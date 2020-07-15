Mason Langenbrunner- 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Mason Langenbrunner

2019-20 Team: Eden Prairie High- MN

Date of Birth: Sept. 14, 2002

Place of Birth: Dallas, TX, USA

Ht: 6’2” Wt: 166 lbs

Shoots: Right

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

Rankings

Like Ryder Rolston and his family ties to hockey, if Mason Langenbrunner’s last name sounds familiar it’s because he’s the son of former NHLer Jamie Langenbrunner who had a successful 18-year NHL career.

Mason isn’t like his father, who was a dynamic forward with the Dallas Stars and New Jersey Devils, as he tends to make a name for himself on the blue line. With other prominent names projected to go ahead of him in the draft, it’s understandable why he hasn’t been gaining much attention. But, at times, scouts have taken notice.

Langenbrunner is one of the top defensemen currently in the Minnesota hockey scene, bringing a strong offensive presence to his game. He was one of the Eagles’ go-to defensemen recording 19 points in 25 games played.

He’s an effective puck-moving, offensive defenseman and sees the ice really well, leading the offense from the back end. He has great vision that allows him to make a strong outlet pass and find his teammates to move the play forward. He’s a good skater that can carry the puck and rush the play up, picking the right lanes to gain access into the offensive zone. He possesses a great wrist and snapshot from the point with good accuracy, keeping his head up and finding his spot on net with ease.

While he does have great offensive instincts, his play in his own end and decision-making is a work in progress. He tends to make risky plays that could result in a turnover and a chance of going the other way. It’s normal for high-school players to be raw in their skillset, but if he develops properly he can round out his game to be an effective two-way player. There are times where he is in good position and makes the right play, but he needs to find that consistency. Playing in his senior year with the Eagles will help with his development before making the move to Harvard for the 2021-22 season.

Mason Langenbrunner- NHL Draft Projection

Langenbrunner is a wild card when it comes to his draft projection. Best case scenario, he can be a prospect that is taken as a sixth or even seventh-round pick. But, considering he’s only going into his senior year in high school, teams could be hesitant on selecting him even as a late-round pick. No doubt, there will be teams that will have him on their radar.

Quotables

“Mason Langenbrunner is an offensive blueliner who excels at the U.S. high school level. His ability to get his shot through and change the angle by being mobile along the blueline is intriguing. He doesn’t always pick his spots well, oftentimes leading to odd-man rushes against. Although his quick feet are enough for U.S. high school hockey, his skating will need to be refined as he moves up in level of competition. He doesn’t lack for effort but his skating stride needs to be reigned in. His playmaking and puck-moving, in general, is good but the risks he takes are not risks that can be taken at the next level, especially in his own zone. Defending is an issue but you aren’t asking him to be a defensive presence. All in all, he is a raw defender who will need development time. As with most high school players, I might wait a year and see where he is at for next year’s draft but if a team falls in love with the tools and offensive drive, they could take a flyer.”- Tony Ferrari, Dobber Prospects

“Another top Minnesota high school recruit whose dad was a notable NHL’er, Langenbrunner is a right-shot defenseman who turned out to be the most reliable two-way rearguard for an Eden Prairie squad that arguably had the state’s deepest blue line. He’s been a hot commodity in scouting circles the last two months of the season and was excellent in the state tournament. Mason, whose father Jamie won two Stanley Cups during his 18-year NHL career, likely plays his senior season with the Eagles before heading to Harvard.” – Steve Kourianos, The Draft Analyst

Strengths

Playmaking abilities

Great wrist and snap shot

Puck movement

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Defensive awareness

Skating needs to be retooled

NHL Potential

There’s no doubt that teams covet puck-moving defensemen. If Langenbrunner continues to progress with his development, then he could find himself on a team’s third pairing, with the potential of being a second pair defenseman. If things go well, Langenbrunner could be beneficial to a team’s power-play unit.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk- 3/5, Reward 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 6/10, Defense 5/10

Awards/ Achievements

While he’s committed to Harvard, Langenbrunner was selected 148th overall by the Sioux City Musketeers in the 2018 USHL draft.

