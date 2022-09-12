NHL Rumors: Avalanche, Canucks, Predators, P.K. Subban Update

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Evan Rodrigues has signed with Colorado Avalanche. What made him choose the Avalanche over the many teams rumored to have shown interest in the UFA?

The Vancouver Canucks could look at PTOs, but they might bring a familiar face back. The Nashville Predators are expected to lose a goaltender, and what’s the latest when it comes to P.K. Subban signing with an NHL team?

Rodrigues Signs With Avalanche

Rodrigues signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. He had 19 goals and 43 points last year and as Frank Seravalli points out, he’s “hoping for a launch pad year with the defending Champs.” With the right teammates, there should be no reason that Rodrigues can’t score 20 goals and while surrounded by such a deep team, there will be less pressure on him to produce the offense alone.

Evan Rodrigues has signed a one-year deal with the Stanley Cup champion, @Avalanche! pic.twitter.com/qQ7DEjNDCm — NHL (@NHL) September 12, 2022 Chris Johnston of Sportsnet writes that the free-agent forward drew a fair amount of late-summer interest and there were multiple teams in on the player. Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland said of the signing, “We are excited to add a two-way player with Evan’s versatility to our group.” He added, “He is coming off his best offensive season and has shown he can play in a variety of roles and help a lineup in many ways.”

Canucks Might Bring Alex Chiasson Back

According to Rick Dhaliwal, Canucks Hockey Ops President Jim Rutherford was asked about the team signing some PTOs as other clubs are heading into training camp. He responded, “You never know, we like [Alex] Chaisson a lot, we talk about him, we like his character and leadership.”

In 67 games, Chiasson is currently a UFA and posted 13 goals and 22 points with the Canucks last season. He’s a veteran with a ton of NHL experience and at 31 years old, he’s likely still a useful player on a one-year deal.

Predators Could Lose Goaltender

As per Brian La Rose of ProHockey rumors, the Nashville Predators are among seven NHL teams that could lose a goaltender as the season gets underway. Suggesting that they’ll need to place someone on waivers, Connor Ingram may not make it.

La Rose writes:

This is the most interesting one to keep an eye on. Although Connor Ingram held his own in the playoffs for the Preds, they still went and brought in Kevin Lankinen on a one-year, $1.5MM deal. That’s a lot to pay a third-string option so it could put Ingram in jeopardy. However, if they try to sneak Ingram through, there’s a very good chance he’ll be claimed, especially with an AAV that’s below the minimum.

He believes the only way they avoid losing him is by carrying three goalies but that doesn’t seem like a realistic outcome here.

Subban Might Not Sign Soon

There are more than a few eyes watching P.K. Subban‘s situation, but there is speculation he may elect not to sign with an NHL club before the season if the deal isn’t right. There are opportunities outside of playing hockey that Subban has available to him as he’s got quite the personality and really would be an asset for a television network.

Subban is big into his personal branding and doesn’t need the money. He could wait until right before the NHL season gets underway and sign or he could wait until an injury forces a team to look at other options. Once a defenseman is injured and inevitably goes on LTIR, Subban will become a more popular pickup. He’s got the means to wait. His agent, Don Meehan, recently told ESPN’s Greg Whyshynski that Subban feels as though “he’s earned the privilege to be somewhat selective in terms of where he would play so that it works for the team and it works for him…”