NHL Rumors: Bruins, Blackhawks, Flyers, Kraken

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is an update on the trade request from Jake DeBrusk. Meanwhile, the Chicago Blackhawks will be undergoing a major rebuild. What does that mean for names like Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and Marc-Andre Fleury? The Philadelphia Flyers are going to make a run at re-signing Rasmus Ristolainen and would John Klingberg make sense in Seattle?

DeBrusk Still Wants Out of Boston

According to a couple of sources, DeBrusk has not changed his mind and would still like to be traded by the Bruins. Pierre LeBrun noted during the latest TSN Insider Trading segment that Debrusk’s agent has permission to talk to other teams about an extension that may help facilitate a trade, especially since teams are worried about his $4.4 million qualifying offer this summer.

Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Just because DeBrusk is due an expensive qualifying offer does not mean he can’t agree to a different deal with a team. If he wanted to commit to something longer-term with a new club at a lower price-point per season, he absolutely could and that might be what it takes to get him traded, or at least for the Bruins to get anything close to what they might be seeking in a deal.

DeBrusk has scored seven goals in his last five games, giving him 14 goals on the season. He’s starting to get hot and teams will certainly take notice. The question becomes when is a trade best for the forward? If he continues to produce in Boston his stock will rise as a pending RFA and an offseason trade might lead to a better payday for him. If he’s traded to a team and his production hits a wall, he won’t be worth as much. So too, while he’s on fire, the Bruins aren’t going to be keen to move him.

Blackhawks Are Going to Rebuild

After the Blackhawks officially named Kyle Davidson the team’s new permanent general manager, Davidson said he sees the Blackhawks as a team that needs to undergo a rebuild and that will mean plenty of speculation about the future of both Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. Davidson noted:

“We’re going to look at more of a rebuild here. There are some things we really need to fix that are going to take time. We’re not going to put a timeline on it. Whether it’s three, five [years], that will be determined as we proceed. “We really need to do this the right way. We’re going to stick to the plan and take our time with it and make sure [that], when we get to where we want to go, it was the result of a plan that was stuck to and not deviated from.” source – ‘With Blackhawks now firmly Kyle Davidson’s team, rebuild will begin in earnest’ – Ben Pope – Chicago Sun0Times – 03/01/2022

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

TSN’s Darren Dreger said that conversations will take place between the team and the players but also noted not to expect any moves to get done by this year’s trade deadline.

Chris Johnston adds that goaltender Marc-André Fleury is leaning towards staying in Chicago. While his name comes up a lot in trade rumors, there is also rumored to be a deal in place between he and the Blackhawks that if he does not want to be dealt, the team will not try to trade him. They technically could go back on that deal (especially since the new GM is not the one who made it) and ask Fleury to submit his10 team no trade list. The belief is they won’t and Fleury will be staying put.

Flyers and Ristolainen Talking About Extension?

It was previously reported that the Flyers were ready to trade defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen as part of a deadline deal, but new reports suggest the team is just as open to retaining his services and might actually prefer an extension be worked out. Dreger notes that the two sides are talking contract and there is a significant possibility of a new contract being finalized.

If that deal is not figured out before the deadline, Ristolainen could still be moved. The Flyers want him to stick around but also don’t want to risk losing him for anything as a pending UFA.

Klingberg on Kraken’s Radar?

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, “I can see John Klingberg as a Kraken. Maybe not now, but in the summer. He fits what they need.” This likely means the Kraken would be taking a run at him in the offseason as a trade between the Stars and Seattle doesn’t make much logical sense prior to the trade deadline.