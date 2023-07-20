NHL Rumors: Penguins, Sharks, Jets, Islanders

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are updates surrounding the situation regarding the pursuit of Erik Karlsson by the Pittsburgh Penguins, including how badly the Penguins want to bring him in. What is the latest on Connor Hellebuyck trade talk? Finally, are the New York Islanders looking at Vladimir Tarasenko?

Penguins Players Are Reaching Out to Karlsson

According to Rob Rossi of The Athletic, in the initial strategy devised by Kyle Dubas and discussed with Fenway Sports Group during the Pittsburgh interview process to hire him, Erik Karlsson was singled out as a key target. Dubas laid out in his plan that it was part of his master plan to acquire the defenseman and both captain Sidney Crosby and star defenseman Kris Letang have expressed their support for the acquisition of Karlsson.

Kyle Dubas Pittsburgh Penguins President of Hockey Ops (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Letang, who is currently the Penguins’ leading defenseman, has willingly agreed to adjust his role on the top power-play unit to accommodate Karlsson as the quarterback, while still maintaining his position as the team’s No. 1 defenseman on the top pairing. Beyond that, the Penguins have had multiple people other than Dubas, including select players, talk with Karlsson in recent weeks. They believe Karlsson prefers to be traded to the Penguins.

Rossi writes:

Dubas and his staff are working on several scenarios to fit Karlsson on the roster and be cap compliant. One scenario involves a straight-up deal with the Sharks. Another involves including a third team with cap space. There could also be a deal that would include buying out a current roster player — likely, but not necessarily, forward Mikael Granlund — to make the cap math work. source – ‘Erik Karlsson to the Penguins? What I’m hearing about a potential trade’ – Rob Rossi – The Athletic – 7/20/2023

Petry Won’t Play for the Sharks

One player the Penguins are contemplating trading if a Karlsson trade materialized is Jeff Petry. However, a potential hurdle in dealing with him is that his family resides in Michigan and is unwilling to have him play in a location as distant as San Jose. Consequently, the Penguins are exploring the option of involving a third team in the Karlsson deal to accommodate Petry’s preferences. It’s worth noting that Petry possesses a modified no-trade clause, which grants him the ability to block trades to 15 specified teams.

Related: Today in Hockey History: July 20

Latest News & Highlight

Dubas has anticipated that a third team might need to be involved in this deal as Petry probably isn’t the only player that wouldn’t want to go to San Jose and the Penguins need the help on their salary cap if Karlsson is going to fit and the Sharks are only willing to retain so much on his deal.

Hellebuyck Likely to Start Season in Winnipeg

Elliotte Friedman noted during a recent interview with NHL Network that he had some people tell him not to be surprised if Connor Hellebuyck starts the upcoming season with the Winnipeg Jets. Saying the Jets don’t want to do a rebuild or go backward. They want to make the playoffs and they need to make sure they have an adequate replacement for him.

Friedman thinks the New Jersey Devils have looked at Hellebuyck and John Gibson and that they, and any other team that might have looked at Hellebuyck. is playing a bit of a poker game. Friedman said that teams aren’t going to trade for him unless they know what his next contract is going to be.

Islanders and Tarasenko Not a Match

Friedman was asked if the New York Islanders might take a look at signing anyone else and he pointed out that a lot of fans were asking him about Vladimir Tarasenko. He said the comments he was about to make could blow up in his face, but he was told it was not a match.

He did acknowledge that he thinks the Islanders are looking for another scorer, “Yes, absolutely.”