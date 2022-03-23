NHL Stats News: Predators, Wild, Avalanche, Canadiens, Oilers, Penguins

The latest edition of NHL Stats News begins with a trio of top teams from the Central Division, then we head North to Canada where the Montreal Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers have been busy, finishing off with a lot of Sidney Crosby, plus much more stats and milestones from around the NHL.

Josi Elevates to Elite Level

Roman Josi is the 15th defenceman in NHL history to record multiple 10-plus game point streaks in his career. He is the first since Nicklas Lidstrom (11 GP in 2010-11 and 10 GP in 1999-2000). Josi has recorded the 10th-most single season points by a defenceman aged 30 or older in NHL history (77). Since 1986-87, he has the fifth-highest points per game among defencemen with at least 60 GP in a season (1.26).

Roman Josi, Nashville Predators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He is the fastest defenceman to record 60 assists in a season (62 GP) since Sergei Zubov (61 GP in 19993-94). Josi has recorded the sixth-most assists in a season (60) since 1995-96. Brian Leetch has the most (70). Josi is the seventh defenceman in NHL history aged 30 or older to record 60 assists in a season.

Filip Forsberg set a franchise record with his 35th goal this season, passing Viktor Arvidsson’s mark set in 2019. Forsberg is the first player in franchise history to record multiple five-point games.

Deadline Acquisition’s Key for Wild

Nic Deslauriers is the second Minnesota Wild player to score in his debut this season, joining Matt Boldy. Deslauriers is the seventh player in franchise history to score a game-winning goal in his first game with the franchise and second this season, also Boldy.

Marc-Andre Fleury is the first reigning Vezina Trophy winner to be traded on deadline day. Fleury is the fourth former Vezina Trophy winner to be traded on deadline day, joining Tim Thomas (2014), Olaf Kolzig (2009), and Tom Barrasso (2000). The Wild have the most points against the Vegas Golden Knights in their history (27).

Avalanche Stars Shine Again

Cale Makar recorded the most points among defencemen in their first 160 GP in NHL history (165). Makar is the fifth-fastest defenceman 23 years of age or younger to reach 70 points in a season (59 GP). The others are Bobby Orr (three times), Paul Coffey (three times), Denis Potvin (once), and Leetch (once).

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Makar is the second defenceman in franchise history to record 70 points in a season, joining Steve Duchesne (82 in 1992-93). Makar is the fifth defenceman to record 70 points in a season at age 23 or younger in the past 30 years, joining Erik Karlsson, Mike Green, Zubov, and Leetch.

Nazem Kadri recorded his 500th career point. Mikko Rantanen is the fourth player in franchise history to record consecutive 30-goal seasons, joining Nathan MacKinnon, Joe Sakic, and Milan Hejduk. MacKinnon has the most overtime goals in franchise history (nine), tied with Hejduk.

Canadiens Strike Again While Shorthanded

The Canadiens have scored the most shorthanded goals in the NHL since the beginning of 2020-21 (15). They have scored six this season. Joel Armia has scored the third-most shorthanded goals combined among Finnish-born players in NHL history (14), trailing only Jari Kurri (39) and Esa Tikkanen (29).

Jake Allen has recorded the third-most single season 40-plus save games in franchise history (five), trailing Jaroslav Halak (seven in 2009-10) and Carey Price (six in 2010-11).

Oilers’ Streak Ends One Win Short of NHL Record

The Oilers’ streak of 21-0-0 when scoring the first goal was ended, marking the second-longest streak in NHL history to begin a season. The record is held by the 1944-45 Montreal Canadiens (22-0-0).

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Connor McDavid has recorded the ninth-most career multi-point games at age 25 or younger (203), passing Crosby (202). Derick Brassard is set to be the ninth player in NHL history to play for 10 franchises. Only Mike Sillinger has played for more franchises (12).

Crosby Climbs in Multiple Record Books

Crosby recorded his 13th season with 40 or more assists, second among active players to Joe Thornton (14). Crosby took sole possession of 22nd on the all-time assists list (879), passing Lidstrom. Crosby has the sixth-most career three-plus assist games before age 35 in NHL history (58).

Player & Team Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Team

The Anaheim Ducks have the longest active streak of making a trade on the deadline day (16 years, since 2006).

The Vancouver Canucks have made the most trades on deadline day since they joined the NHL in 1970 (66), tied with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders are the only two teams in the NHL to not make a trade on each of the past two trade deadline days.

The Calgary Flames have lost six games this season after leading by two goals, tied for the second-most in the NHL this season.

The New Jersey Devils scored five goals in a period vs. the New York Rangers for the third time in franchise history. The other two times were in 1985 and 1988.

The Philadelphia Flyers failed to get a point in a season series with the Detroit Red Wings for the second time in their history when playing more than one game against each other. The other season was 1993-94.

The Los Angeles Kings scored an even-strength goal, power-play goal, and shorthanded goal in the same period for the fourth time in the past 20 years.

Player

Brad Marchand is sixth in franchise history for goals (346), moving past Cam Neely. Marchand has scored the fourth-most overtime goals in NHL history (17), trailing only Alex Ovechkin (24), Jaromir Jagr (19), and Crosby (18). Marchand is the second player in franchise history to score multiple regular-season overtime goals against the Canadiens, joining Eddie Wiseman (1941).

Tyler Seguin scored his 300th career goal. He is the first player from the 2010 NHL Draft to reach 300 goals. The next closest is Jeff Skinner (289).

Johnny Gaudreau has the fifth-most combined assists in franchise history (388).

Quinton Byfield is the first Kings’ teenager to record a multi-goal game since Oscar Moller (2008). He is the first with a three-point game since Anze Kopitar (2006). Byfield is also the first Kings player to record a multi-point game since Drew Doughty (2009).

Quinton Byfield, Los Angeles Kings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Jake Oettinger is the first goalie for the Dallas Stars to play 19 games in a 21-game span since Kari Lehtonen (2014-15).

Troy Terry is the 10th 30-goal scorer in franchise history and the first since Rickard Rakell did so in 2017-18.

Jack Hughes recorded his 100th career point. He is the fourth player in franchise history to reach 100 points before age 21, joining Kirk Muller, Nico Hischier, and Brendan Shanahan.

David Perron has recorded the fourth-longest goal streak in franchise history (seven games), trailing Brett Hull (10 in 1991-92 and 1990-91) and Wayne Babych (eight in 1980-81).

Mika Zibanejad has scored 10 opening goals this season, the fifth-most in a single season in franchise history, trailing Adam Graves (15 in 1993-94), Andy Bathgate (12 in 1958-59), Jagr (11 in 2005-06), and Jean Ratelle (11 in 1971-72).

Semyon Varlamov recorded his 35th career shutout.

Connor Hellebuyck recorded his 28th career shutout. He recorded his third career 40-plus save shutout, tied for the most among goaltenders since his debut in 2015-16. The 42-save shutout was the second-most in franchise history to only Chris Mason (43 in 2011).

Dylan Larkin recorded his 350th career assist.

The trade deadline just passed, and there are teams that have been busy and some that haven’t been. In the mix are some young players leading their franchises in the right direction in Byfield, Hughes, Oettinger, and Terry, capped by a couple netminders who know how to shut the door. Stay up to date with all the latest stats and milestones from around the NHL on NHL Stats News every couple of days.

Stats via NHL Public Relations, StatsCentre, Sportsnet Stats.