The State of the New Jersey Devils’ Goaltending

On April 15, the New Jersey Devils played their last regular season matchup against their division rivals, the New York Islanders. The 4-1 loss was the final nail in the coffin of a disappointing 2023-24 campaign. The game started like many this season, with the Islanders grabbing a rebound off Semyon Varlamov’s pad, resulting in a two-on-one with Pierre Engvall and Jean-Gabriel Pageau going the other way. Engvall ripped a saucer pass over Brendan Smith’s stick, proper to the blade of Pageau’s stick, for him to rifle the puck into an empty net past Jake Allen.

The Islanders scored on their first shot, and the Devils conceded the first goal for the 57th time in 82 games – the worst stat of any team in NHL history. The Islanders won the game with four goals on 19 shots, propelling the Islanders into the playoffs and sending the Devils into the offseason.

What Went Wrong With the Devils?

This game was just a microcosm of New Jersey’s season. The team struggled under the weight of expectations after a magical, record-breaking campaign that resulted in their first playoff appearance in five years, and it truly rests on the goaltending the club got this season. Sure, the Devils struggled with injuries to key players, questionable roster decisions, dealing with a young defensive group, and a coaching change at the end of the season. The main question mark was whether the Devils would get the goaltending they got last season. Last season, all three Devils goalies were above average in goals saved above expected (GSAx), with plus-22.2 in total. This season, they totaled a minus-14.2.

It was risky to run it back with all three netminders, two of whom had never played a full 82-game season. This culminated in a disastrous .886 save percentage (SV%) and a minus-17.3 GSAx. Vitek Vaněček couldn’t replicate his solid 2022-23 season and was sent to the San Jose Sharks for Kaapo Kähkönen at the deadline, and while Nico Daws and Akira Schmid have potential, neither were ready to carry the load full-time.

Vitek Vanecek getting scored on (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It was a little too late for the Devils’ goaltending acquisitions by the trade deadline. At that point in the season, they were on the outside of the playoffs looking in. If they had acquired both netminders earlier, the season may have had different results. It wasn’t for a lack of trying. Devils general manager (GM) Tom Fitzgerald actively searched for a goaltending solution all season long. He looked around for options like Juuse Saros and Connor Hellebuyck and tried to negotiate a deal for veteran goaltender Jacob Markstrom, which ultimately fell through.

Imagine where New Jersey might have landed in the standings if a goalie upgrade had arrived earlier. They brought in Kähkönen and Allen to completely reset their goaltending tandem and ride out the season, and for a short period, it gave the team a glimmer of hope for the future even if they didn’t make the postseason. Although the Devils did not have a stellar record after the deadline, going 7-11-1, their new goaltenders put them in a better position to win games than before.

What Do the Devils Have to Work With?

New Jersey isn’t back at square one regarding their goaltending. The team has some solid options to build around going into next season. Both goaltenders brought in at the deadline put the Devils in a better position than at the start of the 2023-24 season.

Allen was acquired from the Montreal Canadiens at 50% salary retained in exchange for a conditional third-round pick. He became an impact player and immediately became the Devils’ best goaltender. Through 13 games, he earned a decent 6-6-1 record with a respectable .900 SV%.

Though his immediate stats don’t jump off the page, his ability and stunning saves quickly won over the hearts of the Devils faithful. Although he is 33, his poise and calm as a former Stanley Cup champion (St. Louis Blues) is undeniable. Luckily, the team still has him for next season. Regardless of the eventual pairing, Allen will be a crucial part of the team and could become the perfect 1B netminder.

Flashin’ leather

Breakin’ hearts

JAKE %#&@$+¥ ALLEN pic.twitter.com/U0G5NfGnky — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 19, 2024 The same goes for the 27-year-old Kähkönen, who had some strong performances in limited playing time. He came over from the Sharks at the deadline in exchange for Vaněček and a seventh-round pick. The Devils not only added a position of need when they acquired Kähkönen, but they also offloaded Vaněček’s salary.



In six games, Kähkönen posted an incredible 2.51 goals-against average (GAA) and a .923 SV%. His positioning and lateral movement made him a steady presence in the few games he saw. Unfortunately, his play in New Jersey ended quickly with an injury on April 7. His future remains uncertain with the Devils as he is an unrestricted free agent heading into the offseason for the first time.



In the pipeline, the Devils also have two solid options that could take that next step. Daws and Schmid showed flashes in the past two seasons that they could become NHL regulars. Schmid’s performance in the playoffs last year against the New York Rangers and the glimpses Daws had, especially at the Stadium Series, prove the Devils have goalies they can develop into full-time options. Not to mention, both Schmid and Daws are only 23. Goaltenders in the NHL don’t fully develop until 24-26 before they become starters.

What’s Next for the Devils’ Goaltending?

In his tenure with the Devils, Fitzgerald has always been straightforward about his direction for the team and his expectations. After a considerable regression this season, he knows management will have a lot of work to do this offseason, and he made it apparent in his post-deadline press conference:

“But this opportunity this offseason gives us a chance to look at the market, what’s going to be available this summer and really add something that we haven’t had here in a while.” “I hope (our players) see that it’s an opportunity for us to set ourselves up this summer to have the cap space for a position of need and, to be quite honest, be big game hunting.” General Manager Tom Fitzgerald

The Devils have a priority this offseason to address the team’s biggest problem: goaltending. Goaltenders are the most coveted position in the NHL, and acquiring one isn’t always the most straightforward task, as Fitzgerald experienced firsthand in 2023-24. But, compared to the trade deadline, where the options were limited, the offseason should give him more time to explore different options and to build a proper package to make the Devils a playoff contender again. As mentioned, they have looked at a couple of names that could become available this offseason.

John Gibson

Gibson’s name has been floating around the Devils for a while now, and he might be expendable given the Anaheim Ducks’ current state. He is a veteran with solid numbers on a struggling team. He has a $6.4 million contract with a modified no-trade clause and a 10-team-no-trade list that lasts until the 2026-27 season. The only major problem with Gibson is his reliability. Many believe that in front of a better defensive group, he could finally return to form.

Related: Devils Should Target Goalie Anthony Stolarz in the Offseason

The last time Gibson had a respectable save percentage was in 2018-19 when he posted a .917 SV% behind a solid defensive group that included Brandon Montour, Cam Fowler, Josh Manson, Hampus Lindholm, and Luke Schenn. But after the abysmal season he had last year, with a .888 SV% and 2.90 GAA, there is must room for improvement.

He would be more of an expensive gamble with how lucrative his contract is and how lackluster his performances have been in recent years The contract length would ensure the security of both sides if he returns to form. It’s not the most likely option, but it’s one that could be entertained.

Jacob Markström

This is the most obvious option after the Devils’ efforts to acquire him last season. Historically, Markström has been one of the most consistent netminders in the NHL. This season on a middling Calgary Flames roster, he posted the 9th-best GSAx at 13.7 and the 8th-best wins above replacement at 2.28. The main concern with Markström is his age and contract. His contract, worth $6 million a season until 2025-26 at age 34, is a cause for concern.

The Flames would have to retain salary, but it would still be a gamble to assume he could replicate his elite-level play at his age. Would the Devils be willing to go through the same ringer as last season for a goalie who is a year older and has no guarantee he will be elite for the rest of his contract? However, his style of play ages well, as his athleticism and ability to move around the net have kept his goaltending at such a high level for so long.

Linus Ullmark

For the past couple of years, the Boston Bruins have been rolling with the incredible tandem of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark. Both netminders won the William M. Jennings Trophy for the fewest goals against during the regular season. Ullmark, this season, was elite posting a .915 SV%, 2.57 GAA, 14.8 GSAx, and 2.46 wins above replacement.

Despite his high level performance this season, Swayman has taken more of a dominant role in the starting spot than Ullmark. The Bruins have been running a platoon goalie setup, splitting starts between the two. But with how incredible Swayman has been, especially in these playoffs, it may be obvious who the Bruins trust more to become their number-one option.

Ullmark, who won the Vezina Trophy last season, has a $5 million contract that expires after 2024-25, while Swayman is looking to earn the first major contract of his career as he will be a restricted free agent this offseason. Boston botched Swayman’s negotiations last season after heading to arbitration, and with only an estimated $20,934,166 in available cap space, according to Cap Friendly, to potentially sign 22 players on the roster and in the system, he will be their number one priority.

This could make the 30-year-old Ullmark expendable for the right price. Ullmark would make the most logical sense as he would be a short term asset that may not cost too much. With him only having one more year on his deal it also leaves the door open for a possible extension. If he’s not extended, it still leaves the option open to find a better goalie that becomes available.

Juuse Saros

The Nashville netminder has been at the top of the organization’s wishlist. The 28-year-old had a .906 SV% this season, but he finished in the top six of Vezina Trophy voting one each of the last three seasons. Juuse Saros has a 2.63 GAA and a .917 SV% for his career, which puts him in the upper echelon of NHL talent. He has a $5 million cap hit through next season.

This contract puts both the Devils and the Predators in a compelling situation. For the Devils, Saros would immediately be the prize they’ve been looking for since the elite years of Cory Schneider. For the Predators, they need to decide how committed they are to being competitive. GM Barry Trotz got straight to work retooling his roster this season and getting the team back on track. The Predators were red hot going into the playoffs, with a record of 20-5-3 in their last 28 games.

After their first-round playoff exit to the Vancouver Canucks, they have a harsh reality to face in terms of the direction of their team. They are one of the older teams in the NHL, with an average age of 28.38 among the 26 players who played this season. With Saros’ contract expiring after next year and highly-touted goaltending prospect Yaroslav Askarov in their pipeline, is it time to move on?

Tom Fitzgerald, general manager of the New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It will be a crucial offseason for the Devils if they want to be as competitive as last season when they broke the franchise record for points. The roster is built to compete, but if the goaltending issue is not addressed, the team could have a repeat of this season, which would set them back. Fitzgerald acquiring Allen at the deadline put the Devils in an excellent spot for next season. Whether he starts as the 1A or becomes the 1B, assuming management seals a deal in the offseason, that trade put the team in a position to succeed next season. He knows where his team is at and is willing to do anything to get what they need to win.