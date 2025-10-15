Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Stars Shine, Depth Delivers & Berube Takes Hold

After a frustrating pair of losses, the Toronto Maple Leafs finally exhaled Tuesday night — and did it in style. Toronto scored seven times, including two from Auston Matthews, to beat the Nashville Predators 7-4 at Scotiabank Arena. It wasn’t perfect, but it was loud, lively, and exactly what this team needed.

It was a night where the big names showed up and the newcomers chipped in. Oliver Ekman-Larsson looked like he’d been wearing blue and white for years, John Tavares finally found the back of the net, and Cayden Primeau — freshly plucked off waivers — earned his first win as a Maple Leaf.

The win not only halted a two-game skid but also provided a glimpse into what this group can achieve when combining structure with speed and confidence.

Item One: Berube’s Timeout Turns the Tide

Perhaps the key play of the game came after Nashville scored twice in 44 seconds to erase a 2-0 deficit. At that point, given an untested goalie and recent events, the game felt like it was about to slide over the hill — again. That’s when Craig Berube stepped in, calling a well-purposed timeout that reset the bench and the building. He “clearly” expressed his thoughts.

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube (Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

What followed was a calmer, more connected Maple Leafs team. They started winning puck battles again, the defence tightened up, and they found their rhythm. Berube’s message — simple and sharp — seemed to hit home and pull the team together. This was a coach using his feel, with a bit of fury, to change momentum. It did.

It’s a flash of a moment, but one that shows how Berube’s influence is starting to settle into this roster.

Item Two: Tavares Finally Breaks Through

It had been building for weeks — good chances, bad luck, and quiet frustration. But on this night, Tavares finally got one from exactly the right place. His first goal of the season came on a gritty rebound finish, set up by a beautiful give-and-go between William Nylander and Ekman-Larsson.

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The goal mattered not just for the scoreboard, but for his confidence. Tavares looked more relaxed afterward, his puck touches smoother, his timing sharper. You could almost feel the weight lift off his shoulders. If the Maple Leafs are going to string together wins, Tavares rediscovering his finish around the net could make a difference.

Item Three: Primeau Had a Night to Remember

Primeau didn’t expect to be starting games for the Maple Leafs this soon (if ever), but opportunity came quickly. With Joseph Woll away for family reasons, the young goaltender stepped in — and stepped up. His 27-save effort wasn’t flawless, but it was steady, and he looked far more composed than most suspected. He took home his first NHL win since November 2024.

For a goalie claimed off waivers less than a week ago, it was an impressive debut. Primeau tracked pucks well, made key saves in tight, and looked comfortable behind a team still sorting out its defensive rhythm. Sometimes a performance like that earns more than a win — it earns trust.

Item Four: Ekman-Larsson Adds Poise and Punch

Ekman-Larsson’s three-point night (a goal and two assists) wasn’t likely what management hoped for when they signed him. They likely wanted the aging warrior, who had become more of a shutdown defender than the offensive machine he was when he put up 21 goals and 55 points with the Arizona Coyotes in 2015-16.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

But last night, the veteran defender moved the puck, steadied the back end, and also chipped in a few points. His passing looked confident, his reads were sharp, and he seemed to bring a calm presence to the blue line.

When he and Nylander connected on Tavares’ net-front score, it showed how seamlessly he can fit into the team’s offensive structure. At 33, OEL won’t be the flashiest defender on the ice, but his sense of timing and poise might be exactly what this lineup has been missing.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs now head into a game on Thursday night against a New York Rangers team that has been shut out three times this season already. The team will need to keep building on what worked — balanced scoring, structure, and good enough goaltending — before things tighten up again later this month.

This win didn’t fix everything, but it reminded fans what this team looks like when it’s playing its game instead of chasing it.