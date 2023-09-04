NHL Rumors Review: Jets, Maple Leafs, Bruins, Canucks, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, being that today is a holiday, this is a review post that takes a look back at some of the bigger stories of the past two weeks in the NHL. These are items worth watching as the dog days of the summer roll along and teams are making their final decisions heading into on-ice sessions and training camps.

Today’s rumors report focuses on the Winnipeg Jets, Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers.

Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet raised questions last week about the prospect of the Los Angeles Kings pursuing another goaltender during the upcoming season. Dixon figured the tandem of Pheonix Copley and Cam Talbot falls short of expectations and the club could look at Connor Hellebuyck. The New Jersey Devils were also a team rumored to have shown interest in Hellebuyck this summer, but trade talks have mostly quieted down when it comes to the star netminder.

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Dixon hints that Hellebuyck might even serve as a rental option if he’s not traded during the off-season. Any endeavor by the Kings to enhance their goaltending situation would likely necessitate adept salary cap management, demanding strategic maneuvers from General Manager Rob Blake.

Meanwhile, Mark Scheifele trade news has come to a dead stop as the Boston Bruins were rumored to be the team most likely to show interest/. Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press hinted that the Bruins might make one last push, but other insiders figure Boston will go into the season with the roster they have.

Leafs No Farther Along With William Nylander

Hockey analyst Elliotte Friedman has unveiled that during the offseason, the Maple Leafs deliberated trading William Nylander. This revelation emerged during a conversation on Sportsnet 650’s Halford and Brough in the Morning. Friedman explained that the Leafs engaged in discussions with multiple teams but ultimately refrained from proceeding due to unsatisfactory trade proposals.

Recent negotiations suggested that Nylander envisions himself as a player worth $10 million annually, whereas the Maple Leafs are inclined toward a range of $8.5 million to $9 million. The impact of Auston Matthews’ new contract at $13.25 million per season further complicated the situation, as Nylander may perceive himself as not being valued at only 65% to 70% of Matthews’ caliber.

Pettersson Not Looking to Leave Canucks, While Bruins Keep Close Eye on Things

Elliotte Friedman recently engaged in discussions with Elias Pettersson regarding his future in Vancouver, revealing that the forward is currently focused on preparing for the upcoming season and has deferred contract extension negotiations. Friedman clarified via an interview with NHL Network that this is not an indication of Pettersson’s desire to depart from the team.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Friedman emphasized that Pettersson appears inclined to assess the team’s potential for success before committing to a long-term deal. He noted, “One thing I would say to Canucks fans is, don’t take it as he’s not staying. I don’t believe that’s the case. Nothing in my conversation with him indicated that he’s not going to stay there. But I think he wants to ensure that the team has the potential to win before committing to a long-term agreement.”

Jimmy Muphy of Boston Hockey Now delved into the complexities of navigating the Pettersson situation for the Bruins, particularly in light of the potential availability of Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames. Murphy suggested that the Bruins were watching the situations surrounding both players, even if the team goes into the season with the roster it has.

Pettersson could serve as a viable Plan B for the Bruins, who are actively seeking a dynamic center presence following the retirements of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. While Lindholm remains their primary target if the Bruins take a big swing, Pettersson’s youthful potential and extended prime years could render him an appealing alternative choice for the team.

Will the Oilers Hand Out Any More PTOs?

After having extension PTO offers to both Brandon Sutter and Sam Gagner, there is curiosity in Edmonton if the team might be considering any more. Both players are forwards and the Oilers could potentially use depth help on defense. Unfortunately, there’s not a lot in the way of options that make sense.

Other forwards are still out there too as Tyler Ennis is looking to make an NHL comeback and Phil Kessel is telling teams that he’s open to being a part-time player and isn’t concerned about his ongoing Ironman streak.