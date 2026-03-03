NHL Morning Recap – March 3, 2026

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Today, we will be looking at the scores of the six NHL games that were played on Mar. 2, 2026. Which saw the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Philadelphia Flyers. As well as the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings battle it out in the late game.

RED WINGS 4 at PREDATORS 2

Detroit Red Wings Scoring Summary:

P1 4:51 – Emmitt Finnie (10) from Marco Kasper (8), Mason Appleton (7)

P2 9:45 – Lucas Raymond (20) from Alex DeBrincat (29), Andrew Copp (26)

P2 16:36 – Albert Johansson (2) from Kasper (9), Appleton (8)

P3 19:32 – DeBrincat (31) from Raymond (44) – Empty Net

Nashville Predators Scoring Summary:

P1 17:02 – Filip Forsberg (26) from Luke Evangelista (37), Roman Josi (30)

P2 7:10 – Jonathan Marchessault (11) from Ryan O’Reilly (37)

BLUE JACKETS 5 at RANGERS 4 – OT

Columbus Blue Jackets Scoring Summary:

P1 5:50 – Adam Fantilli (16) from Kirill Marchenko (28), Denton Mateychuk (14)

P1 15:32 – Marchenko (21) from Ivan Provorov (15), Charlie Coyle (29)

P2 3:27 – Sean Monahan (11), unassisted

P2 11:54 – Mathieu Olivier (9) from Coyle (30), Damon Severson (18)

OT 1:04 – Marchenko (22) from Severson (19), Fantilli (25)

Kirill Marchenko, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

New York Rangers Scoring Summary:

P3 0:30 – Vladislav Gavrikov (10) from Alexis Lafreniere (21), Will Cuylle (16)

P3 0:54 – Gabe Perreault (4), unassisted

P3 12:52 – Will Borgen (4) from Perreault (6), J.T. Miller (24)

P3 15:14 – Perreault (5) from Borgen (5), Vincent Trocheck (27)

FLYERS 3 at MAPLE LEAFS 2 – SO

Philadelphia Flyers Scoring Summary:

P1 18:38 – Christian Dvorak (13) from Noah Cates (19), Denver Barkey (8)

P3 14:42 – Cates (12) from Bobby Brink (13)

Toronto Maple Leafs Scoring Summary:

P1 15:22 – Dakota Joshua (7) from Matias Maccelli (16)

P3 17:30 – William Nylander (20) from John Tavares (28), Matthew Knies (34)

Shootout Summary:

TOR: Nylander – Goal

PHI: Matvei Michkov – Goal

PHI: Trevor Zegras – Winner

STARS 6 at CANUCKS 1

Dallas Stars Scoring Summary:

P1 17:40 – Adam Erne (4) from Colin Blackwell (6)

P2 8:31 – Lian Bichsel (2) from Ilya Lyubushkin (7), Sam Steel (17)

P2 9:41 – Jason Robertson (34) from Matt Duchene (12), Miro Heiskanen (42)

P3 1:33 – Duchene (12) from Steel (18), Heiskanen (43)

P3 5:40 – Blackwell (3), unassisted

P3 15:41 – Bichsel (3) from Mavrik Bourque (13), Robertson (36)

Vancouver Canucks Scoring Summary:

P1 7:57 – Evander Kane (11) from Jake DeBrusk (16), Marcus Pettersson (11)

HURRICANES 1 at KRAKEN 2

Seattle Kraken Scoring Summary:

P2 3:22 – Kaapo Kakko (8) from Adam Larsson (12)

P2 8:48 – Ben Meyers (6) from Frederick Gaudreau (14), Larsson (13)

Carolina Hurricanes Scoring Summary:

P2 18:30 – Nikolaj Ehlers (16) from Jordan Martinook (13), Sean Walker (12)

AVALANCHE 4 at KINGS 2

Colorado Avalanche Scoring Summary:

P1 4:27 – Nathan MacKinnon (41) from Martin Necas (44), Gabriel Landeskog (18)

P1 10:13 – Landeskog (8) from Brent Burns (19), Necas (45)

P3 15:05 – Devon Toews (2) from MacKinnon (58), Cale Makar (44)

P3 19:58 – Necas (26) from Landeskog (19) – Empty Net

Los Angeles Kings Scoring Summary:

P1 17:20 – Brandt Clarke (8) from Anze Kopitar (18)

P2 8:32 – Angus Booth (1) from Brian Dumoulin (12), Adrian Kempe (28)