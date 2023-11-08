NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Flames, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers waived Jack Campbell and will be calling up Calvin Pickard. That said, they are already being linked to a number of potential goalies on the trade market. Meanwhile, would the Boston Bruins make for an interesting trade partner? The Calgary Flames benched Jonathan Huberdeau for the third period on Tuesday. How will that go over? Finally, the Vancouver Canucks are looking to trade for a right-shot defenseman. Who are they making available?

Oilers Willing to Make Blockbuster Trade

In a bid to salvage their struggling season, the Edmonton Oilers are reportedly considering a bold move. According to insights from The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, the Oilers might be willing to put their first-round pick in play. The lack of scoring depth and abysmal goaltending have added to trouble on defense and that could prompt drastic measures.

Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

He writes:

Yes, the Oilers have their 2024 first-round pick and could decide to put it in play for a blockbuster if it means saving the season. TSN colleague Darren Dreger on our Insider Trading segment Tuesday evening speculated that the Oilers could eventually contemplate making a bigger trade, perhaps one looking at core pieces — something that addresses more than one need. One would assume that kind of deal normally includes a first-round pick. source – ‘LeBrun rumblings: What do the Oilers do now? Plus, Patrick Kane in talks with teams, close to being cleared’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 11/07/2023

The potential blockbuster deal being explored could help Edmonton tackle multiple concerns at once, but it comes at the cost of a high-value pick. The decision to waive Campbell and recall Pickard underscores the team’s urgency and the Oilers potentially trying to free up a little cap space to do something.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period tweeted: “So, when do the Oilers give the Flyers a call and go hard after hometown kid Carter Hart?” That was followed up by a post from Anthony Di Marco that noted, “PHI has been willing to listen on Hart and have made it known they’re willing to take on unideal contracts (Campbell?) for the right price.” Reid Wilkins of 630 CHED noted on his radio show that there were whispers the Oilers might be looking at Jordan Binnington. TSN’s Oilers reporter Ryan Rishaug tweeted that he believes that there was no trade imminent to bring in a replacement.

Would Bruins Offer Up an Option to the Oilers?

ESPN host John Buccigross recently floated a trade proposal involving the Oilers and the Boston Bruins, suggesting the Oilers offer Leon Draisaitl and Warren Foegele in exchange for Linus Ullmark, winger Jake DeBrusk, rookie Matthew Poitras, prospect Fabian Lysell, and the Oilers’ 2026 first-round pick.

Latest News & Highlight

However, Jimmy Murphy, a hockey analyst from Boston Hockey Now, doubts the feasibility of this deal, citing Ullmark’s likely inclusion in the Oilers’ 16-team no-trade list as a significant hurdle. So too, with the Bruins, currently performing well, have no immediate pressure to make such a move. While Draisaitl might be of interest to them, his contract’s cost and the required assets make the deal unattractive for the Bruins at this point.

Huberdeau Benched in Third Period by Flames

Saying the forward was having an “off night”, Flames head coach Ryan Huska explained why Jonathan Huberdeau was benched in the third period against the Nashville Predators. He wanted to roll with the guys that he felt could get a flow going. It was a painful sight to see for a lot of Huberdeau fans and many are wondering how he’ll respond.

Related: 5 NHL Teams With Red Flags to Start 2023-24

Huska said he’ll be fine, and Dillon Dube noted that Huberdeau was a professional and would show up to practice with a smile on his face, but there was a clear message being sent and there was talk that Huberdeau was already struggling since his arrival in Calgary.

Canucks Looking for Right-Shot Defenseman

The TSN Insider Trading panel noted that the Vancouver Canucks are looking to trade for a right-shot defenseman and while there’s nothing imminent, they haven’t stopped checking the market to see what might become available. Part of it is to find a stable piece to go in their top-four. The other part is to reward the Canucks for a hot start.

Sign up for our Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter

The Canucks have attempted to offload Tyler Myers’ contract over the summer and the team has explored the possibility of moving forwards Conor Garland and Anthony Beauvillier. However, their struggles to find the back of the net have diminished their value in the trade market. Garland and Beauvillier do not have no-trade protection, which could potentially facilitate efforts to trade them later in the season.