NHL 2025-26 Power Rankings: Week 10

There are times when I have to really think about what to discuss in the NHL Power Rankings, and there are times when the universe gifts me a freebie. With two blockbuster trades going down on a shockingly busy Friday in December, this week was a true gift from the heavens for discussion.

First, a long-rumored trade between the Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins came to fruition, where Edmonton acquired Tristan Jarry and Sam Poulin for Stuart Skinner, Brett Kulak, and a 2029 second-round pick. Alongside this move, they also swung a deal for Spencer Statsney from the Nashville Predators, giving them a new starter in net and a piece to reshape their blue line.

Needless to say, emotions are a bit strong in Edmonton following this trade, as many feel that Pittsburgh are the big winner in this deal, but until Jarry gets a few games under his belt in Edmonton, we really won’t know the full picture. Overall, I liked this move for both sides and thought that would be it for the week.

Then, from seemingly out of nowhere, the Vancouver Canucks jumped in with the (Second?) biggest trade of 2025 when they sent Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild for Marco Rossi, Liam Ohgren, Zeev Buium and a 2026 first-round pick. This trade is a shift in the hockey landscape, as star defensemen rarely get moved at this age, but this is an incredible swing for the Wild and a solid haul for the Cancucks who must be rebuilding now… right? Also, emotions are a bit high in Vancouver, so expect to hear more throughout the remainder of the season.

However, I will save the analysis of the trade for my peers, who will be grading these moves for the years to come. For now, with these huge deals shifting the landscape of hockey, let’s begin Week 10 of THW’s 2025-25 NHL Power Rankings.

32-20: Jets Crashing Out in 2025-26 NHL Season

32. Vancouver Canucks (Previously: 32)

31. Columbus Blue Jackets (Previously: 26)

30. Seattle Kraken (Previously: 24)

29. Chicago Blackhawks (Previously: 29)

28. Winnipeg Jets (Previously: 25)

27. Ottawa Senators (Previously: 16)

26. Utah Mammoth (Previously: 23)

25. Buffalo Sabres (Previously: 30)

24. St. Louis Blues (Previously: 28)

23. Calgary Flames (Previously: 27)

22. Nashville Predators (Previously: 31)

21. Toronto Maple Leafs (Previously: 19)

20. San Jose Sharks (Previously: 22)

After winning the 2025 Presidents’ Trophy, it was clear that the Jets would regress in the 2025-26 NHL season, but they should still have been a potential contender coming out of the Central Division. However, after suffering devastating injuries, offseason free-agency losses, and a lack of roster cohesion, Winnipeg has been in an absolute freefall for the last few weeks.

31 games into the season, the Jets have just 31 points, and are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games played. While I still believe this team can stage a mid-season comeback, they are quickly running out of time to get back into the hunt in one of the most top-heavy divisions in the NHL.

When it comes to some of the worst teams in the standings throughout the 2025-26 NHL season, the Flames and Predators have shown signs of life this week. Both teams have winning records in their last 10 games played, and they are actually putting up solid back-to-back performances for the first time in what feels like months. Now, this doesn’t mean either of these teams won’t be selling at the 2026 Trade Deadline, but it’s still good to see them putting together a great effort.

19-10: Panthers Making Their Move

19. Pittsburgh Penguins (Previously: 14)

18. New Jersey Devils (Previously: 17)

17. New York Rangers (Previously: 18)

16. Florida Panthers (Previously: 21)

15. Edmonton Oilers (Previously: 20)

14. Los Angeles Kings (Previously: 12)

13. Montreal Canadiens (Previously: 13)

12. Detroit Red Wings (Previously: 15)

11. Philadelphia Flyers (Previously: 9)

10. Tampa Bay Lightning (Previously: 11)

To the surprise of no one, the Panthers are putting themselves back in the conversation again after injuries derailed their first 30 or so games. After a somewhat controversial win over the Blue Jackets one week ago, Florida went on to win three of their next four, including a 4-0 drubbing of the Dallas Stars. With Matthew Tkachuk still on the mend, you have to expect the team still has more to give in the coming weeks.

Now, for a team heading in the wrong direction, the Penguins have to be one of the more perplexing teams in the league right now. After a hot start to the season, they have been struggling in recent weeks, including a five-game losing streak and the blockbuster trade of their best goaltender this season.

With all of this happening, you have to wonder if general manager Kyle Dubas believes the Penguins are a playoff contender, or if he could look to trade more of his aging stars to try and kickstart a retool.

Also, in case you’ve been keeping track, I’ve moved the Rangers and Oilers back to the middle of the Rankings. While I still have a lot of questions about both teams, they’ve both won six of their last 10 games and have been moving their way back into the playoff conversation again. I still think they are pretty mediocre overall, though, which is why I can’t move either out of the middle of the pack.

9-1: Wild Taking Their Swing

9. Anaheim Ducks (Previously: 4)

8. Washington Capitals (Previously: 3)

7. Boston Bruins (Previously: 10)

6. New York Islanders (Previously: 7)

5. Dallas Stars (Previously: 2)

4. Vegas Golden Knights (Previously: 8)

3. Minnesota Wild (Previously: 6)

2. Carolina Hurricanes (Previously: 5)

1. Colorado Avalanche (Previously: 1)

It’s impossible to discuss the top of the Rankings this week without highlighting the Wild once again. The team is firmly all-in on the 2025-26 NHL season, and acquiring Hughes is a move that will define this era, for better or for worse. Minnesota has been in hockey purgatory since they returned to the league 25 years ago. For the sake of their fans, I hope this move pays off.

Overall, the top of the Rankings remains strong, with most of these teams winning six to eight of their last 10 games played. No one is close to the Avalanche, of course, but behind them, the Hurricanes and Golden Knights are putting themselves back in the conversation as the top teams in the league.

Blockbuster Trades Across the NHL

After a long lead-up, it’s nice to have a few of the big trade names off the board. At least in the interim, this should be the last of the blockbuster trade made, barring a surprise, before the 2025 holiday roster freeze.

It’s almost a relief getting a few of these deals out of the way. Not only does it make for a great headline to discuss, but it also brings some stability back to the league, at least for a moment. The NHL is an arms race, however, so I expect more trades to happen before the 2026 Olympic break. If they do, we will give you all the details as part of THW’s 2025-26 NHL Power Rankings!