NHL Rumors: Oilers, Blackhawks, Rangers, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Evander Kane has signed with the Edmonton Oilers. What made him decide on Edmonton, where will he play in the lineup, and when will he debut? Meanwhile, speculation is that the Toronto Maple Leafs might have an interest in defenseman Calvin DeHaan. How are talks going between the New York Rangers and Ryan Strome, and finally, have the Vancouver Canucks set an astronomical price for J.T. Miller?

Kane Signs With Oilers, Debuts Saturday

Kane is now officially an Edmonton Oiler. Having signed a one-year deal with the team that will see him make around $1 million for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign, he said he’s looking forward to the opportunity to play in Edmonton, he’s excited about helping a team that has put themselves in a good spot to make the playoffs and he thinks he’ll add an element that will help, while also being a good leader and working in the community.

Kane will play for the Oilers this Saturday as the team takes on the Montreal Canadiens. Where he slots into the lineup isn’t clear, nor has it likely been decided, but head coach Dave Tippett joked he might just let Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Kane do their thing on a line together.

As for how many teams were interested in him after he became a UFA, Kane said there was a lot of interest early on but that the Oilers were the right fit the number of teams was narrowed down. GM Ken Holland said he spoke with a number of people inside and outside the organization and ultimately decided this was a move that would help the Oilers today. He believes both sides are motivated to make this work.

Calvin de Haan Addresses Trade Rumors

Calvin de Haan’s name has been all over social media this week, especially “Blackhawks Twitter” as he’s been mentioned in numerous trade rumors, some connecting him to multiple teams ahead of the trade deadline. He is aware that the rumors and speculation are out there but he’s trying not to pay too much attention to it.

Speaking with The Athletic, he noted: “There’s always those guys who sit on their La-Z-Boys at home and create rumors and sh– like that. But until it happens, you can’t really believe it. It would definitely be an experience to be moved at the deadline.” While de Haan downplays the rumors, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic added:

De Haan knows his future in Chicago is tenuous at best. He’s the quintessential trade-deadline piece — an affordable, savvy veteran defenseman on an expiring contract playing some of the best hockey of his career. Just about every contending team in the league could find a spot on their blue line for him, and it probably won’t cost much more than a second- or third-round pick to get him. source – ‘As trade speculation swirls, Calvin de Haan is happy with the Blackhawks but ‘open to anything’ – Mark Lazerus – The Athletic – 01/26/2022

Update on Strome and Rangers Talks

As per Larry Brooks of the New York Post, the Rangers and pending free agent Ryan Strome continue to hold contract talks, but at this point, only preliminary numbers have been exchanged. He noted there’s still a long way to go, but that GM Chris Drury won’t give Strome a ‘sign-or-be-traded’ ultimatum.

The Rangers aren’t exactly in a leverage position. They won’t trade their second-line center while they are chasing the playoffs and if something isn’t worked out between now and the end of the season, the team will have little choice but to risk Strome is interested in returning versus testing free agency.

There is a chance that Strome could leave as the Rangers simply don’t have unlimited amounts of money to spend on an extension for the forward.

Price for J.T. Miller Quite High

According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, “if you are a contender that plans to bid on J.T. Miller closer to the March 21 trade deadline, you better make your best deal prior to March 21.” The NHL insider noted that the Canucks have set a high price for Miller in any potential trade out of Vancouver and the organization wants teams to know that early.

J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

LeBrun adds:

Now, the Canucks’ front office has a few things to consider here because it’s not a guarantee they move him. He’s got a year and a half left on his deal. The front office, with new general manager Patrick Allvin, has to ask this question – where would the Canucks be in two years time when J.T. Miller’s deal is up? Is he part of what they view as the team moving forward?

LeBrun also said that the Canucks know they need more young prospects and only if a team steps up with three to four prospects, (or three to four assets) will they seriously look at the deal.