NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Jets, Flames, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the numbers on a possible Evan Bouchard deal with the Edmonton Oilers are starting to become a little clearer. Meanwhile, expect trade talk surrounding the Boston Bruins to increase, even if the team elects to enter the 2023-24 season with the roster they have. Have the Winnipeg Jets offered Connor Hellebuyck a short-term, big-money deal? Finally, it is with sadness, but also great fondness that this post references Rodion Amirov, who passed away at the age of 21.

Bouchard in For 2 Years, Second Year Gets A Bump?

As per Oilers’ beat correspondent Kurt Leavins from the Edmonton Journal, while the contract’s term (two years) and the eventual average annual value (AAV) figure (around $3.9 million) might be relatively certain, the negotiation hiccup for Evan Bouchard with the team could lie in the allocation of funds over the two seasons.

Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Speculation suggests that Bouchard’s representatives could be advocating for an arrangement that sees the Oilers front-load the contract, culminating in a higher figure for the second year. The strategic goal here would be to prompt an elevated qualifying offer post the 2024-25 season. It might not make a difference if Bouchard outplays his bridge deal by a wide margin (which is expected) but it essentially gives him a guarantee that the next deal won’t be below the final salary numbers in year two.

Leavins writes:

Nothing new yet on the Evan Bouchard deal. The chatter is that the two sides are “close”. While I still expect the AAV to come in at around $3.9m, I wonder if we might see a deal that escalates a little from Year 1 to Year 2? source – ‘Could one of Alberta’s most-famous hockey names finally don an Edmonton Oilers jersey: 9 Things’ – Kurt Leavins – Edmonton Journal – 08/13/2023

Are the Bruins Going to Make a Trade to Replace Bergeron and Krejci?

When it comes to potential trade options, Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames and Mark Scheifele from the Winnipeg Jets emerge as top candidates for the Boston Bruins, who found out this week that David Krejci would be joining Patrice Bergeron in retirement. Both Lindholm and Scheifele are nearing unrestricted free agency next year and the latest on Lindholm is that the Flames need to up their offer to keep him.

When asked about the Bruins’ possible interest in Scheifele, Ken Weibe of Sportsnet writes, “..the Bruins don’t have much cap space and while Scheifele’s contract is considered to be pretty team friendly at just over $6 million ($6.125 million AAV to be exact), the return is where things get complicated.

NBC Sports Boston’s Nick Goss notes that Jake DeBrusk could be a viable trade asset if a re-signing doesn’t transpire before the trade deadline. In the goaltending realm, Linus Ullmark could enter the fray, especially if Jeremy Swayman solidifies his position as the Bruins’ primary starter. Meanwhile, Matt Grzelcyk and Derek Forbort, both adept defensemen, stand as valuable options with expiring contracts.

Jets Probably Offered Hellebuyck Shorter Term Deal

Weibe was also asked if Connor Hellebuyck was likely offered a short-term deal at a huge per-season dollar figure to stick around in Winnipeg. Weibe responded that he assumes that probably happened, but that Hellebuyck will (or already has) said no.

Related: Winnipeg Jets: 3 Bold Predictions for 2023-24

He writes:

The Jets are the only team that could give him eight years and while Hellebuyck has clearly exceeded the value of his current deal, committing to the maximum number of years would carry plenty of risk — though it could serve as a way to convince the franchise goalie to stick around. So to answer the original question, yes I suspect the Jets have offered a shorter-term deal for higher money but no, I don’t think that’s something Hellebuyck and his camp would be interested in agreeing to — at least not at the moment.

Sending Condolences to the Amirov Family

To close today’s post, while not a hockey rumor, talk of a trade, or speculation about a contract, it wouldn’t feel right not to take a moment to send thoughts to the friends and family of Rodion Amirov. Amirov passed away. He was 21 years old.

It is we great sadness that we announce the passing of Rodion Amirov. Two years ago, Rodion was diagnosed with a brain tumour. From the moment he received the news, he refused to speak in the negative, determined to enjoy every day, facing it with the same positive attitude he… pic.twitter.com/ye6TdAjGZc — Dan Milstein-Hockey (@HockeyAgent1) August 14, 2023

Diagnosed with a brain tumor, Rodion faced it with unwavering positivity, and it’s hard not to admire his courage, will, and smile throughout an incredibly difficult journey.

“The entire Maple Leafs organization is devastated by this tragic loss,” Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan said. “Over the duration of his courageous battle, Rodion’s positivity inspired everyone around him, and he made lasting impressions with our team and fans in his brief visits to Toronto.”

Penguins GM Kyle Dubas also released a statement, recalling his time with Amirov as the GM of the Maple Leafs. He said, “Rodion was such an example of courage and I am certain that his spirit has touched and will live on in everyone lucky enough to have known him.”