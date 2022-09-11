NHL Rumors: Jets, Oilers, Flames, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talking coming out of Winnipeg that a couple of players could be on the trade block. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are likely out of the running for Evan Rodrigues. Which teams are still in? The Calgary Flames continue to work on a contract extension for MacKenzie Weegar and there is clarification on the status of contract talks between the Montreal Canadiens and goaltender Jake Allen.

Jets Willing to Move DeMelo and Dillon?

Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun suggests that one of Dylan DeMelo or Brenden Dillon could be traded by the Jets over the coming weeks. Noting that the organization is one of only a few teams with cap space they can weaponize, the team could still add to their forward group and it might make sense to send one of their reasonable contracts out the door for a bigger fish at the forward position.

Dylan DeMelo, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

DeMelo ($3 million) and Dillon ($3.9 million) are affordable for teams if they can move out a larger contract in the process of a trade. Meanwhile, it could open a spot for one of those youngsters on the blue line which is a win-win situation for the Jets.

Billeck writes:

The Jets could still move out one of their veteran pieces, be it Dillon or Dylan DeMelo (based solely on their friendlier contracts than, say, Nate Schmidt’s). But if not, there’s one spot available for two players that should be seeing significant NHL time this season. And Logan Stanley won’t be backing down from what would turn into a three-horse race for the final spot on the blue line. source – ‘Tough to make sense of Jets’ off-season as training camp looms’ – Scott Billeck – Winnipeg Sun – 09/09/2022

Rodrigues Has $2 Million Offer on the Table, Weegar Close?

Bob Stauffer of Oilers Now said that the Oilers aren’t likely in the mix for a player like Evan Rodrigues, who has a $2 million offer on the table from a team. Stauffer said he spoke to an executive from another club that was looking at Rodrigues and he was told by the agent that the offer is there and the player is simply waiting and hoping something bigger and better presents itself before the season starts. Anaheim and Calgary were two teams rumored to be in the mix. If it goes above $2 million, the Flames are likely out.

MacKenzie Weegar, Florida Panthers (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images)

There is also an update on the contract negotiations between the Flames and MacKenzie Weegar. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports in the latest 32 Thoughts podcast that the two sides have been quietly and consistently talking about a new deal. The expectation is that the career season he had, one that included him potting 44 points and playing over 23 minutes per night, could double his current salary at $3.25 million per season.

Kings Still Working to Get Sean Durzi Signed

Luke Fox of Sportsnet is reporting that Kings’ general manager Rob Blake continues to negotiate with the Durzi camp. He writes, “GM Rob Blake moves in silence, but he is reportedly engaged in talks with Durzi’s agent. The deal remains a work in progress.” This comes after news the Kings just got Mikey Anderson signed to a one-year deal.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Aston-Reese, Sandin, Gio & Goat

It isn’t believed that Durzi has a lot of leverage, but this deal is taking a lot longer than some Kings fans are comfortable with.

Canadiens Conversations with Allen Just Preliminary

After reports had surfaced that the Canadiens were talking to goaltender Jake Allen about a long-term deal to stay with the club, Friedman clarified in his podcast that those discussions are still in the preliminary stage. Nothing is imminent but the team wanted to get a sense of where Allen’s head was at. He is a pending free agent at the end of the season.

The belief is that Allen could push closer to the $4 million range on a new deal with Montreal. That’s decent raise over the $2.875 million he’s making now.