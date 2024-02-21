NHL Rumors: Oilers, Lightning, Flames, Penguins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are still looking around at wingers to pair with Leon Draisaitl. But, could they have a player picked out as a third-line center option if a winger costs too much? Meanwhile, what is the latest on Noah Hanifin? Talks of him going to a U.S.-based team are picking up, but are the Tampa Bay Lightning actually in a position to acquire him? Finally, the Pittsburgh Penguins are listening to offers on just about everyone.

Oilers Eyeing Wingers, But Have Henrique in Their Sights Too

In a recent article for The Athletic, Daniel-Nugent Bowman took a look at five names that seem to be most heavily linked to the Oilers’ search for a winger in the top six. He mentioned Jordan Eberle, Jake Guentzel, Patrick Kane, David Perron, and Vladimir Tarasenko as possible targets.

He explained:

I’ve made the case that a scoring winger is perhaps the biggest need on this team and the top priority for management before the March 8 deadline. The Oilers have lots of players — namely Foegele, Ryan McLeod and newcomer Corey Perry — who can step in and fulfill the role of the sixth top-six forward. They don’t have anyone to lock into that spot. source – ‘Oilers trade deadline targets: Jordan Eberle, Chris Tanev and 15 other potential fits’ – Daniel Nugent-Bowman – The Athletic – 02/21/2024

Adam Henrique, Anaheim Ducks

While Nugent-Bowman raises good points, the cost for a winger might be high. Knowing that, Darren Dreger reports the Oilers are also keeping their eyes on the situation out of Anaheim where Adam Henrique might be available. According to Dreger, the Oilers’ ideal scenario involves adding a forward to complement star player Draisaitl in the top six. However, they are also eyeing Henrique as a potential addition to fill the third-line center role. Henrique himself acknowledged the trade rumors circulating him. In an interview with Leafs Morning Take, he noted that every player wants to play for a contender. He’s aware that he’s going to potentially be on the move.

Hanifin Trade Talks to a U.S-Based Team Picking Up

In the most recent update regarding Noah Hanifin’s trade prospects, Chris Johnston of TSN has provided key insights into the ongoing negotiations. According to Johnston’s report on Tuesday, the 27-year-old defenseman’s future remains uncertain, with indications becoming increasingly likely that Hanifin will be traded before the looming deadline. Notably, the Tampa Bay Lightning have emerged as potential suitors in the pursuit of the skilled defenseman.

With Mikhail Sergachev on long-term injury reserve (LTIR) for the remainder of the regular season, the Lightning find themselves in a favorable cap position to actively pursue Noah Hanifin. At the same time, they may not have the assets needed to make the deal. The Flames’ initial asking price for Hanifin is anticipated to involve a first-round pick, the Lightning face a challenge in meeting this demand, as they currently lack first-round selections in both this year’s and next year’s drafts. Additionally, their prospect pool isn’t deep.

Johnston did note that while Hanifin holds a no-trade clause and most assumptions are he doesn’t want to move to a Canadian team, he isn’t firm on only going south of the border. This opens the door for potential negotiations, with the possibility of at least one Canadian team being considered as a destination.

Penguins Listening to Offers on All But Their Core Guys

According to Pierre LeBrun on TSN, Pittsburgh Penguins General Manager Kyle Dubas is reportedly considering trade offers for most players on the team, excluding the core group. Among those potentially available is winger Reilly Smith, who holds a one-year contract with a $5 million cap hit.

Notably, Smith boasts the experience of winning a Stanley Cup last season with the Vegas Golden Knights, making him an appealing prospect for several contenders in the league. Some even wonder if he might end up back in Vegas. Jack Eichel just went back on LTIR.