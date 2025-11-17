Maple Leafs Place Carlo on IR & Call Up Quillan

The injury bug has hit the Toronto Maple Leafs, again. Today, the organization announced more roster moves. The first move is defensemen Brandon Carlo has been placed on the injury reverse (IR).

In a corresponding move, the Maple Leafs have called up forward Jacob Quillan from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League (AHL). This move also comes after they claimed Troy Stecher off of waivers on Saturday afternoon.

Maple Leafs Make More Roster Moves

Carlo missed the game on Saturday night against the Chicago Blackhawks due to the injury that is bothering him. The team announced that it was a lower-body injury and he was placed on the IR retroactive to Nov. 13th.

Brandon Carlo, Toronto Maple Leafs (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Quillan joined the team at practice today, and will be making his season debut with the Maple Leafs on Tuesday night against the St. Louis Blues. The reason for him being called up is because Toronto is also without Nicolas Roy who is now sidelined with an upper-body injury.

That now means that Auston Matthews, Anthony Stolarz, Chris Tanev, Carlo, Roy and Scott Laughton are all out of the lineup due to injuries. Which are some pretty significant losses to the Maple Leafs’ lineup.

To make matters worse, the Maple Leafs are also on a five-game losing streak and currently sit in 28th in the NHL.