2022-23 Selke Trophy Race: November Update

Welcome to the THW’s 2022-23 Selke Trophy Tracker, an ever-shifting list looking at the top defensive forwards that will be updated every month throughout the regular season. With the NHL season hitting its midpoint, there is enough data to properly judge who will walk away with the Frank J. Selke Trophy at the season’s end. As always, these are subjective rankings meant to initiate discussion, so feel free to disagree (civilly) in the comments and offer your own picks.

Last season, Patrice Bergeron ran away with the trophy after receiving 161 first-place votes. In the process, he set the record for most wins in franchise history, collecting his fifth Selke Trophy. This award is voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. It causes a lot of debate as some may have different opinions on how to measure which forward best excels in the defensive aspects of the game. With that being said, here is a breakdown of the top five Selke contenders as of the end of November.

5) Anže Kopitar

2022-22 Stats: 24 Games Played (GP), 33 Blocked Shots (BkS), 13 Takeaways (TkA), 20:06 Time on Ice (TOI)

A former two-time winner, Anže Kopitar is once again in the hunt for the Selke after an impressive first quarter of the season. He leads all forwards in blocked shots with 33 and has helped the Los Angles Kings maintain a playoff spot for most of the young season. He has been a top-10 finalist in nine of his 17 seasons in the NHL and is once again trending that way this year.

Once again, Kopitar has been strong on the penalty kill, with only six goals being scored when he is on the ice. He has also been credited with three blocks while down a man and recorded one shot. It hasn’t been a perfect start for the Kings’ captain, but he is once again showing why he is one of the league’s elite two-way centers.

4) Mitch Marner

2022-23 Stats: 24 GP, 19 BkS, 24 TkA, 21:29 TOI

Could this finally be the year that Mitch Marner ends up in the top five for Selke voting? He has received votes in the last four seasons and is having a start that warrants some recognition. For a player mostly known for his offence, he is slowly becoming one of the league’s best two-way wingers while continually putting up significant point totals.

When Marner is on the ice shorthanded, the Leafs are strong defensively but also can create offensive chances. He has been credited with nine shots on the net while also recording an assist. On the flip side, he has only been on the ice for eight goals in just over 55 minutes to 18 high-danger scoring chances. If he can limit his giveaways for the rest of the year, he should finish near the top five in Selke voting by the end of the season.

3) Nico Hischier

2022-23 Stats: 22 GP, 12 BkS, 17 TkA, 19:44 TOI

The New Jersey Devils are the hottest team in the NHL, and Nico Hischier is a major reason why. The Devils captain has not only stepped up his offensive game but is showing to be one of the top two-way centers in the league. He has been on the ice for just 20 goals against total this season, with nine of those coming at even strength.

One area where Hischier has stepped up is on the penalty kill. Through 57 minutes of play, he has blocked four shots and been credited with five takeaways. He has also been credited with an assist and four shots on goal. While he may not get a ton of coverage playing in New Jersey, his early season play has opened up some eyes around the NHL.

2) Elias Pettersson

2022-23 Stats: 22 GP, 26 BkS, 23 TkA, 20:04 TOI

Only one forward in the league has at least 20 takeaways, 25 blocked shots and averages over 1:30 of shorthanded ice time per game, and that is Elias Pettersson. The Vancouver Canucks forward has broken out this season and is showing why many have compared him to Pavel Datsyuk. He is part of the NHL’s most dominant line and is on track to not just break but blow his previous career point high out of the water this season.

The Canucks have had major issues this season keeping the puck out of their net, but not when Pettersson is on the ice. He has been on the ice for 24 goals against, with just nine of those goals coming on the penalty kill. For comparison, Vancouver has given up 15 shorthanded goals when he is not on the ice. If the Canucks can get into a playoff position and their penalty kill find a way to become closer to the league average, he should be an easy choice when it comes to selecting Selke finalists at the end of the campaign.

1) Patrice Bergeron

2022-23 Stats: 21 GP, 15 BkS, 9 TkA, 18:15 TOI

Patrice Bergeron is arguably the best defensive centerman in NHL history. The 37-year-old is once again dominating both offensively and defensively and has helped the Bruins remain one of the top teams in the league. While his underline counting statistics may not blow anyone out of the water, he is a major part of one of the strongest defensive teams in the NHL.

One of the most impressive parts of Bergeron’s season is that the opposition can not score when he is on the ice. Through over 380 minutes of ice time, teams have scored 11 goals combined. The number is even more impressive when considering that only four of those goals have come in just over 40 minutes of ice time. He should be considered the favourite to win the Selke once again this season.

Honourable Mentions

Mark Stone (Vegas Golden Knights)

Jordan Staal (Carolina Hurricanes)

Yanni Gourde (Seattle Kraken)

Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights)

Casey Cizikas (New York Islanders)

Make sure to check back monthly for updates to this list. Let us know who you think will win the Selke in the comments below.