In today’s News & Notes, Jake Muzzin will wear No. 8 with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Jordan Martinook has signed a contract extension in Carolina and Alex Stalock has signed a contract extension in Minnesota.

Muzzin to Wear Jersey No. 8

When Muzzin makes his debut in a Toronto uniform, he’ll be doing so with a new jersey number. After wearing the No. 6 on his back throughout his career in Los Angeles, the Maple Leafs’ newest rearguard is set to wear No. 8 in Toronto. This change comes due to the fact that the Maple Leafs have retired the No. 6 in honor of Ace Bailey.

For Muzzin, this is a chance to go from one of the worst teams in the NHL to a Stanley Cup contender in one of the biggest sports markets in North America and arguably the biggest hockey market in the world. It’s also a chance for him to return closer to home as the 29-year-old is originally from Woodstock, Ontario which is just under two hours away from Toronto. He was previously 36 hours away in Los Angeles.

Muzzin was acquired by the Maple Leafs on Monday in their attempt to shore up their blue-line. Though the team has one of the best forward groups in the league and Frederik Andersen has proven himself as a very good starting goaltender, defense has been a glaring issue for the Maple Leafs. With the addition of Muzzin, the hope is that the team can take the next step in their quest for a Stanley Cup.

Martinook Signs Contract Extension

The Carolina Hurricanes signed Martinook to a two-year contract extension worth $4 million. The deal was announced Tuesday and will carry a $2 million cap hit through the 2020-21 season.

Martinook was traded to the Hurricanes in 2018 as part of the deal that saw Marcus Kruger sent to the Arizona Coyotes last season. In his four seasons with the Coyotes, Martinook scored 26 goals and 65 points in 247 games. In his first season with the Hurricanes, Martinook has scored 10 goals and 13 points. Though he may not be on pace to set a new career-high in points, the 26-year-old is already within one goal of his career-high 11 goals from the 2016-17 season.

“Jordan has really fit in well with our group and provides veteran leadership both on and off the ice,” said general manager Don Waddell. “He skates with a relentless energy that epitomizes the way Coach Brind’Amour wants the Hurricanes to play.”

Martinook was scheduled to become a restricted free agent in the offseason prior to this new deal.

Stalock Signs Contract Extension

The Minnesota Wild have signed Stalock to a three-year contract worth $2.355 million. The deal runs through the 2021-22 season and carries an annual cap hit of $785,000.

The veteran netminder has gone 6-5-0 this season in Minnesota and has started 10 games in relief of Devan Dubnyk. He’s posted a 2.91 goals-against average and .894 save percentage on the season in his third season with the Wild over 14 appearances.

Stalock has played in 106 games in his career and has posted a respectable 2.55 goals-against average and .909 save percentage split between the Wild and the San Jose Sharks. Those totals are roughly on par with what teams expect out of their backup goaltenders if a little on the lower side, admittedly.