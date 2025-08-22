Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Kotkaniemi Hire, Stolarz’s “Snub” & Domi’s Challenge

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to give fans plenty to talk about as training camp creeps closer. While the roster remains largely set, the front office has been busy making tweaks, and questions about depth and consistency are never far from the surface.

This edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumours will share a mix of storylines—from an intriguing front-office hire with a family twist, to Olympic chatter surrounding Anthony Stolarz, and pressure building on Max Domi to carve out a bigger role. Each narrative sheds light on different challenges facing the Maple Leafs as they head into the 2025-26 season.

Item One: Maple Leafs Hire Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s Father as Scout

The Maple Leafs announced an interesting front-office addition this week, bringing in Mikael Kotkaniemi—the father of Carolina Hurricanes forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi—as a European scout. He posted on LinkedIn that it was “a real privilege” to join the organization and spoke about the passion surrounding the team.

Of course, the hire has sparked speculation. Toronto is thin down the middle behind Auston Matthews and John Tavares, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi could be seen as a possible trade target if Carolina looks to move him. Still, it’s worth keeping perspective: Mikael’s role is on the scouting side, and family ties don’t necessarily mean a deal is in the works. For now, it’s simply an intriguing move that adds another wrinkle to the Maple Leafs’ busy offseason.

Item Two: Anthony Stolarz Still Has More to Prove

Some fans were surprised when Anthony Stolarz didn’t receive a U.S. Olympic camp invite, but calling it a “snub” is a stretch. Sure, he had an exceptional first season with the Maple Leafs, posting a .926 save percentage and ranking among the NHL’s leaders in advanced goaltending stats. However, it was also the first time in his career that he played more than 30 games, and it ended prematurely due to a knee injury.

When you look at the competition—Connor Hellebuyck, Jake Oettinger, Jeremy Swayman, and even Joey Daccord—it’s clear why USA Hockey wasn’t ready to slide Stolarz into the mix. At 31, he’s a late bloomer, not an established starter. If he can repeat his strong play this season and stay healthy, the conversation could change. For now, there’s no snub here, just a goalie who still has some things to prove.

Item Three: Max Domi Needs to Bring Back His Edge

Domi has shown flashes of being a difference-maker, but consistency has been the issue. After his 72-point season in Montreal back in 2018-19, he’s struggled to recapture that level of play. In two seasons with the Maple Leafs, he has appeared in 154 games, scoring just 17 goals and adding 63 assists.

Toronto Maple Leafs Max Domi (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

The encouraging sign is that Domi has inclined to play a more disruptive role. Maybe it comes from watching his dad play with the Blue & White. Max hits, blocks shots, and is willing to mix it up physically. All of which have increased since he got to Toronto, showing that he understands how to contribute in other ways.

But Toronto still needs him to deliver in key moments. He has 15 career game-winning goals, yet only two of them have come during his time with the Maple Leafs. If he can combine his grit with a scoring touch, Domi could fill a role this team desperately needs—an agitator who also changes games on the scoreboard.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs enter the 2025-26 season with no shortage of storylines. A front-office hire may or may not signal bigger roster moves. Stolarz has to prove last season wasn’t a one-off, and Domi faces the challenge of becoming more than a depth piece. Each of these stories will help shape what kind of team Toronto becomes this season.

As always with this franchise, expectations are high. The Maple Leafs believe they’re contenders, but turning that belief into playoff success remains the challenge. Training camp and the early months of the season should offer plenty of clues about whether this group can take the next step.