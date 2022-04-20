NHL Stats News: Flames, Rangers, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Blues

On the latest edition of NHL Stats News, left-wingers and goaltenders are a big focus. Johnny Gaudreau leads the Calgary Flames in an incredible season, Artemi Panarin is doing the same for the New York Rangers, and the Toronto Maple Leafs are boosted by their core four. Also, Quinn Hughes isn’t getting the attention he deserves for what he is doing for the Vancouver Canucks, the St. Louis Blues are having a stellar month of April, and much more.

Gaudreau Leads Flames to One of the Team’s Best Seasons

Gaudreau recorded his 600th career point. He is the fifth player to record 600 points with the Flames and required the third-fewest games to do so (596 GP), trailing Theo Fleury (555 GP) and Joe Nieuwendyk (564 GP). Gaudreau has the most even-strength points in a season (85) since Jaromir Jagr in 1995-96. Only 17 players in NHL history have recorded 85 or more even-strength points in a season.

Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Gaudreau has the fifth-highest plus/minus in a season by a left-winger in NHL history (plus-60), trailing Steve Shutt (plus-89 in 1976-77), Bill Barber (plus-74 in 1975-76), Shutt (plus-73 in 1975-76), and Michel Goulet (plus-62 in 1983-84).

Andrew Mangiapane is the first Flames player to score 22 road goals in a season since Jerome Iginla (2007-08). The Flames have recorded the fourth-most points in a season in their history (104), trailing 117 in 1988-89, 107 in 2018-19, and 105 in 1987-88.

Panarin and Goaltending Lead Rangers to 50 Wins

Panarin is the first Rangers player to record 70 assists in a season since Wayne Gretzky (72 in 1996-97). He has recorded the seventh-most assists in a season in franchise history (70). He also set a franchise record with his 19th multi-point game of the season, breaking a tie with Brian Leetch (18 in 1991-92), Mark Messier (18 in 1992-93), and Jean Ratelle (18 in 1971-72).

The Rangers won 50 games in a season for the fifth time in franchise history. It was the first 50-win season since 2014-15, also reaching it in 1991-92, 1993-94, and 2011-12. Gerard Gallant is the second Rangers coach to have a 50-win season in his first with the team. It is also the first time since 1972-73 that the Rangers recorded three consecutive shutouts, and the fifth time they have recorded three shutouts in a row. Ryan Reaves played his 750th career game.

Maple Leafs’ Core 4 Leading the Way to Franchise-Best Season

The Maple Leafs have four players who have recorded 75-plus points this season (Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, John Tavares) for the third time in franchise history. The others: 1976-77 (Lanny McDonald, Darryl Sittler, Ian Turnbull, Borje Salming) and 1989-90 (Gary Leeman, Vincent Damphousse, Ed Olczyk, and Daniel Marois). The team scored 300 goals in a season for the seventh time in franchise history and first since 1985-86.

Related: NHL Stats News: Maple Leafs, Blues, Rangers, Flames, Panthers, Wild

It was the first time two Maple Leafs players aged 38 or older (Jason Spezza and Mark Giordano) combined on a goal since 1969 (George Armstrong and Tim Horton). Jack Campbell is the eighth goaltender to record his first 30-win season at age 30 or older since 2006-07 and the third to do so this season, joining Jacob Markstrom and Darcy Kuemper.

Quinn Hughes Record-Setting Assists for Surging Canucks

Hughes played his 200th career game. He is the third defenceman in Canucks history to record 60 points in a season, joining Doug Lidster (63 in 1986-87) and Dennis Kearns (60 in 1976-77). Hughes has the most assists in franchise history through his first 200 GP (140), ahead of Pavel Bure (110) and Thomas Gradin (110). Hughes has recorded the third-most assists in his first 200 career games in NHL history, trailing Sergei Zubov (159) and Leetch (146), also tying Mark Howe (140).

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Elias Pettersson has scored the seventh-most career goals by a Canucks player before the age of 24 (94), and the Canucks have two 30-goal scorers (Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller) in a season for the first time since 2010-11 (Daniel Sedin and Ryan Kesler: 41 each).

Blues Having Stellar Month of April

The Blues tied a franchise record with points in 13 consecutive games, also doing so in 2015. Pavel Buchnevich has recorded the longest point streak by a player in his first season with the team (11 GP), tied with Phil Goyette (1969-70).

It is the second time in franchise history that three players on the Blues have recorded 20-plus points in a month: Robert Thomas (21), Vladimir Tarasenko (20), and Buchnevich (20). The only other time was in 1993: Brett Hull (23), Brendan Shanahan (23), and Craig Janney (22).

Player & Team Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Team

Only one left-winger had recorded 70-plus assists in a season before 2021-22 (Joe Juneau). This season has featured three left-wingers to do so (Jonathan Huberdeau, Gaudreau, and Panarin).

The Minnesota Wild have three 30-goal scorers for the first time in franchise history (Kirill Kaprizov, Ryan Hartman, and Kevin Fiala).

The Anaheim Ducks will miss the playoffs in four consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history.

The San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game losing streak, their longest since 2005.

Player

Alex Ovechkin tied Teemu Selanne (2006-07) for the most goals by a player aged 36 or older in a season (48).

Steven Stamkos tied the Tampa Bay Lightning franchise record in points held by Martin St. Louis with 953.

Jonathan Huberdeau is the fifth player in the last 20 years to record 80 assists in a season. He joins Nikita Kucherov (87 in 2018-19), Henrik Sedin (83 in 2009-10), Sidney Crosby (84 in 2006-07), and Joe Thornton (92 in 2006-07 and 96 in 2005-06). Huberdeau has recorded the seventh-most points by a left-winger in a season in NHL history (111).

Cale Makar set a franchise record for the most points by a defenceman in Colorado Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history with 83, passing Steve Duchesne (82 in 1992-93). Valeri Nichushkin played his 400th career game.

Andrei Vasilevskiy recorded his 10,000th save of his career. He is the first goaltender in Lightning history to reach that mark and 28th among active goaltenders.

Jonathan Quick has the fourth-most 20-win seasons among U.S.-born goaltenders (nine), trailing Tom Barrasso (11), Mike Richter (10), and John Vanbiesbrouck (10).

Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles Kings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Cam Talbot is the second goaltender in Wild history to record at least a point in 14 straight decisions (11-0-3), joining Devan Dubnyk (12-0-2 in 2016).

Jakub Voracek is the third player in Columbus Blue Jackets history to record a 50-assist season, joining Ray Whitney (52 in 2002-03) and Panarin (55 in 2017-18 & 59 in 2018-19).

Matt Duchene played his 900th career game. He became the first 40-goal scorer in Nashville Predators history. His career-high in goals before this season was 31 in 2018-19.

Jakub Vrana has required the fewest games in Detroit Red Wings history to score 20 goals (32 GP), tied with Danny Grant (32 in 1974).

Adrian Kempe’s 0.45 goals-per-game average is the most by a Los Angeles Kings player in a season since Ziggy Palffy in 2002-03 (0.49).

Brady Tkachuk is the seventh player in Ottawa Senators history to record a 60-point season at age 22 or younger, joining Jason Spezza (90), Alexei Yashin (79), Erik Karlsson (78), Marian Hossa (75), Martin Havlat (68), and Mark Stone (64).

Karel Vejmelka started his 48th game this season, tied for the most by a rookie goaltender in Arizona Coyotes history.

Linus Ullmark (23) and Jeremy Swayman (22) are the only 20-win goaltending duo in the NHL this season.

Ryan Getzlaf and Dustin Brown have played the seventh-most head-to-head games against each other among active pairs of players (89 GP).

Phil Kessel recorded his 950th career point.

Jonathan Marchessault recorded his 200th career assist.

Max Domi recorded his 100th career goal.

Shea Theodore recorded his 200th point as a member of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Aleksander Barkov recorded his third career hat trick.

Matty Beniers is the third rookie this season to record a point in his first three career games. He joined Sean Durzi and William Eklund.

Nicolas Deslauriers played his 500th career game.

A number of goaltenders hit more milestones over the past few days while left-wingers are making headlines with Ovechkin, Huberdeau, Gaudreau, and Panarin all having incredible seasons. Stay up to date with all the latest stats and milestones from your favourite teams and players with NHL Stats News coming to you every couple of days.

Stats via NHL Public Relations, StatsCentre, Sportsnet Stats.