NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Coyotes, Sharks, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Montreal Canadiens were the third team involved in the Erik Karlsson trade that sent the defenseman from the San Jose Sharks to the Pittsburgh Penguins. In the deal, the Habs re-acquired Jeff Petry. But, are they keeping him? Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes are close to signing defenseman Matt Dumba. Finally, are the Edmonton Oilers set to make a couple of moves at forward?

Canadiens Already Trying to Trade Petry Again

Following a multi-team trade that brought Jeff Petry back to the Canadiens the team is already exploring the possibility of further maneuvering, sending Petry out in a salary retention trade. The idea would be for the Canadiens to yield additional assets because they are in a position to make him an attractive asset at a much lower cost.

Jeff Petry, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In a tweet simply tagged, “Here’s why the Canadiens are making this trade”, Eric Engels reveals that the Canadiens’ participation in the Penguins-San Jose Sharks trade enabled them to acquire players and resources without assuming salary retention for Rem Pitlick or Mike Hoffman. Moreover, the Canadiens effectively reacquired Petry at a 25% reduced salary compared to his previous contract, magnifying their cost-effectiveness. Notably, Petry’s $3 million bonus for the impending season has already been fulfilled. In a strategic move, General Manager Kent Hughes secured a valuable package including a 2025 second-round pick, the capable Casey DeSmith, and prospect Nathan Lagare.

With that done, the Habs have the flexibility to move Petry and gain supplementary assets if they can find the right trade partner. Petry serves as a dependable defenseman, a seasoned top-four presence, and while his output experienced a minor dip last season, Petry’s potential for productivity remains evident.

Coyotes Sign Matt Dumba

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports that the Arizona Coyotes are nearing a deal with unrestricted free agent defenseman Matt Dumba for a one-year contract valued at $4 million. There was talk that the Sharks might have also been interested in Dumba, and with Karlsson now gone, that interest might have grown, but the Coyotes are jumping in and getting this deal done.

Dumba is known for his physical two-way playstyle, and exhibits skill in advancing the puck from his own zone to the offensive zone, contributing to scoring opportunities. However, recent seasons have seen a decline in the impact he once wielded in the game. The prospective contract reflects the Coyotes’ interest in harnessing Dumba’s abilities to see if there are shades of his old game still left.

It will be intriguing to see if the Coyotes keep both Dumba and Jason Zucker, who they signed this summer. There is the potential that both could be flipped at the trade deadline next season.

Keep an Eye on Oilers and PTOs

According to Kurt Leavins of The Edmonton Journal:

Keep an eye on the Oilers toward the end of August. Some useful players are still available out there that could fill an organizational role between Bakersfield and a 13F spot in Edmonton. I would anticipate several PTO’s, particularly at Center. Two names that catch my eye: Oft injured RHS Nolan Patrick (50+% faceoff man) and veteran RHS Colin White. source – ‘The potentially transformative hiring of Jeff Jackson as Edmonton Oilers CEO: 9 Things’ – Kurt Leavins – The Edmonton Journal – 08/06/2023

Leavins also notes that he expects a deal for Evan Bouchard to get done sooner than later. Earlier this week, Jeff Jackson hinted at the Edmonton Oilers’ proximity to finalizing a deal and it is anticipated to be a two-year bridge agreement, with the contract likely hovering around $3.9 million. Notably, Dave Gagner of Wasserman now oversees Bouchard’s case, a transition that potentially mitigates any perceived conflict of interest, as well as capitalizes on Gagner’s expertise.