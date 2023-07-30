3 Bruins Prospects That Could Help Fill Void Left by Bergeron

Patrice Bergeron’s recent retirement has turned a long-known potential problem area into a reality for the Boston Bruins. You just don’t simply replace a player of Bergeron’s stature. Judging by recent comments from Bruins’ president of hockey operations, Cam Neely, the club will be actively looking to address the center position. “We’ll do whatever we can to bolster that position,” said Neely.

Although trade talks have picked up revolving potential trade targets such as Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames, Mark Scheifele from the Winnipeg Jets, and even Trevor Zegras from the Anaheim Ducks.

However, if they aren’t able to pull off a trade to land one of the players named above, the club will likely need to look from within their relatively thin prospect pool to help fill the void. Neely also addressed the situation saying, “We recognize that our center position was getting older the last couple of years. It’s challenging when you’re competing every year and giving up draft capital, it’s hard to find those players in the later rounds. It’s something that we have to focus on and it’s something that we have focused on.”

Over recent draft years, despite lacking some of their higher-round selections, the Bruins have been leaning heavily toward drafting centers. The hope of course is to find a gem much like they did when Bergeron was selected 45th overall at the 2003 NHL Entry Draft. Today, we look at three of the Bruins’ center prospects who possess the most potential to make the jump to the NHL, sooner than later.

Matthew Poitras

Of all the centers in the Bruins’ pipeline, Matthew Poitras has the most potential to land an NHL spot in the future. The Bruins drafted him in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft with their second-round pick, 54th overall.

The 5-foot-11, 172-pound center returned to play for the Guelph Storm in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) last season. He had a strong season finishing fifth in overall league scoring with 95 points. His playmaking abilities were heavily showcased, as he piled up 79 assists to go along with 16 goals.

Don Sweeney and the Bruins must have liked what they’ve seen concerning his development because they signed the forward to a three-year entry-level contract back on May 5.

Prior to being selected by the Bruins, THW’s draft prospect profile listed Poitras as a player with a work ethic that coaches at any level will love. Also mentioned was his strong anticipation and high hockey IQ, which benefit him as a two-way forward. Claude Giroux was listed as a potential NHL comparison.

Brett Harrison

Brett Harrison was selected in the third round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. He’s performed with consistency at the OHL level while playing with the Oshawa Generals and Windsor Spitfires. He scored 34 goals and 35 assists for 69 points last season.

Harrison has an NHL build at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds. Being drafted by the Bruins was a dream come true as they were his favorite team growing up. Ironically, he also looks up to Bergeron as a player who he likes to model his game after. “I’ve always watched the Bruins growing up. So many great players have been going through [there]. Just watching Patrice Bergeron, he’s just such a reliable player, someone that I really look up to, and someone that I would love to play like,” he said after being selected.

Harrison along with the previously mentioned Poitras, barring a surprise in training camp, will likely begin the season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins. P-Bruins GM Jamie Langenbrunner has acknowledged that Harrison will likely begin on the wing in an effort to play the young forward higher up in the lineup. “We find it’s good to at least introduce a lot of these guys on the wing,” Langenbrunner said. “A little less responsibility, going to gain some energy from some production.”

Georgii Merkulov

Georgii Merkulov who the Bruins signed as a free agent on April 9, 2022, had a very strong season in Providence. The Russian center led the P-Bruins offensively with 24 goals and 34 assists and was named the team’s rookie of the year.

Merkulov could very well begin the season in Boston depending on how his training camp goes. Another factor will be whether or not the Bruins address their needs at center through a trade in the coming weeks.

Bruins’ Prospects Will Help Fill Bergeron’s Void in the Long Term

Although they may not crack the lineup immediately, Sweeney and his scouting staff have done a good job finding talented centers through the draft, despite trading away several of their top-end draft picks. The fact that they haven’t been able to make an immediate jump to the NHL shouldn’t be alarming as the Bruins have had very deep rosters over the past few seasons, making it harder for a recently drafted rookie to crack the lineup.

Matthew Poitras, Guelph Storm (Gar Fitzgerald / Guelph Storm)

By no means is it likely that one of these players will effectively replace Bergeron individually. However, from a group perspective and with the proper continued development, these young forwards will be vital to the Bruins’ hopes of remaining a highly competitive team.

Time will tell, but here’s to hoping at least one of these promising prospects will pan out in the future. It was a shock 20 years ago when Bergeron broke camp as an 18-year-old. Who’s to stay it can’t happen again, and what better time than now?