NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Blackhawks, Oilers, Blues

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Montreal Canadiens have re-assigned Cole Caufield. What is the plan with the early Calder favorite? The search for a GM is on in Chicago and there are few leading candidates. Will this GM want to find a new coach? Is Kailer Yamamoto quickly losing his long-term spot on the Edmonton Oilers roster? Finally, has anything changed in terms of Vladimir Tarasenko’s desire to be traded from the St. Louis Blues?

Cole Caufield Demoted to the AHL

While he was an early favorite to win the Calder Trophy, Caufield has struggled out of the gate this season with only one point in 10 games. He’s lacking confidence and the Montreal Canadiens are hoping he’ll find it in the AHL because been re-assigned to the Laval Rocket of the AHL. The Canadiens have recalled Michael Pezzetta.

Cole Caufield, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

There have been no comments from the organization as to how long this demotion will last. An injury could see him recalled rather quickly but it is assumed he’ll need to show over the course of a number of AHL games that he’s got his scoring and offensive touch back before the Canadiens bring him back.

The Canadiens are 2-8-0 on the season and are near the bottom of the league in terms of goals scored with only 19.

Blackhawks Search for New GM Could Also Mean New Coach

As per Steve Simmons of the Toronto/Ottawa Sun the search for a new general manager is underway in Chicago and Eddie Olczyk appears to be among the top candidates for the job. Simmons adds that Kevin Weekes is another candidate getting serious consideration.

Former Chicago Blackhawks player Eddie Olczyk (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File)

Simmons also notes that a new GM could mean a new coach. He writes:

Word is the Hawks are just putting their list of candidates together. Whoever winds up as GM will need a new coach rather quickly. source – ‘SIMMONS SAYS: Still so many unanswered questions after lid blown off Blackhawks scandal’ -Steve Simmons – Ottawa Sun – 10/31/2021

In a bit of good news for the Blackhawks, Patrick Kane is out of the COVID protocol. Kane was seen on the ice at this morning’s skate and while he might not be inserted into the lineup on Monday evening, he is close to returning.

Oilers Cap Situation Means Yamamoto’s Lack of Production a Problem

The more Kailer Yamamoto struggles, the less likely he stays long-term with the Edmonton Oilers. With rumblings the Oilers are keeping an eye on the goaltending market and with the leash getting shorter for Yamamoto who hasn’t produced this season offensively, the forward could see himself either demoted or traded.

Related: Oilers Have History on Their Side For First Game Against Kraken

At this point, signing Jesse Puljujarvi is a greater priority than signing Yamamoto who has played solid hockey but not produced anything offensively. A long-term extension for the player is doubtful if he doesn’t turn things around and considering the Oilers cap situation, it doesn’t make sense to commit to Yamamoto. The Oilers need to find room for a blossoming Evan Bouchard, for a productive Puljujarvi, will need to acquire a goaltender and unless they move a player like Tyson Barrie — who carries a $4.5 million for another two seasons — they don’t have room for everyone.

Tarasenko Still Wants a Trade, May Have to Wait

Despite the fact his production has started to pick up and Tarasenko likes a bit like the Tarasenko of old, speculation is that he’s still looking to be traded.

Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic noted:

“Yes to my knowledge talking to people close to the situation for the past several months and even as recent as yesterday, Vladimir Tarasenko still requests a trade from the Blues. He realizes that may not happen soon, it may not happen this year, it could happen next off-season, or maybe Doug Armstrong never finds the right deal for Vladimir Tarasenko and he plays out the last two years of his contract.”