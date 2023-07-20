4 Ducks Trade Candidates Not Named John Gibson

The roster of the Anaheim Ducks has undergone plenty of changes in recent years, which typically comes with the territory for a team that has been out of the playoff picture for the past five seasons. Ducks general manager (GM) Pat Verbeek will probably continue to be busy in the trade department leading up to and during the 2023-24 campaign.

Longtime goaltender John Gibson has been the subject of trade speculation for the last couple of years amid conflicting reports regarding his desire to stay with the Anaheim organization. Gibson still has another four seasons left on his eight-year, $51.2 million contract. That isn’t something that is easy to move, especially for a goaltender, and a replacement isn’t exactly waiting in the wings, so it is not surprising that Anaheim has been patient. A trade would likely benefit the Ducks and Gibson, but Verbeek has some other cards to play if a change between the pipes remains on the back burner. Anaheim has players on expiring contracts who are likely to be moved, as well as some intriguing prospects who could be ready to make the jump to the NHL level to help fill the void left by any trades.

Adam Henrique

Adam Henrique has heard his name surface in trade rumors before, but injuries and his contract situation may have been hindrances in getting a deal done. However, the task of completing a trade should be far easier now. Henrique, who carries a $5.825 million cap hit, will be eligible for unrestricted free agency after the 2023-24 season. His versatility as a winger or center and dependability on the scoresheet should result in numerous trade conversations between Verbeek and other GMs.

Henrique has been a productive scorer for the Ducks since arriving on the scene in a trade with New Jersey during the 2017-18 campaign. He has accounted for 117 goals and 222 points in 375 games. During the 2022-23 season, Henrique ranked second on the Ducks with 22 goals and placed third on the team with 0.61 points per game despite being limited to just 62 appearances. He concluded the year with three goals and two assists in five outings after missing 19 contests because of a sprained MCL.

Adam Henrique, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Henrique is likely to garner plenty of interest from contending clubs on the trade block as a rental. Assuming he isn’t moved earlier, the 33-year-old forward would make for an excellent deadline-day acquisition.

Jakob Silfverberg

Jakob Silfverberg will play the final season of his five-year, $26.25 million contract in 2023-24. He will be eligible for unrestricted free agency next summer and reports overseas believe he is strongly considering a return to Sweden to play for Brynas IF. He spent seven years in the Brynas organization before coming to North America. Silfverberg has struggled in recent years with the Ducks, so going back home to a familiar situation would make a great deal of sense for him.

The 32-year-old forward has compiled 23 goals and 63 points in 181 games over the past three seasons for Anaheim while plummeting to a 6.5 shooting percentage during that span. Silfverberg posted the second-lowest average ice time per game (15:11) of his career in 2022-23, finishing with just 10 goals and 16 assists over 81 matches.

Related: 3 Ducks Breakout Candidates for the 2023-24 Season

Latest News & Highlights

Verbeek’s phone probably won’t be ringing off the hook with trade inquiries for Silfverberg. The forward’s recent play and uncertain future in the NHL could drive down the asking price, but there still should be some interest in acquiring him. Silfverberg is a solid two-way winger who has four seasons of at least 20 goals under his belt. He has also racked up 14 goals and 39 points in his past 44 playoff outings. The Ducks may want to give the veteran winger a shot at winning a Stanley Cup before he potentially resumes his career in Sweden.

Frank Vatrano

Frank Vatrano joined the Ducks last summer on a three-year, $10.95 million deal, and it didn’t take long for trade winds to start blowing in his direction. There was some speculation ahead of the March 2023 deadline that he could be moved elsewhere. Vatrano has an additional year on his contract following the 2023-24 campaign, which could help facilitate a deal or make it more likely that he is moved the following season. Of course, he could also play himself into the future plans of the Ducks if he builds upon his 2022-23 performance.

Vatrano registered 22 goals and 41 points over 81 games last season. He ranked third on the Ducks with 17 even-strength goals and tied for second on the team with five power-play markers. Among Anaheim forwards, he placed first with 75 blocked shots and finished third with 86 hits. Additionally, Vatrano topped the Ducks with 231 shots on goal.

Frank Vatrano, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Anaheim may want to keep him for another year, especially if Henrique and/or Silfverberg end up being shipped out of town, but the right offer and the likelihood of another sellers mindset in 2023-24 could result in Vatrano heading to a new organization. His combination of scoring ability and grit should attract interest again. The 29-year-old forward also had five goals and 13 points in 20 games for the New York Rangers during the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, which could give his trade value a boost.

Cam Fowler

Cam Fowler committed to an eight-year, $52 million contract with the Ducks despite being mentioned in plenty of trade rumors. The speculation was so intense in 2016 that he chose to unplug from social media and was genuinely surprised to be staying in Orange County. Unfortunately for him, talks with other teams should heat up again after the 31-year-old defenseman recorded his best offensive performance in the NHL during the 2022-23 season.

Fowler picked up a career-high 38 assists and produced a personal-best 48 points in 82 games last campaign. He surpassed 24 minutes of average ice time for the fourth time in his 13-year career. Fowler’s trade value may never be higher than it is right now. Having an additional two seasons on his contract following the 2023-24 campaign could put the Ducks in a prime position to make a strong “hockey trade” to bring in some much-needed scoring help at the winger position.

Anaheim could be operating from a position of strength soon, as the team has an impressive prospect pool of blueliners. Olen Zellweger and Pavel Mintyukov will compete for roster spots during training camp and could be primed for key roles on the team in the near future. Drew Helleson and Jackson LaCombe are on the cusp of seeing regular action after making their NHL debuts last season. Anaheim also has Tyson Hinds, Tristan Luneau, and Noah Warren in the pipeline. All of those defenders, with the exception of Luneau and Warren, could start the season in the American Hockey League with the San Diego Gulls, but the speed at which they develop could play a role in the decision to trade Fowler.

The Ducks could continue to stockpile draft picks in 2023-24 or make some moves for immediate help. In any case, Verbeek likely isn’t done shuffling the roster, and more trades will probably be on the agenda.

Statistics courtesy of Hockey-Reference.