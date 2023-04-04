Canadiens’ Puzzle to Becoming Contenders Again

Montreal Canadiens executive vice-president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and general manager (GM) Kent Hughes have been in their roles for less than 18 months. However, in that time, the Canadiens went from a team that relied heavily on their goaltender into a team that needed to begin a rebuild without that star goalie.

They are methodically building the foundation using a modern draft-and-develop approach. This means that patience will be required from the fan base. It will take at least two more seasons of missing the playoffs, drafting high picks, and developing their prospects before the club will become a playoff contender, let alone a true Stanley Cup contender. Here’s a look at what they do have and what they’re missing in order to become competitive.

Canadiens Building a Culture

Adding top prospects is fun for the fans, it gives them skilled players that provide hope for future success. However, simply adding them without clear expectations on the approach to the game won’t lead to success. The Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs have elite players on their rosters but have yet to find playoff success. Skill alone does not lead to championships. You also need a culture built on work ethic and a team-first approach. That’s why Hughes’ first major move, before selecting Juraj Slafkovsky first overall in 2022, was to address team culture.

Juraj Slafkovsky, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Hughes took a gamble, hiring Martin St. Louis as head coach. Although he’s well known for his Hockey Hall of Fame career, he lacked any professional head coaching experience. But it was really a no-risk gamble. The team was limping to its worst season in history and had no signs of life, so if he had failed to make a positive impact, it would have changed nothing. However, if he did well, it could help change the team’s outlook, and there’s no question that the Martin St. Louis effect is building a positive culture.

Geste anti-sportif de St-Louis sur Robidas. Inacceptable 🔵⚪️🔴

(Clickbait) pic.twitter.com/k1xhYdpt6T — Marc-André Perreault (@MA_PerreaultTVA) March 27, 2023

He has a unique approach that players respond to. It has enabled five rookie defensemen to gain confidence in their abilities which allowed them to add NHL experience in a positive environment. It has helped a team that had to play long stretches with as many as 12 regulars out of the lineup to still be competitive. It has also helped make Montreal a desirable destination for free agents and for NHL players from the area to return home. Even if he only remains for a short time, the tone he has set will have a significant long-term effect.

Canadiens’ Outside Edges Pieces

Up to this point, fans have understood what Gorton and Hughes are trying to do and how they are doing it. Perhaps it is because they’ve been able to provide entertaining games. Perhaps it has to do with allowing the players to be themselves and show off their personalities, while also making them more accessible to the press and the fans. Perhaps it is because fans can understand the steps being taken in this rebuild and have seen this approach be successful with other NHL franchises.

Related: Emil Heineman: The Next Canadiens’ Development Success

Latest News & Highlights

Former GM Marc Bergevin and head scout Trevor Timmins should get some credit for building a solid group of prospects such as Kaiden Guhle, Arber Xhekaj, and Joshua Roy. With the draft-and-develop approach being taken, these young players will have to have a significant impact. Overall, the Canadiens have a dozen prospects who have a legitimate future of playing in the NHL, or even as significant contributors to a successful NHL club.

Arber Xhekaj, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images)

The team also already has significant pieces required to build a winner, including a top-six, two-way center in Nick Suzuki, and a high-skill scoring threat in Cole Caufield, and both are under the age of 23. The blue line is evolving into a mobile two-way threat in the mold of every NHL contender but the organization still needs a top defender to build around and an elite centre.

Canadiens Search for the Inside Puzzle Pieces

The draft lottery on May 8 will have a significant impact on their timeline. Winning it for Connor Bedard, where they have the fifth-best odds, could accelerate their rebuild with the addition of a generational talent. Even if they miss out, the top end of the draft has Matvei Michkov, Will Smith, and Leo Carlsson, who are all considered elite and projected to become cornerstones of an NHL franchise. Added to that, the Habs hold 10 more picks in this year’s draft, including one more in the first round they acquired from the Florida Panthers (this pick is not lottery protected) which could provide another high-quality prospect.

Any contender also has a third-line center who can play in any situation and have the skill set to play in the top-six when required. The long-term answer for the need for that type of center may be in the pipeline already with Owen Beck. Signing goaltending prospect, and NCAA star, Jakub Dobes may help add competition and depth to the goaltending pool, but he will need a couple of professional seasons to show he can become an NHL starter, and there is no guaranteed starter of the future yet.

Even if everything works out with what Hughes and Gorton have on hand, the Canadiens will need a starting goaltender, a top defenseman, at least two more significant scoring threats on the wings, and the time to allow all of these young additions to reach their full potential. They have placed the outer edges on the table, which has put the Canadiens on the right track. Now we need to be patient for the full Stanley Cup puzzle to be completed.