NHL Stats News: Flames, Oilers, Predators, Capitals, Stars, Rangers

The latest edition of NHL Stats News features some familiar faces, and teams like the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Nashville Predators, while we will also look at goal-scoring by longtime members of the Washington Capitals, leaders of the Dallas Stars, Chris Kreider doing what he does best, and much more stats and milestones from your favourite teams and players from around the NHL.

Flames Get Pair of 30 Goal-Scorers

Andrew Mangiapane is the fourth player in franchise history to record a 30-goal season after being drafted in the sixth round or later. The others: Theo Fleury (seven), Hakan Loob (four), and Sergei Makarov (one). Mangiapane and Elias Lindholm are the fifth set of teammates to each record 30 goals in the first 60 games (GP) of a season in franchise history.

Andrew Mangiapane, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Mikael Backlund has the most games played in franchise history among players drafted by the organization (804 GP). The three players that have more games played were either drafted by a different team or undrafted. The Flames have won the second-most games in their history through 60 GP (37). The best to this point was in 1988-89 when they won 41 en route to their only Stanley Cup.

Draisaitl & McDavid’s Goals & Points Continue to Pile Up

Leon Draisaitl is the fastest player on the Edmonton Oilers to score 40 goals in a season since Jimmy Carson (1988-89). Draisaitl has recorded the fourth-most 40-goal seasons in franchise history (three), trailing Wayne Gretzky (nine), Jari Kurri (seven), and Glenn Anderson (four).

Connor McDavid has recorded the 10th-most career multi-point games (201) before age 26. He is also 14th in career points in his first seven seasons (661). He has recorded the eighth-most assists in his first seven seasons in NHL history (432). The captain has also scored the fourth-most game-winning goals for a 25-year-old or younger in NHL history (50), trailing only Gretzky (58), Jagr (55), and Alex Ovechkin (52).

The Oilers are the second team in NHL history to start a season 20-0-0 when scoring the first goal of the game, joining the Montreal Canadiens (1944-45).

Josi & Forsberg Etch Names Into Predators History

Roman Josi is the seventh-fastest defenceman in NHL history to reach 70 points in a season (59 GP). The six defencemen who did so faster were Paul Coffey (seven times), Bobby Orr (six times), Dennis Potvin (three times), Brian Leetch (one time), Phil Housley (one time), and Al MacInnis (one time). Josi is the first to do so since 1991-92 and the fastest defenceman to record 70 points in a season at age 30 or older in NHL history (59 GP).

Roman Josi, Nashville Predators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Josi is the third defenceman in the past 30 years to record three consecutive games with three or more points, joining Erik Karlsson (2011-12) and Ray Bourque (1993-94). He tied a franchise record for most points in a three-game span (10) with Steve Sullivan and Scott Walker (2003-04), and he tied Paul Kariya for the most assists in a season (54). He has recorded the fifth-most points in a season in franchise history (71).

Filip Forsberg is now tied with David Legwand for the franchise goals record with 210. Tanner Jeannot is the second rookie in franchise history to score 20 goals in a season. He joins Forsberg (26 in 2014-15).

Capitals’ Stars Rise in History Books

Ovechkin has scored against the fifth-most goaltenders in NHL history (155), tied with Gretzky. Only Jagr (178), Patrick Marleau (177), Mark Messier (164), and Ron Francis (157) have more.

John Carlson tied Scott Stevens with the most 50-plus-point seasons by a defenceman in franchise history (five). He has recorded the fourth-most 40-plus assist seasons in franchise history (five), tied with Mike Gartner, Adam Oates, and Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Stars’ Leaders Lead Team to Another Win

Jake Oettinger recorded 20 wins in the second-fewest number of games in a season in franchise history (32 GP), trailing Ed Belfour (31 GP in 1997-98). Jamie Benn has recorded the third-most combined points in franchise history (806), trailing only Mike Modano (1504) and Neal Broten (946). John Klingberg has scored the fifth-most goals among defencemen in franchise history (69).

Chris Kreider Keeps Scoring Goals

Kreider is the 25th player in franchise history to score 40 goals in a season. He is the sixth player to do so since the 1996-97 season. He is the first New York Rangers player to score 20 power-play goals in a season since Jaromir Jagr (2005-06).

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Kreider is the 12th player since 1975-76 to record his first 40-goal season at age 30 or older. The last player to do so was Daniel Sedin (2010-11). Kreider is the sixth-fastest player in franchise history to score 40 goals in a season (61 GP).

Player & Team Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Team

The Columbus Blue Jackets lead the NHL in comeback wins this season (21). It is also the most in franchise history, passing 2018-19 and 2005-06 (20 in each).

The Pittsburgh Penguins lead the NHL in points on the road (44).

The Detroit Red Wing shut out the Vancouver Canucks on the road for the first time since 1995.

The Philadelphia Flyers scored their latest go-ahead goal (58:41) since 2015.

Player

Aaron Ekblad set a franchise record for most points by a defenceman (291).

Claude Giroux played his 1000th game, all with the Flyers. He joins Bobby Clarke as the only players to reach 1000 games for the franchise.

Steven Stamkos played his 900th career game. He is the third player in franchise history to reach that mark, joining Vincent Lecavalier (1037 GP) and Martin St. Louis (972 GP).

Victor Hedman has recorded three career 60-point seasons, the third-most among defencemen since his debut: Erik Karlsson (six) and Brent Burns (five).

Kirill Kaprizov has the fifth- most single season multi-goal games in franchise history (five). The most was by Marian Gaborik (10 in 2007-08). Kaprizov is the fourth player in franchise history to record 75 points in a season, joining Gaborik (83 in 2007-08), Brian Rolston (79 in 2005-06), and Eric Staal (76 in 2017-18).

Erik Kallgren is the 10th goaltender in franchise history to win his first two career starts with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He is also the first Maple Leafs goaltender to allow two goals or fewer in his first two career starts since Mike Palmateer (1976). He is one of four goaltenders in franchise history to accomplish this along with Al Rollins (1950) and Ed Chadwick (1956).

Erik Kallgren, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Anders Lee is the second player for the New York Islanders to score in six consecutive games in the past 26 years. The only other was Michael Grabner (2011). Lee moved into 11th in franchise history in goals (207).

Tristan Jarry is the fourth goaltender in franchise history to win 30 games in a season, joining Marc-Andre Fleury (eight), Tom Barrasso (two), and Matt Murray (one).

Alex Nedeljkovic recorded his fifth career shutout. From 1955-56, he recorded the third-most saves in a shutout (43), behind only Terry Sawchuk (50 in 1959) and Glenn Hall (44 in 1956).

Bryan Rust is the only player in NHL history to be perfect in the shootout with at least three attempts (5/5).

Anze Kopitar moved into second place in franchise history for game-winning goals (60). He passed Marcel Dionne (59).

Brad Marchand has the seventh-most combined points (regular season and playoffs) in franchise history (881).

Noah Gregor played his 100th career game.

Kasperi Kapanen played his 100th game for the Penguins.

Giroux reached 1000 games in what may very well be his last game with the Flyers this year or his career, while Stamkos isn’t far behind him with the Tampa Bay Lightning. A few goaltenders have stepped up in Kallgren and Nedeljkovic, while Jarry continues his great season in goal. Stay up to date with the latest stats and milestones from around the NHL with NHL Stats News every couple of days.

Stats via NHL Public Relations, StatsCentre, Sportsnet Stats.