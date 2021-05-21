NHL News & Rumors: Canucks, Maple Leafs, Red Wings, Flames

In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks have announced a new deal with head coach Travis Green. Meanwhile, there’s news on John Tavares and the injury he suffered in Thursday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens. The Detroit Red Wings might bring back some pending unrestricted free agents and Johnny Gaudreau talks about his future with the Calgary Flames.

Canucks Get Contract Extension Done for Travis Green

The Canucks have officially announced a contract extension for Green is now complete. It is a multi-year deal and TSN’s Pierre LeBrun wrote: “Sounds like work on the deal went late into last night. As Dregs says, will be wrapped up today. Nice to see Travis Green getting re-signed and staying in Vancouver.”

OFFICIAL: #Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that Head Coach Travis Green has agreed to terms on a multi-year contract extension.





It is also being speculated that wew deals for Green’s assistant coaches are also in the works.

A number of players spoke highly of Green in their exit interviews and media avails when the season came to a close and there was never a doubt the Canucks wanted to keep Green. The questions were just whether or not they could as a deal was taking some time to come together and other coaching vacancies were opening up around the league.

Pettersson Wants to Stay in Vancouver

Kevin Woodley of NHL.com noted that pending RFA forward Elias Pettersson discussed his contract situation with the media this week and said that he’s not looking to go anywhere.

Pettersson said, “This is where I want to play.” He added, “And for the contract situation, that’s why I have agents. I’m not stressed to sign a contract. I’m just excited to have that signed and just look forward for the future.”

Tavares Released from Hospital, Resting at Home

After taking a horrific knee to the head during Thursday’s Game 1 action against the Canadiens, John Tavares has been released from the hospital after an overnight stay and is resting at home under the care and supervision of team physicians. He will be out indefinitely.

An update on John Tavares

Sportnet’s Chris Johnston notes that Pierre Engvall and Alex Galchenyuk look poised to join the Leafs for Game 2 following the Tavares injury. He adds that Riley Nash was practicing as an extra. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said the injury in an empty arena the “most uncomfortable” situation he’s ever been part of.

Also, goaltender Jack Campbell is not on the ice at Leafs practice. Frederik Andersen and David Rittich are the two goalies. It could just be a maintenance day for Campbell, but there’s no information about whether or not he’s dealing with anything that may have occurred during Thursday’s action.

Foligno Explains Fight with Perry

The uncomforting silence could have been part of the reason Nick Foligno felt the need to fight Corey Perry after what was clearly not an intentional knee. Foligno told media repeatedly after the game that his “captain was laying on the ice”. Perry said that Foligno told him they should just deal with it know, get the fight done and both teams could try and move on.

Foligno said he didn’t think the hit was malicious and it was never about that. It was just a matter of the fact that his captain was laying on the ice and because of it, something needed to be done, the situation needed addressing and a fight with Perry was the best way to get all that done.

Red Wings Free Agency News

As per Ted Kulfan of the Detroit News, Marc Staal is open to returning with the Red Wings next season. While he did admit that he’d love to get a chance to play with his brothers, Kulfan quoted Staal who said: “”For sure, definitely not ruling that out by any means.”

Marc Staal, Detroit Red Wings (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The scribe adds:

Eric is a free agent this summer, so there’s certain opportunities. If something comes around, maybe it works and maybe it doesn’t. ‘I’m just going to keep my options open’… Eric Staal is also an unrestricted free agent this summer, while Jordan is entrenched in Carolina. Marc would like a chance to play on the same team with a brother, but only if it all comes together. source – ‘Marc Staal plans to keep options open in free agency, not ‘ruling out’ return to Wings’ – Ted Kulfan – Detroit News – 05/19/2021

In other Red Wings news, Ansar Khan’s MLIVE.com is reporting that goaltender Jonathan Bernier is also interested in returning with the Wings. He noted, “My family and I really like it here. I feel comfortable at the rink, on the ice, so it would be my No. 1 choice. I definitely would like to stay here.”

Bernier is a 32-year-old unrestricted free agent this summer and Khan writes there’s no reason the Red Wings would turn him away if a reasonable contract could be worked out.

Gaudreau Talks Wanting to Stay With Flames

Despite plenty of rumors that the Calgary Flames could be making significant roster changes this offseason, Johnny Gaudreau met with the media after the season end and had this to say about his future in Calgary:

If Tree (general manager Brad Treliving) and the owners are happy with the way I’ve played, it’s something we can figure out. I would love to do that. I love the city. I don’t think I’ve ever once said I don’t want to be here.