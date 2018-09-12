In today’s rumor rundown there is buzz the Lightning may have renewed interest in a particular defenseman, Nick Shore is an interesting player to watch, a Reinhart deal in Buffalo is being discussed and one NHL veteran asked for a chance to prove he’s still got it.

Tampa Interested in Karlsson Again?

Postmedia’s Bruce Garrioch reports that trade talks regarding Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson have picked up in recent weeks and among the speculated teams still interested are the Vegas Golden Knights and Tampa Bay Lightning.

With Steve Yzerman out as general manager in Tampa, there is speculation the team may have a renewed interest in trying to acquire Karlsson. Cap issues and the lack of a third team created logistical problems when trying to figure out the math behind a deal and Yzerman had seemingly given up trying. With new GM Julien BriseBois’ taking over, there is some buzz the Lightning might revisit the idea.

Chris Nichols of Nichols on Hockey writes that Elliotte Friedman was on Sportsnet 590 talking about the chances of Ottawa trading Karlsson and he said, “I think they would like to do it, but I’ve been told that they simply at this time do not like the offers that they’re getting for him.” If offers improve, Tampa Bay is one of the teams that Karlsson would really like to go to.

Friedman also suggests the salary may not be as big an issue as some assume. He explains, “Well, you only have to fill 6.5 for this year.” Then he suggested Karlsson won’t sign for anything more than Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos, or Victor Hedman money. So too, “Ottawa has got a ton of cap room. If Tampa has to move a guy to do it, Ottawa can do it.”

