Oilers News & Rumors: Kane, Fleury, Holloway, Stenlund

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, a decision on Evander Kane sounds imminent with the Oilers still leading the way. Meanwhile, one former GM says the current general manager should go all-in on the top goaltender potentially available on the trade market. There are questions about how quickly to call up Dylan Holloway and Elliotte Friedman suggests the Oilers are kicking tires on a forward out of the Columbus Blue Jackets system.

Evander Kane Decision Coming Soon

Multiple insiders started weighing in on the reports surrounding Kane on Wednesday. Kevin Weekes wrote, “As the @NHL investigation is reaching its final phase; sources tell me that Evander Kane’s Camp has notified interested clubs, that it’s down to two teams. Bearing any last-minute changes as of now the @EdmontonOilers are the likeliest destination for Kane.”

Further to his possible connection with the Oilers, Darren Dreger of TSN writes:

As Evander Kane awaits word from the NHL on further suspension or not, the Oilers interest in the power forward remains strong. Sources say Kane met with GM Ken Holland and head coach Dave Tippett earlier this week to discuss his fit on the team. Oilers, one of two teams in mix.

Media members who cover the Oilers are starting to imagine line combinations and who can blame them? At the same time, some fans are beginning to show their disappointment on social media suggesting they won’t watch the Oilers if the team signs Kane.

Nothing is done and the deal isn’t final until it’s officially announced by the Oilers’ organization.

Lawton Says Oilers Should Chase Fleury

Most insiders believe Marc-Andre Fleury to the Oilers is a pipe dream. That is, all but one. Brian Lawton is a former GM and now an analyst who is fairly connected. He mentioned on Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer that Ken Holland should push all his chips in and try to acquire Fleury, even if it means trading the team’s 2022 first-round pick.

Obviously, with some no-trade protection and an understanding in place with Chicago that they won’t trade him unless he asks, Fleury would have a lot of choice in the matter and Ken Holland said he wouldn’t chase a rental. Still, David Staples of the Edmonton Journal writes:

Lawton is an insider who may or may not know if something has changed in the last three weeks in terms of Holland’s thinking. Or Lawton may simply be speculating here. Or he may be indicating Fleury is actually open to coming here. We can only guess what he knows and isn’t at liberty to clearly spell out. But generally when a careful and smart insider like Lawton states something so clearly, such as Edmonton paying a high price to get a specific player, I take it more as fire than smoke. I take it as something being up, I’m simply not sure what that might be. source – ‘Edmonton Oilers should go all in and pay the price to get Marc-Andre Fleury, argues NHL insider’ – David Staples – Edmonton Journal – 01/27/2022

Is Holloway Close to Being Called Up?

It would be unwise to rush a prospect into the NHL, but the way Dylan Holloway has played so well since he got to Bakersfield, it has some wondering if he’s not going to be there long. Allan Mitchell of The Athletic writes, “Dylan Holloway impressive in his third AHL game, no points but just drew a PP. His passing and speed are most noticeable.” This comes after he scored three assists in his first two games.

Make it a month… :) — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) January 26, 2022

Dustin Nielsen of TSN posed the question on Twitter suggesting fans look three weeks into the future and slot Kane, Holloway and Zach Hyman into the forward corps and Ryan Rishaug responded, “Make it a month”, hinting that he agreed all three men would be on the Oilers’ roster at that time.

Oilers Interested in Kevin Stenlund

According to Elliotte Friedman, in his latest 32 Thoughts column, he writes, “If Edmonton does a deal with Columbus, and I’m not convinced Korpisalo is the right move, watch to see if the Oilers also look at Kevin Stenlund.” Friedman notes Stenlund is a big body Holland would like for a playoff push. “Edmonton needs some beef.”