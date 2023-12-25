NHL 2023-24 Power Rankings: Week 12

Drama. It happened again this week. In last week’s Power Rankings article, I discussed that there could be another big change before the NHL’s Holiday roster freeze kicked in this week. Well, I ended up being dead on the money as the Ottawa Senators decided that enough was enough, and they relieved head coach D.J. Smith of his duties and named Jacques Martin interim head coach on Monday. With their underperformance this season (and in recent years), it wasn’t a surprise to see Smith fired, but the timing was a bit odd and it’s still difficult to see a move like this made with the holidays mere days away.

If you’re interested in learning more about this coaching change, THW’s own Dayton Reimer wrote about the move in more detail in the article linked below. The Senators are in a precarious position this season, and they have to figure things out quickly or prepare for another early offseason.

On the ice, we saw a lot more offense, with Nathan Mackinnon posting a four-goal game while pushing his scoring streak to 18 games. He’s making a serious case for the 2023 Hart Trophy as well as Nikita Kucherov, who quietly had a five-point week while maintaining his lead at the top of the scoring race. Oh, and we saw one team on both sides of nine-goal games, which is something I can’t say I’ve seen in recent memory.

Week 12 of The Hockey Writers’ 2023-24 Power Rankings. (The Hockey Writers)

So, if you like drama and unique outcomes, this was the week for you. Due to all of this, there’s been a lot of changes in the Rankings, which feels right heading into the holiday break. So, let’s get right to Week 12 of THW’s NHL Power Rankings!

32-23: Nothing’s Easy for the Senators

32. San Jose Sharks (Previously 29th)

31. Anaheim Ducks (Previously 31st)

30. Chicago Blackhawks (Previously 32nd)

29. Ottawa Senators (Previously 27th)

28. Columbus Blue Jackets (Previously 30th)

27. Pittsburgh Penguins (Previously 24th)

26. Buffalo Sabres (Previously 26th)

25. St. Louis Blues (Previously 20th)

24. Montreal Canadiens (Previously 25th)

23. Seattle Kraken (Previously 28th)

If you’ve been reading these Rankings in recent weeks, you’ll remember my discussions of the “Dead Cat Bounce” phenomenon, which is when a team fires their underperforming head coach, goes on a run by winning a few games and then returning to reality. I’m going to start calling this phenomenon the “new coach bump” from here on out because that title better explains what’s happening here.

Well, the Senators managed to buck that trend this week, as they only experienced this bump for one period after letting Smith go. They went up 3-0 against the Arizona Coyotes in the first period, before blowing that lead and losing 4-3. In their next game, they put in a spirited effort against the Colorado Avalanche but still lost 6-4. Finally, while facing the Pittsburgh Penguins, they won a sloppy game against a fellow struggling team. Overall, the move has not had the desired effect of jumpstarting the team.

Big changes have come to the Ottawa Senators since the opening night of the 2023-24 NHL season. (Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)

Elsewhere, the Sabres had one of the weirdest two-game stretches I’ve seen in years. First, they got blasted by the Blue Jackets 9-4, then turned around and blew out the Toronto Maple Leafs 9-3 in their following game. Needless to say, I did not expect those outcomes at the start of the week.

Also, I want to point out that the Kraken have been doing work. Ever since Joey Daccord stepped up in the net after Phillip Grubauer suffered an injury, the team has seemingly gotten back on track. They’ve posted points in six-straight games, and are pulling themselves back into the playoff conversation. Also, the Blues are officially moved to the bottom of the Rankings after they simply can’t win consistently. Sure, they found some points in recent weeks, but it feels like their new coach bump has come to an end.

22-11: I Still Don’t Believe in Any of These Teams

22. Carolina Hurricanes (Previously 18th)

21. Minnesota Wild (Previously 23rd)

20. New Jersey Devils (Previously 16th)

19. Calgary Flames (Previously 21st)

18. Edmonton Oilers (Previously 19th)

17. Detroit Red Wings (Previously 15th)

16. Tampa Bay Lightning (Previously 22nd)

15. Washington Capitals (Previously 17th)

14. Philadelphia Flyers (Previously 11th)

13. New York Islanders (Previously 14th)

12. Arizona Coyotes (Previously 12th)

11. Nashville Predators (Previously 13th)

Oh the mushy middle of the NHL. I really wish I felt a bit more strongly about any of the teams here, but for the most part, all of them are just okay. There are a few important notes to take out of this section, however.

First, I elevated the Wild out of the bottom as I see them as a competitive team that is going to stay in the playoff hunt, even if they have a lot of work to do. Also, if you’re interested in the Calder Trophy conversation, take note of rookie defenseman Brock Faber, who played 30-plus minutes in two straight games and put himself into the Rookie of the Year conversation with incredible play in recent weeks.

I’m still not sure what to make out of the Lightning or Capitals, and this week didn’t help me understand either team better. They went to a shootout on Saturday that Tampa Bay eventually won, but they are both playing solid hockey, even if their games are far closer than they should be. I believe they will stay in the playoff hunt, but they need to find some consistency in January for that to be a certain thing.

As for teams heading in the wrong directions, the Devils and Hurricanes still can’t find their footing this season, with goaltending being a major reason why. Allegedly both teams are hitting the trade market hard to try and find a fix for this issue, but with the deadline still months away and a limited pool of options, a deal might be a ways off still.

The Red Wings are in a bit of a slide as well, as they have lost five of their last six games, and seen their strong start fade away. Even if they win their game in hand, they would miss the postseason if the playoffs started after the holiday break, which simply isn’t acceptable considering the steps they appeared to be taking back in November.

10-1: Vancouver Takes Over #1

10. Boston Bruins (Previously 7th)

9. Florida Panthers (Previously 8th)

8. Colorado Avalanche (Previously 10th)

7. Toronto Maple Leafs (Previously 6th)

6. Dallas Stars (Previously 9th)

5. Vegas Golden Knights (Previously 1st)

4. Los Angeles Kings (Previously 4th)

3. New York Rangers (Previously 3rd)

2. Winnipeg Jets (Previously 5th)

1. Vancouver Canucks (Previously 2nd)

This is not a drill. The Canucks, a team that I ranked in the low 20s at the start of the season, has taken the top spot in this week’s Rankings. No, I can’t believe it either. However, everything is going right for Vancouver, and they are playing like a complete team that knows how to win for the first time in years. Incredibly, they overtook a struggling Golden Knights team for the top spot in the NHL standings, a feat no one would have guessed just a few months ago.

The Vancouver Canucks are playing some of the best hockey we’ve seen from the franchise in over a decade. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Another team that is firing on all cylinders right now is the Jets, who are also carving their way through the league. With both the Stars and Avalanche playing good but not great hockey this week, it would come as no surprise if Winnipeg takes the top spot in the Central Division by the New Year.

Now for teams on the struggle bus, the Bruins lost four straight heading into the break, and the Golden Knights dropped their last three. Up and downs will happen throughout an 82-game season, but I don’t think anyone expected these teams to have long-losing streaks when they looked near unbeatable in their first ten games. They also don’t have a lot of cushion in their divisional races anymore, so every game will matter moving forward.

The Drama Must End in the NHL

I just can’t imagine any more drama happening before the new year. The start of the 2023-24 NHL season has been filled with so much unexpected action off the ice that you might sometimes miss the fantastic games happening on it.

Hopefully, the holiday break will settle things down and we will be able to get back into a routine again as we ring in 2024 next week and kick off the Winter Classic. However, given everything that’s happened so far, I wouldn’t be shocked if a big move is made as soon as the roster freeze ends on December 28th. If that happens, we will be sure to cover it in next week’s edition of THW’s Power Rankings!

Of course, have a happy holiday season to anyone that’s celebrating. If you’re with family, make sure to give them a big hug and enjoy your time. And if you’re spending this time by yourself, make sure to do something for you, whether it is eating junk food you normally wouldn’t, watching that movie you’ve been talking about all year, or finally spending an evening gaming with your friends. You won’t regret that choice either.