NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Ducks, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Carey Price spoke with the media and talked about his desire to return to the NHL and the Montreal Canadiens. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs are rumored to be in on a defenseman out of the Anaheim Ducks organization. Could the Ducks make a deal and will the team do so before hiring a new general manager? Finally, could the Boston Bruins target J.T. Miller? If so, what would they be willing to give up to get him?

Price Wants to Return, Future Unclear

Price spoke with the media on Sunday and noted that his desire is to return to the NHL and be a goaltender for the Montreal Canadiens again. He noted doing so is part of his identity and that he’s been with the team for over a decade and wants to wear the sweater on again. Addressing speculation that he might play elsewhere if he returns, he responded, “Me and my family are very happy here. We’re settled in. This is our home. There’s a reason I signed the contract I did here with a no-movement clause. As of right now, I have no plans to be anywhere else.”

He said he’s doing well and while it’s been a frustrating time for everyone, he’s looking forward to the future. He’s had doubts that he could come back and be the same player, but he’s confident the excellent training staff will give him the best chance to do so. He’s received a ton of support and he’s extremely grateful.

Jeff Petry Has Been Informed Team Will Move Him

If the right trade opportunity presents itself, new GM Kent Hughes has informed defenseman Jeff Petry that the Canadiens will trade him. La Presse released an article early Sunday that while Petry has not formally asked for a trade, Kent Hughes will field offers for him.

Jeff Petry, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The article quotes Hughes told the player:

“… we are aware of what is happening in your life. This is not the situation to play. At the same time, you are a part of this team. If there’s a chance it will work out on both sides to trade you, we’ll trade you. But until this situation arises, you are part of the Canadiens and you have to do your best.”

Related: Calgary Flames News & Rumors: Miller, Garland, Valimaki & More

Trading Petry won’t be easy. He’s got three seasons on his current deal after this season at a cost of $6.25 million per season. There won’t be a lot of teams lining up to take on that kind of commitment, especially considering the down year he’s had.

Maple Leafs Are Interested in Josh Manson

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman the Toronto Maple Leafs do have Anaheim Ducks’ defenseman Josh Manson on their radar. The only concern now is that he was injured on Saturday and the Leafs will have to wait and see how bad the injury is. Mason is a pending unrestricted free agent.

Josh Manson, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

If Toronto kicks tires here, questions about the salary cap will need to be answered. Manson is a blueliner who makes $4.1 million in salary. There will need to be some salary retention by the Ducks on any deal and it’s not clear the Ducks will want to do so. If they do, how much of a sweetener do the Maple Leafs have to offer?

Keep in mind, the Ducks don’t have their new general manager in place yet and Manson has the potential to be a key trade for the organization. A trade might have to wait until that GM is in place and then it will be intriguing to see if the new manager still wants to move Manson.

There are also reports out of Toronto that the Maple Leafs might look at moving goaltender Petr Mrazek, but not until the offseason.

Bruins In on J.T. Miller?

Knowing the asking price is extremely high, there’s some talk about the Bruins being interested in J.T. Miller out of Vancouver. Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston took a closer look at the option and suggested Miller would be the ideal fit on the Bruins’ second line.

Goss wondered if the Bruins would consider parting with Jeremy Swayman or Mason Lohrei to land Miller.