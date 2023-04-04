Avalanche Gameday Preview: San Jose Sharks

A back-to-back with the San Jose Sharks may not seem like much, but the pair of contests could decide home-ice advantage for the Colorado Avalanche, as well as ultimately decide the first-round matchup for the club. They are just two points behind the division-leading Dallas Stars, who are tied in points with the Minnesota Wild, but have an all-important two games in hand.

The pair of contests against the Sharks could prove instrumental in the Central Division race and, of course, the Sharks have Erik Karlsson, who is leading the league’s defensemen in points, to generate offense and create obstacles for the Avalanche. Here’s a look at what to expect from the April 4 tilt between the Avalanche and the Sharks, with puck drop at 8:30 p.m. MT from San Jose, California.

A Battle of the Superstar Defensemen

Norris Trophy winners clash as Karlsson is likely to go toe-to-toe with the Avalanche’s Cale Makar, with each defenseman eating big minutes for his respective club. Their duties, in terms of manning the blue line and heading up the power play, are very similar, though Karlsson is a league veteran and Makar is just starting what is sure to be an impressive career.

Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Of course, both are in the Norris Trophy conversation again this year, and are sure to make an impact for their respective teams, so it’s a matter of which opposition can stifle a skilled defenseman with a big shot. Karlsson has eight points in his last five games, which leads the Sharks, and will be the player the Avalanche focus on defensively.

Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen Chase Offensive Milestones

The Avalanche’s two superstar forwards are each chasing a pretty big offensive feat – MacKinnon is three points from 100 and Rantanen is a goal from 50. MacKinnon has four goals in his last five games and Rantanen has seven points, and each will likely look to achieve the record by ending the season with strong numbers, though three points and one goal from two players who carry over a point-per-game pace seem essentially like a guarantee.

By comparison, the Sharks’ leading point-getter, outside of Karlsson (who has an impressive 95 on the season) is captain Logan Couture, who has 64 points in 76 games with the club. The Sharks, moreover, have nothing really to play for, and could even make a case for losing deliberately in order to bolster the team’s chances at winning the NHL draft lottery and the Connor Bedard sweepstakes.

Tale of the Blue Paint

Neither James Reimer nor Kaapo Kahkonen, the Sharks’ goalies, have particularly impressive numbers this season, with none carrying above a .895 save percentage (SV%) or below a 3.30 goals-against average (GAA).

Jonas Johansson, Colorado Avalanche (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Conversely, Alexandar Georgiev has kept the Avalanche afloat through injury woes and rotating backup netminders, boasting five shutouts, a .919 SV%, and a 2.54 GAA. While backup Pavel Francouz has battled an injury for most of the season, Georgiev’s consistency is a big reason for the team’s current playoff position. And, even if he doesn’t start, Jonas Johansson will likely draw in. He hasn’t really been tested this season but has been reliable just the same, with a 2.10 GAA and a .932 SV% in three appearances thus far.

Final Thoughts

While it feels like, at first blush, this matchup should be a gimme for the Avalanche, the league knows better than to take Karlsson for granted. The club will have to rebound from a lacklustre performance against the Wild last week and fight extra hard, as all of the remaining points count in terms of the divisional race. The core in Makar, MacKinnon and Rantanen has to compete, and cannot drop the ball even for a second if they want home ice advantage in the playoffs.

The game itself means less than the overall playoff picture as the season winds down, and the Avalanche should bring their A-game to every matchup if they want to win the Central Division title again.