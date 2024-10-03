NHL’s 10 Best Right Wingers for 2024-25

At the beginning of the 2024-25 season, we here at THW put together a list of the top 10 current right wingers in the NHL. These lists are highly subjective, as there are several big-name players left off for ones who are playing better through the first half of this season.

As you can imagine, compiling this certainly wasn’t easy, but it is a fun thing to discuss regardless. With that said, here are the current top 10 right wingers in the NHL.

10. Mitch Marner

While he isn’t coming off of the most outstanding season of his career, Mitch Marner continues to remain one of the game’s most productive wingers. The 27-year-old has been on pace for 100+ points in each of the last three seasons but hasn’t cracked that century mark just yet.

As impressive as Marner’s production is, he doesn’t tend to have as big an impact in other areas of the game as others who you will find ahead of him on this list. Until he can improve some deficiencies in his game, he will continue to have his detractors, many of which are Toronto Maple Leafs fans.

9. Mark Stone

After it looked like his career could be in jeopardy due to two separate back surgeries, Mark Stone is continuing to look as good as he ever has. What makes the 31-year-old so special is that he doesn’t have any specific talents that stand out when watching him. He is a choppy skater, he doesn’t have much for hands, and his shot leaves plenty to be desired. Despite all of that, he continues to be one of the game’s best wingers.

What Stone has over so many of his peers is his work ethic. There is nobody on the ice who is going to work harder to give his team success, and that comes at both ends of the ice. He can produce offensively, as shown by his 16 goals and 53 points through 56 games last season, but he is even better in his own zone. The Vegas Golden Knights have a heck of a player in him.

8. Brock Boeser

When Brock Boeser first entered the NHL, he looked like he was well on his way to becoming a star talent. Unfortunately, injuries and some personal matters saw his play diminish in recent seasons, to the point he was involved in several trade rumors. The Vancouver Canucks must be thanking their lucky stars that it didn’t come to that.

The 27-year-old Boeser is coming off of a career year. His 40 goals through not only led the Canucks, but are also tied for 15th amongst all NHLers. He is a big reason why the Canucks were legit Stanley Cup contenders last season, and both he and Canucks management have bet on him to have an even better season in 2024-25.

7. Zach Hyman

Like a fine wine, Zach Hyman is getting better with age. Since joining the Edmonton Oilers, Hyman has broken out into a fantastic goal-scorer with 117 goals across just three seasons with the club, including an exceptional 54 last season. While many point to him being carried by elite players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, nobody else playing on their wings has scored 50 goals.

Hyman’s drive and hockey IQ get him to the right position, he works harder in front of the net than most other players and earns every opportunity he gets.

6. Sam Reinhart

Sam Reinhart couldn’t have picked a better time to have a career year. Set to become a UFA at season’s end, the 28-year-old had a ridiculous 57 goals along with 94 points last season. The Florida Panthers felt they had no choice but to give Reinhart a big contract.

While the 57 goals may not be replicable this season, his goal-scoring ability isn’t going to disappear and he plays great hockey away from the puck as well.

5. William Nylander

Oftentimes, it seemed as though fans considered William Nylander to be a tier below some of the other Leafs stars such as Marner and Auston Matthews. Over the past few seasons, however, the dynamic Swedish winger is proving he is every bit as talented.

Nylander’s 40 goals and 98 points were second to only Auston Matthews, who had an unreal year. While his recent eight-year, $92 million extension raised some eyebrows, he had quickly proven to everybody he is well worth the money should this production continue.

4. Matthew Tkachuk

A driving force and the heart of the Florida Panthers, who have been to the Stanley Cup Final two years in a row and brought the Cup home last season, Matthew Tkachuk is one of the most valuable players in the entire league. While his point total wasn’t as high as the previous two seasons, Tkachuk started the year after recovering from a broken sternum, and some grace was given for his slow start.

Once the playoffs hit, he was in full stride. He played his pesky, physical, offensively dynamic self and scored 22 points en route to hoisting the Stanley Cup.

3. Mikko Rantanen

Mikko Rantanen is one of the most underrated goal-scorers in the league and is often overshadowed by Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, who are two of the best players in the league. He is excellent on both sides of the puck, and while his shot is his best asset, he certainly knows how to set up his teammates as well.

Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Not only has he broken 100 points in the last two seasons, but he is also a strong defensive player. Rantanen has a lot of qualities that bring him to the third spot on this list.

2. David Pastrnak

Many expected that the Boston Bruins would slide down the standings last season due to the retirements of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, but David Pastrnak hasn’t allowed that to happen. The Czechia superstar had another phenomenal year with 47 goals and 110 points.

Thanks in large part to the play of Pastrnak, the Bruins finished second in the Atlantic Division with a 47-20-15 record. You can expect to see the 27-year-old continue to light the lamp with regularity this upcoming season, and perhaps even be in the race for his second Rocket Richard Trophy.

1. Nikita Kucherov

What else is there to say about Nikita Kucherov at this point? The 31-year-old has been a top-five NHL player for several years, and is seemingly getting better each year. While the Tampa Bay Lightning didn’t have a fantastic season team-wise, he had set new career highs and won the Art Ross Trophy with 144 points.

There is no doubt that the perennial Hart Trophy and Art Ross candidate is the top right winger in the NHL, and there is a sizable gap between him and anybody else.