefe was asked about star player Auston Matthews, he hinted that, if Matthews had anything he needed to work on, it would be his assertiveness in shooting the puck. He believes Matthews should be more aggressive in attacking and taking shots, creating chaos and panic for the opposition.

Keefe noted that Matthews sometimes defers to making plays and looking for teammates. However, he thinks the team would benefit more from a greater focus on putting the puck on the net, challenging the opposition’s goalie, and creating opportunities through shooting.

In essence, Matthews could enhance his impact by shooting more. To Keefe, that would increase his goal-scoring but also disrupt opponents’ defensive structures, which would then create more scoring chances for the team.

The Bottom Line in Keefe’s Thinking

Keefe’s responses suggest that he has a particular vision for his team to be more successful offensively: to create so much chaos that it throws the opposition into disarray and breaks down their defensive system.

Keefe believes that, if this can happen, the elite skills in his team’s lineup would rise to the surface and be able to take advantage of the “mess” that has been created. In short, put lots of pucks on the net, create the kind of panic that gets the defence running around, and let the puck take its haphazard path around the ice. Then, when it lands on your stick, bang it home.