Meet the New Oilers: Connor Brown

The Edmonton Oilers signed forward Connor Brown to a one-year contract worth $775,000 towards their cap hit but is valued at up to $4 million with performance bonuses. He is coming off a short stint with the Washington Capitals last season where an injury kept him out for a majority of the season, so he’ll be looking to prove himself in a new city with a new team, alongside his old teammate from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Connor McDavid where they both played for the Erie Otters.

Related: Oilers Take Chance On Prospect Jayden Grubbe

Listed at 6 feet, 185 pounds, Brown is a right-shot winger from Etobicoke, Ontario. He is a solid two-way player that, when healthy, can produce a solid amount of points on a nightly basis. Teaming him back up with his old teammate and the current best player in the world is a recipe for success, and the Oilers took full advantage. Last season, Brown only played four games and had no points with the Capitals, but has been a consistent 25-30 point per season player.

Connor Brown’s Career So Far

Brown was selected in the sixth round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs at 156th overall after an impressive first season with the Otters. He quickly gained attention in his second season but was still in the shadow of his teammates, looking to make a name for himself. His game quickly evolved turning him into a strong two-way player that could fill the net and create opportunities for his teammates, and he was quick for a guy his size.

Connor Brown, Ottawa Senators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

After being drafted, Brown went back to the OHL where he was named captain of the Otters. He finished the season with 28 goals and 41 assists for 69 points through 63 games, coming in first in goals and points, and tying McDavid for the team lead in assists.

Latest News & Highlights

Brown went back to the Otters for a third year during the 2013-14 season and had a breakout year. He scored 45 goals and added 83 assists for 128 points which comes out to a 1.88 points per game average. He led his team in points and assists, and finished second in goals behind Dane Fox who had 64.

Brown turned pro during the 2014-15 season with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League (AHL) where he scored 21 goals and added 40 assists for 61 points through 76 games which comes out to a 0.80 points per game average.

Related: Oilers 2023 Free Agent Targets: Jonathan Toews

Brown got his first taste of NHL action the following season when he scored a goal and added five assists for six points through seven games with the Maple Leafs, but spent the majority of the season with the Marlies where he scored 11 goals and added 18 assists for 29 points through 34 games.

Brown earned his spot in the NHL after that. Over the next three seasons, he established himself as a depth scorer that could play anywhere in the lineup. He put up 93 points through 246 games in those three seasons, before joining the Ottawa Senators for the 2019-20 season.

Connor Brown, Ottawa Senators (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He played with the Senators for the next three seasons, even being named an alternate captain in the 2021-22 season, but was traded to the Capitals where his short stint in the 2022-23 season occurred. In 448 games throughout his NHL career, Brown has 90 goals and 126 assists for 216 points which comes out to a 0.48 points per game average.

Brown’s Fit With the Oilers

Brown has been brought in as a player that can slot in anywhere in the lineup. He will likely start in the top six alongside his former Otters teammate, but depending on how that goes he could move anywhere in the top nine. He is a solid scorer that could break his own personal records alongside two of the world’s best players.

The fact the Oilers and Brown were able to work out an agreement on such a unique contract shows there was plenty of mutual interest from both sides. Brown wants to win, and the Oilers are extremely close to climbing over that hump and winning it all. He could end up being one of the key factors that lead the Oilers to a deep playoff run in the 2023-24 season.

Overall, this is an incredible signing for the Oilers, and I have no doubt in my mind that he’ll be able to shatter his own personal records and be one of their top offensive producers this upcoming season.