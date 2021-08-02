NHL Rumors: Oilers, Rangers, Blue Jackets, Canadiens, More

In today’s NHL rumors, Elliotte Friedman offers a number of updates on some of the lingering stories coming out of NHL free agency. There is talk the Edmonton Oilers and Darnell Nurse are close on a long-term extension, the New York Rangers might be nearing a deal with Igor Shesterkin and the Columbus Blue Jackets are trying to trade Max Domi. Finally, could the Montreal Canadiens try to trade for Vince Dunn and the Rangers for Jack Eichel?

Oilers Working on Darnell Nurse Deal

As reported by Elliotte Friedman on his 31 Thoughts Podcast the Oilers are working hard to get Nurse signed to a new deal and the expectation is that the contract will come in at eight years and $9 million per season.

Darnell Nurse, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

There were earlier reports Nurse was believed to have wanted a four-year deal so that the contract might end at the same time as Connor McDavid, but the Oilers we’re hoping for a long-term deal to keep Nurse’s AAV steady over the next nine seasons. He’s got one more year in his current contract. If Friedman’s new report is accurate, the Oilers and Nurse will stick together for the long haul.

It is assumed the deal will include trade protection.

Blue Jackets Trying to Move Domi

Friedman also believes the Columbus Blue Jackets are shopping center Max Domi. Domi was left exposed during the NHL Expansion Draft and not selected by the Seattle Kraken. Clearly, the trade between the Blue Jackets and Canadiens that saw Columbus move Josh Anderson for Domi hasn’t worked out.

Friedman notes that Domi just isn’t a fit and the organization is trying to move him to a team that feels like they can get more out of a what is still believed to be a talented player.

Rangers and Shesterkin Close on New Deal

According to Vince Mercogliano, goaltender Igor Shesterkin not filing for salary arbitration is being considered good news for the Rangers as it likely means the two sides are close on a long-term extension. Speculation is that 25-year-old goalie will get around $5.75 million-$6 million per season on a new deal.

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

Once signed, the hope is that the team can get both Adam Fox and Shesterkin locked up for between $15 and $16 million. It is believed the Rangers would then like to get Zibanejad’s new deal done (around $9 million) and then there’s some talk they could take another swing at Jack Eichel, if the Buffalo Sabres would agree to retain some salary on Eichel’s contract.

Larry Brooks of the NY Post notes that the Rangers could be convinced to include Kaapo Kakko as the main piece to acquire Eichel. If the Sabres retained salary, the Rangers might also include Filip Chytil or Vitaly Kravtsov, Zac Jones or Matt Robertson or a first-round pick. In other words, Brooks believes the Rangers would put together the most attractive trade package, but only if the money works.

Multiple Teams in on Dvorak

Friedman notes that multiple teams have been linked to Arizona Coyotes forward Christian Dvorak. It makes sense that teams would see him as a good add coming off a 31-point season. He’s locked into a deal that will see him make $4.45 million per season over the next four seasons.

Among the teams interested are the Detroit Red Wings, Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks, New York Rangers and Montreal Canadiens.

Could the Canadiens Target Vince Dunn?

Speaking of the Canadiens, TVA Sports notes the Canadiens still have some areas to address this offseason. Among their list of to-dos is find a puck-moving defenseman and an experienced center. The team lost Shea Weber to injury and Phillip Danault to free agency.

Vince Dunn, St. Louis Blues (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

There is chatter the Canadiens might be interested in Vince Dunn but it’s not clear if the Seattle Kraken are willing to part with him. The Kraken do have too many defensemen and need a more scoring forwards. Dunn did file for salary arbitration so there’s the potential of a trade. Still, the Kraken selected Dunn over Vladimir Taransenko.

As for centers, Tyler Bozak could be an interesting free-agent target who could be added without a huge cost.

Kings Outbid Everyone for Danault

Finally, Friedman said the Los Angeles Kings adding Danualt in free agency was simply about the team outbidding other interested franchises. He said, “LA went hard. They outbid the New York Rangers. I don’t know if they gave [Danault] an extra year or a bit more money, but they were willing to go to a place that the Rangers weren’t willing to go. That’s why they got him.”