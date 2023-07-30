“The Mighty Ducks” Built a New Generation of Hockey Fans

The ultimate sports narrative is the underdog story. You’ve seen it countless times. The protagonist suffers embarrassment against a rival. A chance to regroup and improve then sets the stage for a rematch in the final showdown against that very same rival. When Walt Disney Pictures created The Mighty Ducks trilogy, they didn’t mess with the narrative that works.

The instant financial success of the trilogy’s original movie quickly pushed Disney to invest in an NHL franchise, a memorable experiment that ultimately faded in the early 2000s. However, even after new ownership rebranded the Anaheim franchise, the movie series has left a lasting impact on an entire generation of fans who once dreamt of becoming superstars for the Mighty Ducks.

The Mighty Ducks Trilogy

Charlie Conway, Adam Banks, and the rest of Gordon Bombay’s squad showed children of the 1990s the loveable comradery of friends on a youth sports team. The trilogy hit the big screen in the same era as The Sandlot, Space Jam, and Little Giants. While these three respective movies also gave young sports fans something to identify with, The Mighty Ducks presented a more unique case. The relative niche of the sport of hockey in the United States meant that young fans would have a more immediate association with a major motion picture whenever they saw anything related to the game.

The Mighty Ducks were the superstars who could pull off farfetched stunts like the “Flying V,” the “Knuckle Puck,” and the elusive triple deke. They could score. They could fight. They could play pranks off the ice, and they could even go rollerblading in the Mall of America if they wanted to.

The intensity of competition in the Minnesota Pee Wee State Championship, the Junior Goodwill Games, and internal battles at a powerhouse hockey prep school in Minnesota raised the stakes much higher than most children’s sports comedies. The convincing drama fuels hockey fans in 2023 to playfully compare the intensity of the NHL in key situations to pressure moments like the shootout in the gold medal game in D2.

The decision by Disney to purchase an expansion franchise to play in Anaheim took things to a new level. The sport of hockey had certainly already benefited from the popularity of the movie series, but kids everywhere suddenly had an NHL franchise to glorify in association with a youth hockey movie. Teemu Selanne and Paul Kariya quickly became the heroes of every kid with a hockey stick.

If you want to know how much a generation of hockey fans loved The Mighty Ducks, just watch 36-year-old T.J. Oshie and 31-year-old Jeff Skinner talk about idolizing the fictional characters of the Quack Attack. NHL players looking back nostalgically on the movies should also eliminate the need to overanalyze the questionable portrayal of on-ice scenes. Games in The Mighty Ducks movie series is full of unrealistic outcomes, and the ability to switch a skater into goalie pads during a timeout to disguise him from defensive coverage is as much of a stretch of the imagination as you’ll see in any sports movie. The widespread impact of the children’s movie series, however, pushes unrealistic scenes out of the spotlight as the main focus.

ESPN Tells Fairytale Story

ESPN’s recent E60 documentary Once Upton a Time in Anaheim revisited the story of Disney’s ownership of the expansion Mighty Ducks of Anaheim from 1993-2005. It was an experiment to allow life to imitate a movie rather than a movie imitating life. The trilogy’s creator and writer Steven Brill spoke about his inspiration for The Mighty Ducks during the documentary.

The first light bulb went off in Brill’s head while he watched children skating at a rink in California and falling over the ice, looking like ducks on a pond. He didn’t realize at the time that his idea would influence an entire generation to associate the sport of hockey with a harmless bird.

Disney created a “machine in merchandising” with the benefit of a professional sports franchise under then company chairman Michael Eisner. Mighty Ducks merchandise appealed to every kid sports fan of the 1990s as a major part of the allure of NHL fandom. However, the documentary shed light on an “uncomfortable marriage” between hockey and entertainment that developed around the expansion franchise.

The hockey community is tightly knit in a unique way that isn’t true in basketball, baseball, and football. It’s incredibly difficult to disrupt the proverbial code that exists in the NHL and around the overall culture of hockey. The E60 pointed out that when the Mighty Ducks held a parade in Disney Land in October 1993 before their inaugural season, it dawned on the hockey community that this was anything but a normal expansion franchise. There were plenty of times when people around the NHL looked past the attention the Mighty Ducks brought to the sport and instead saw them as a gimmick that couldn’t be taken seriously.

New Identity and Ownership

Henry and Susan Samueli purchased the franchise from the Walt Disney Company coming out of the canceled 2004-05 lockout season. They soon tweaked the team name to the Anaheim Ducks and changed the Arrowhead Pond’s name to the Honda Center.

“In selecting the name the Anaheim Ducks, we are respecting the heritage of a tremendous organization that has been a very important and visible part of the community, not to mention Western Conference champions and a Stanley Cup finalist,” Henry Samueli said.

Selanne used his authority as a Ducks hero who had recently returned to the organization and explained the happy medium that existed with the new name.

“I’m very happy they kept the ‘Ducks’ because it’s the original name,” he said. “Taking the ‘Mighty’ away makes it more of a business. I think it’s fine. With the new owners, I think they wanted a new identity.”

The Ducks and the Tampa Bay Lightning are the only two franchises of the nine founded during the expansion era from 1991-2000 ever to win the Stanley Cup. Although they’re now experiencing a down period, they’ve shed the negative image that once hurt their credibility around the NHL. The Ducks certainly aren’t afraid to get in touch with their roots by scattering the Wild Wing logo into their new uniform style. They even celebrated the movie cast with a tribute night in 2019.

The Ducks name has helped the era of hockey fans that grew to love The Mighty Ducks trilogy in the 1990s keep the sense of nostalgia without resenting the new ownership for abandoning the roots of the franchise. They can still think back to Gordon Bombay, “The Minnesota Miracle Man,” and remember how he taught the Ducks to fly while also appreciating the need for a professional franchise to gain legitimacy in the NHL landscape. They can still joke on social media about how the Stanley Cup doesn’t compare to Charlie clinching the state championship with a penalty shot goal. Someday, their children might even feel the same way about The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers series.