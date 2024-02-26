That Time Vincent Lecavalier Played Jean Beliveau in a Movie

The No. 4 is important to both the Montreal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lightning. In Montreal, it holds importance because it was worn by Jean Beliveau. In Tampa Bay, its significance comes from Lightning Hall of Famer Vincent Lecavlier. It’s important to note that both teams have retired the number and hung it from the rafters. Even with this note, both teams’ No. 4s are more intertwined than you may realize.

The notable former Lightning star is from Montreal, there’s that, but so are a lot of players. What brings these two together specifically besides the number of their jerseys? I’ll follow up that question with another. How often does someone get to play Beliveau in a movie? Not very often.

This is what Lecavlier had the opportunity to do nearly 20 years ago. Let’s look back at this little talked-about moment in hockey history.

Lecavalier Played For the Habs – Sort Of

Canadiens fans are likely familiar with the flick. Lightning fans are likely hearing about it for the first time. Lecavalier was cast as Beliveau in the biographical film about Beliveau’s teammate, Maurice “The Rocket” Richard, appropriately named “The Rocket.”

As a teammate of Richard for 10 seasons, winning five consecutive Stanley Cups together, it’s only fitting Beliveau made an appearance in the film in some fashion.

Maurice Richard and Jean Beliveau won five consecutive Stanley Cups as teammates (THW Archives)

Obviously, with it not being a movie about Beliveau, he’s more or less in the background in a few scenes. Most of the movie takes place before Beliveau is even in the NHL. Regardless of screen time and significance, Lecavalier said he enjoyed the whole experience.

“Just to put on that Montreal Canadiens jersey, you know, the old wool jersey that they wore in the ’50s, ’60s, with the Canadiens sign and the No. 4, it was a great experience, and you got to see yourself on TV,” Lecavalier said in 2014, shortly after Beliveau’s passing. “I wasn’t the main actor in the movie, but just to play the few scenes I did, it was great. It was a lot of fun” (from ‘Lecavalier tips cap to his idol Jean Beliveau,’ Delaware Online, Dec. 4, 2014).

Zero information could be found on how well this movie did at the box office. Even BoxOffice Mojo had nothing. Regardless of box office returns, the movie was a critical success, winning nine Genie Awards in 2007 – This award honors the best Canadian films (from ‘List of Genie Award Winners,’ Toronto Star, Feb. 13, 2007).

“The Rocket” is Lecavalier’s only acting credit in a movie. On IMDb, he has credits for appearances on television during an NHL telecast – being on TV tends to happen when you’re an NHL player. Not quite the same thing, but it requires the specification that it’s his only movie credit.

Other Notes About Lecavalier & Beliveau

The two did meet while Beliveau was alive multiple times. They even took a photo together when Lecavalier was a child.

“I was very young,” Lecavalier said of when they first met. “I don’t remember the moment exactly. That picture is in my house back in Montreal, signed by him.”

Like many others, Lecavailer spoke highly of the late Beliveau and his good character, a trait as notable as his on-ice talent.

“It was just an honor to meet him and meet a legend of the Montreal Canadiens. The most humble, just a good person. When you hear some things sometimes about a player, an old player, it doesn’t always pan out that way,” Lecavalier added. “But with him, it was like: Wow, that’s exactly how he was described and that’s exactly how he is” (from ‘Vincent Lecavalier did play for the Canadiens — but in a movie,’ Montreal Gazette, Feb. 18, 2022).

Vincent Lecavalier, pictured with the Tampa Bay Lightning (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

Remember how both of them wore the No. 4? It’s no coincidence. Lecavalier wore it in honor of Beliveau. It’s only poetic that he too gets to have the number retired on the team he helped lead to a Stanley Cup victory in 2004.

Now, Lecavalier has been the Senior Advisor to Hockey Operations for the Canadiens since 2022. It all continues to come full circle. He might not have played for the Canadiens in real life, but he gets to be part of the organization he grew up a fan of and the team he represented, playing the great Jean Beliveau, on the silver screen.