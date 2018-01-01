Canadiens New Year’s Resolutions for 2018

January 1st, 2018

Wondering whether or not there’s a point making a resolution for 2018? Well, all the Montreal Canadiens have. Here’s an exclusive look into each of theirs, if you’re hoping for some inspiration:

Charles Hudon

Seriously, to do something about those two front teeth.

Daniel Carr, Jacob de la Rose, Nicolas Deslauriers, Joe Morrow, Byron Froese and Brett Lernout: To just stay in the NHL.

Victor Mete: To stay in the line-up.

Jordie Benn: To continue to make a name for Jordie Benn, out of Jamie’s shadow… even though my real name is Phillip.

Phillip Danault: To remind everyone that even though my name isn’t spelled “Philippe,” I deserve as much fanfare as Jonathan.

Jonathan Drouin: To take another page out of P.K. Subban’s playbook. Make more defensive gaffes.

Carey Price

To take a long vacation once the season is over… well, a longer vacation anyway.

Al Montoya and Ales Hemsky: To just work hard on my recovery and get back in the line-up.

David Schlemko: To go 10 games without getting injured… on my next team. This one might be a lost cause.

Paul Byron: To become the most underrated goal-scorer in the NHL by reaching 20 in consecutive years (without anyone noticing).

Jeff Petry

To do Shea proud as the team’s No. 1 defenseman in his absence.

Andrew Shaw: To do Marc proud as the guy he got, essentially in exchange for a center he now needs and two relatively high draft picks in a deep draft, one of which has turned into a guy who now has more points than anyone on this team as a just-turned 20-year-old.

Karl Alzner: To focus more on my offensive game. God knows, my defense isn’t getting it done.

Max Pacioretty: To just… score. Let’s start with at least one this month. Fingers crossed.

Arturri Lehkonen: Just one point would be nice.

Jakub Jerabek: To just make it through this one-year deal.

Antti Niemi: To take up a second hobby, while I’m on the bench.

Tomas Plekanec: To stick around long enough to hit 1,000 games played with the Habs. Marc wouldn’t cut me off just short of such a huge milestone, right?

Alex Galchenyuk

To make it back to center… one day.

Claude Julien: To keep my thoughts to myself better. Things like this cannot happen again.

Loose lips sink ships after all… That and bad trades, over and over again, apparently.

Marc Bergevin: To trade yet another player when his stock is at an all-time low. Maybe take a course on asset management when I’m at it. Maybe look up “management” ahead of time just to be safe. That could be embarrassing.

Brendan Gallagher and Shea Weber: To become the next captain of the Montreal Canadiens. There can be only one (until that one is traded).

Geoff Molson: To not make any rash personnel decisions and keep an eye on the prize: the bottom line.

Habs fans: To only accept a high-quality on-ice product and no substitutes, as is their right as paying customers.

 

Happy New Year!

