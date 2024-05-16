Islanders’ 2024 Offseason Prospect Profile: Ruslan Iskhakov

Ruslan Iskhakov is a 5-foot-8, 165-pound left-shot center who was drafted 43rd by the New York Islanders in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He is 23 years old and he spent his first two seasons in the organization with the University of Connecticut before spending two seasons in Europe. Since then, he has spent two seasons in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Bridgeport Islanders where he is a two-time All-Star. He made his NHL debut on April 17 when he had an assist. It is not typical to see a 23-year-old be deemed a prospect, but Iskhakov has earned the designation because of his performance and recognition among Islanders fans.

Iskhakov’s Strengths

Iskhakov does a lot of things right, most notably with his hands. He perhaps has the best hands in North America, dangling around defenders with nifty dekes and tricks. He has scored crazy shootout and breakaway goals, earning national recognition. While he is known for his incredible touch, he is much more than that.

Opinions on his skating vary, but there is no doubt that he is able to maneuver his body around defenders well. He uses his small stature to skate between defenders, and his puck-handling abilities allow him to keep control of the puck. From there, he can make high-level saucer passes to open teammates to create scoring chances.

He is not the strongest with the puck, but his passes are crisp and high-level. He has eyes in the back of his head, always knowing where his teammates are. His passes are precise and firm, and he does not stop skating, finding open ice when without the puck. He has just 35 goals in 138 AHL games, but it could be much more than that, as he has an underrated shot. It is not strong, but it is precise, as his silky hands translate to his scoring talent. He likes to go glove side but also utilizes his hands to deke the goaltender and have an easy shot.

Concerns With Iskhakov

Iskhakov is a very talented player, which is why he has garnered so much attention among Islanders fans. The franchise does not have a lot of talent, especially in the prospect pool, so the idea of adding him to the NHL team is exciting. However, many parts of his game need work.

The first concern is his strength. For someone so small, he has done a great job at the professional level. In the AHL, he has not looked out of place, but there are concerns about when he joins the NHL in a full-time capacity. The NHL is stronger and faster, and the question regarding his ability to maintain an 82-game season in the grueling environment is a fair question to ask. This question will likely be answered through a trial in the NHL, so only time will tell.

Ruslan Iskhakov, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

As well, he does not play an NHL-style of hockey. This is not to knock on the kid for having a flashy, skill-based play style, but it is to say he will need to round out his game to succeed in the NHL. In the AHL, he has used his skill to create offense, but the NHL is far more structured, especially on the Islanders. Offense comes from set play designs and manufactured goals, not pure skill and talent. He will need to learn the system, capitalize on his chances, and prioritize defense and the backcheck. NHL players are the best of the best, and he will need to be on the top of his game night in and night out.

Estimated Time of Arrival

Iskhakov’s time of arrival is pretty easy to gauge. It will be now, or it will be never. He must earn a roster spot out of training camp this coming season and then fight for a role in the top nine. He has spent two years on a bad Bridgeport team growing his game and will need to come out firing to prove his worth. The Islanders have struggled to develop forwards in recent seasons, with prospects like Joshua Ho-Sang, Michael Dal Colle, Kieffer Bellows, and Oliver Wahlstrom all going from anticipated stars to disappointments. If Iskhakov can show why he is capable of being a great NHL forward in training camp, he may be the hero the Islanders need to elevate their offense from the forward core.

Iskhakov’s Ceiling and Floor

Iskhakov’s ceiling is exceptionally high. A player with his skill could develop into a 20-goal, 60-point forward who dominates and creates chances around the net. However, a more realistic ceiling is to become a 12-18 goal, 45-point forward who contributes to the power play and frequents the middle-six. He should not be too far away from hitting his prime, so adding a player like this to the current Islanders’ forward corps would be a huge addition.

His floor is quite low. The reality is there are not many avenues for him to take to earn an NHL spot, and even playing at a high level may not be enough. His floor is never reaching the NHL in a full-time role, being a career depth piece or AHL first liner. As well, his career is most likely to be either the 50-point forward or stuck in the AHL given the Islanders contending for the playoffs and having minimal space on the current roster. Also, he may return home to Russia given some recent rumors if he does not make the NHL next season.

Iskhakov is an exciting prospect to have, especially for the Islanders who lack skill on the NHL roster. His path to the NHL has been unconventional, and nobody knows what his future has in store, but it will be entertaining. If he pans out, Islanders fans will have a great contributor to the forward corps. If not, he will join the long list of Islanders prospects whose careers end with a massive “what if?”