Welcome to THW’s 2022-23 Norris Trophy tracker. Using a mix of traditional analysis and more modern tools for analysis, this list will serve as a ranking of the NHL’s top defensemen over the regular season. To get out ahead of the crowd, here’s an explanation for why points aren’t everything when it comes to these rankings, in case some players aren’t rated as high as you might expect.

Cale Makar, Adam Fox, and Erik Karlsson (The Hockey Writers)

Importantly, a defenseman must have appeared in at least 75% of their team’s games at the time of writing to qualify for these rankings. Although there are no minutes played thresholds in place, a player is able to accumulate more value added to their team by playing more often, making it much less likely that defenders given second-pair deployment with little to no usage on special teams will be included. With that in mind, these five defensemen (and 10 honourable mentions) headline the first Norris Trophy rankings of the 2022-23 season.

5. Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey Devils

2022-23 Stats: 25 GP – 6 G – 10 A – 16 PTS – 21:41 ATOI

Given that the NHL’s newest league power, the New Jersey Devils, is powered by a blueline boasting three dominant pairs, it’s difficult to settle on just one name worthy of recognition. Some of their defensemen inject brawn and physicality while others bring skill and puck-moving, but none drive impact play at both ends quite like Dougie Hamilton.

The 29-year-old rearguard had a trying first season with the Devils, only scoring 30 points in 62 games while struggling to fully recover from several notable injuries. This season, he’s been the compass guiding the upstart Devils to first in the Metropolitan Division, and second in the NHL by points percentage (PTS%). Hamilton’s 53-point pace isn’t the highest of his career, but his on-ice results at 5v5 are among the league’s best at the position.

When Hamilton has taken to the ice at 5v5, the Devils have controlled 59.8% of shots (SF%), 62.2% of expected goals (xGF%), 61.9% of scoring chances (SCF%), and 61.8% of high-danger chances (HDCF%). Among qualified defensemen (I’ll be using a threshold of 300 minutes played at 5v5 for this article) Hamilton ranks sixth or better in each of those shot- and chance-share categories, significantly tilting the ice in his team’s favour.

Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Given that the Devils rank first in the NHL in each of those metrics, their players do partially benefit from a team environment standpoint. Hamilton’s relative metrics (the team’s results when he’s on the ice versus off) are not as impressive as some of his peers as a result, but he ranks second on the team in average 5v5 ice time, six seconds behind John Marino.

However, Hamilton has posted strong results when playing away from either of the team’s top centers Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier, or his defensive-minded partner Jonas Siegenthaler. In over 26 minutes away from those three, he’s earning almost 75% of xGF and 80% of HDCF, ridiculously dominant ratios despite the very small sample size.

At 5v5, Hamilton ranks sixth in goals per 60 minutes and 31st in points per 60 despite only playing 16:42 minutes at 5v5 per game (73rd among qualified defensemen). He’s also generated the second-highest per-60 rate of shots, the highest rate of expected goals per 60 and is also tied with Roman Josi for the positional lead in individual scoring chances created. He’s been one of the most active blueliners in attack while not conceding anything of substance.

Despite many questioning both his ability and character over the years, Hamilton is an outstanding two-way defender and a key driver of the Devils’ unexpected success. His individual offensive creation and impact on possession more than justify his place in the top five of the season’s inaugural Norris ranking.

4. Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

2022-23 Stats: 22 GP – 6 G – 17 A – 23 PTS – 26:55 ATOI

On the surface, Cale Makar looks to be enjoying a campaign in line with what we’ve come to expect from the reigning Norris Trophy winner and a future Hall-of-Fame blueliner. He’s scoring at over a point-per-game and once again ranks among the leaders in goals (fifth), assists (eighth), and points (fifth) by a defenseman.

What’s different from previous seasons – and is keeping him from a higher spot in the rankings – is that an overwhelming amount of his production is coming on the power play rather than at even strength.

In last year’s Norris-winning campaign, Makar led all defensemen with 19 even-strength goals, with only Josi accruing more than his 52 points at even strength. This season, his even-strength production has dropped considerably with only two goals and nine points to his name. The Avalanche superstar scored a ton with the man advantage in 2021-22 (third among defensemen) and is second among blueliners this season (14 points), but his even-strength numbers are lagging well behind his regular output.

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Looking under the hood, it appears as though it’s only a matter of time before Makar’s even-strength totals rocket up to their typical levels. He’s still generating a high per-60-minute rate of scoring chances (10th among defensemen) and expected goals (12th) at 5v5, but the usually above-average conversion from both him and his teammates has yet to appear.

Makar’s 7.14% on-ice shooting percentage (OiSH%) at 5v5 – which represents his team’s finishing rate when he’s on the ice – ranks 105th out of 146 qualified defensemen. It’s also significantly lower than the 9.72%, 10.86%, and 10.73% he’s posted in his first three seasons and suggests his scoring totals should eventually regress given what we know about finishing luck. It also doesn’t help that the Avalanche are navigating numerous injuries to key offensive players this season, including captain Gabriel Landeskog and breakout star Valeri Nichushkin.

The evidence suggests that Makar is in the midst of an uncharacteristic dry spell and that his 5v5 numbers should revert back to normal in due time. The Avalanche are still controlling 54.5% of xGF and 54.3% of SCF at 5v5 (both ranking in the top 35 among qualified defensemen) with Makar on the ice. That’s despite leading all NHL defensemen in all-situations ice time, so it’s not as though his effectiveness on the defensive end has slipped either.

The 24-year-old phenom had a slow start to last season as well (six points in his first eight games) but ended up tallying 80 points in his final 69 games on the way to winning the Norris. The lesson is, don’t count him out of the Norris race just yet.

3. Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres

2022-23 Stats: 24 GP – 8 G – 21 A – 29 PTS – 25:58 ATOI

Of several such players this season, none better epitomize the often-turbulent path of development for elite prospects than the Buffalo Sabres’ Rasmus Dahlin. The 22-year-old defender flashed his offensive potential in his first few seasons, scoring at a 47-point pace over 277 games, but struggled to iron out defensive warts in his game.

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Dahlin posted a sub-48% share of xGF at 5v5 in three of his first four seasons and had a plus-minus ledger of minus-7 or lower in all four campaigns. Considering the shambolic state of the Sabres in recent years, that didn’t come as much of a surprise, but it was still a strike against the sport’s latest wonder kid. Fortunately for both his career trajectory and the fortunes of the Sabres, he’s seemingly jumped into the stratosphere expected of him as a first-overall pick.

Among all NHL defensemen, Dahlin ranks second in goals (eight), third in assists (21), and second in points (29), while also being productive at even strength (fifth in points). Those totals aren’t just the product of more ice time either, as he’s generating career-high per-60-minute rates of goals, primary assists, points, and scoring chances at 5v5. Name any offensive category and Dahlin is likely setting a career-best in it, regardless of whether it’s of the traditional or more modern variety.

Perhaps more impressive than his elevated offensive production is his impact on the defensive end where he’s experienced a substantial evolution. Dahlin ranks 13th in takeaways per 60 minutes at 5v5 and judging by his on-ice results, is getting better at driving play in the right direction while playing the 10th-most minutes per game at 5v5, and fourth-most in all situations.

Season SF% xGF% SCF% HDCF% 18-19 50.8 51.4 51.4 49.8 19-20 48.2 46.2 47.5 45.5 20-21 48.3 48.3 48.7 49.9 21-22 49.2 46.8 46.8 44.7 22-23 54.6 53 54.3 50 Dahlin’s on-ice metrics at 5v5 through his first five seasons in the NHL (Data from Natural Stat Trick)

Dahlin does still get caught out of position a little too often (he’s taken the most minor penalties in the league) but on the whole, he’s been much improved. A Sabres team on the precipice of something special can live with those shortcomings if he continues to deliver on the offensive end to such a great degree.

2. Adam Fox, New York Rangers

2022-23 Stats: 26 GP – 6 G – 21 A – 27 PTS – 25:17 ATOI

Adam Fox, the winner of the 2020 Norris Trophy, is fashioning a solid argument to be named the NHL’s best all-around defenseman for the second time in his already illustrious career. He’s playing just over 25 minutes a game in all situations (fifth in the NHL), and is on pace to set career highs in goals, assists, and points.

Fox has accomplished most of his offensive production at 5v5, where he’s among the defensive leaders in a number of categories. He ranks second in goals (five), assists (12), primary assists (seven), and points (17) while leading all defenders in high-danger chances (12). His finishing is a tad inflated (his 14.3% SH% at 5v5 is tied for second among all defensemen), but he’s creating enough opportunities that his totals can weather a dip in percentages.

Adam Fox, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Not interested in being labelled a one-dimensional player, Fox’s dominance also translates to the defensive end. The New York Rangers’ stalwart has helped his team control 56.6% of SF (14th among qualified defensemen at 5v5), 61.4% of xGF (fifth), 60.4% of SCF (sixth), and 59.7% of HDCF (11th). The Rangers struggled mightily at 5v5 last season, ranking in the bottom third of the league in each of those metrics. They’ve climbed into at least the top 12 of each metric this season and Fox is a huge reason why, as he leads all Rangers’ defensemen by a significant margin.

The Rangers have struggled to replicate last season’s success, but it’s not because of Fox. He’s creating offence at nearly a league-leading rate and owns sterling 5v5 numbers to boot. Fox is surrounded by a greater number of reliable offensive weapons than most of his competitors, so I’d expect him to be one of the likeliest to maintain his early-season pace.

1. Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks

2022-23 Stats: 28 GP – 11 G – 23 A – 34 PTS – 25:07 ATOI

At the top, the 2022-23 Norris race has been contested between the new and old guards. After struggling with his health and off-ice hardships since his last season with the Ottawa Senators, 32-year-old Erik Karlsson has unexpectedly returned to his peak form in the early going for the inconsistent San Jose Sharks.

Despite boasting two Norris-winning seasons, Karlsson has arguably never been as dominant as he has been for the Sharks this season. The Swedish defenceman is the current NHL pace-setter, leading all blueliners in goals (11), assists (23), and points (34) which is made all the more impressive by the discrepancy between his 5v5 and powerplay production. He’s only tallied eight points with the man advantage but 26 at even strength, eight more than Fox in second place. For reference, the gap between Karlsson and Fox is the same as the one between Fox and Neal Pionk, who ranks 16th.

Given that the Sharks have played the most games in the NHL this season, one could dismiss Karlsson’s positional rank as a byproduct of the imbalanced scheduling. However, despite carrying a heavy workload (Karlsson ranks third in the NHL in average 5v5 ice time), his rate stats paint a favourable picture.

Among qualified defenders, Karlsson ranks first in goals, primary assists, and points per-60, while also generating the third-highest rate of SCF. What is fascinating is that small sample size and questions about his durability aside, Karlsson has never produced at this level in his career, even during his Norris-winning campaigns.

Statistic 2022-23 Career Rank Goals 0.75 1st Assists 1.6 1st Primary Assists 1.28 1st Points 2.35 1st Expected Goals 0.39 1st Scoring Chances 6.52 1st Karlsson’s per-60-minute production at 5v5 this season, compared to his previous career highs (Data courtesy of Natural Stat Trick)

There is no doubt that Karlsson is benefiting from unsustainable finishing, with both his individual and on-ice 5v5 SH% the highest in his career. Still, the fact that the majority of his offence is coming at even strength and that his underlying chance generation is just as high bodes well for his production over the rest of the season.

Since his increasingly evident defensive shortcomings have been hot topics in recent years, that Karlsson boasts positive shot- and chance-shares at 5v5 is just as surprising as his scoring. With Karlsson on the ice at 5v5, the Sharks account for 51.8% of xGF, 53.9 % of SCF, and 55.5% of HDCF. Those aren’t the highest rates in the league nor are they drastically better than the rest of his Sharks’ tenure, but his relative metrics demonstrate just how impressive they are in context.

When Karlsson is on the ice at 5v5, the Sharks control 3.5% more of the xGF share (ranks 38th out of 146 qualified defenders), 8% more SCF (seventh), and 2.3% more HDCF (45th). There are a handful of defensemen with higher relative metrics than Karlsson, but almost none play more often at 5v5 or against as difficult competition.

Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The jury is still out on whether Karlsson can stay healthy all year long, but he looks like a completely different player than the one who failed to play more than 70 games in a season since 2017-18. If he does, he could become the ninth defenseman in NHL history to win the Norris Trophy three or more times. If so, it might be in a sweater other than that of the Sharks.

2022-23 Norris Trophy Honourable Mentions

For only the first edition of the Norris Trophy rankings, I have included 10 additional honourable mentions. In future installments, only five players will be included to round out a more traditional top-10 ranking. Here are those names, in alphabetical order:

Data courtesy of Evolving Hockey, Hockey Reference, MoneyPuck, and Natural Stat Trick.