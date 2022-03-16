NHL Stats News: Canadiens, Predators, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Avalanche

The latest edition of NHL Stats News brings you all the stats and milestones from your favourite players and teams around the NHL. We start with the impressive start to a career by Cole Caufield, records being broken on the Nashville Predators, and the stars doing it again for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Then we go to the Edmonton Oilers and more scoring from the dynamic duo, a record start for the Colorado Avalanche, and much more.

Cole Caufield Starts Career With a Bang

Caufield is the first rookie in NHL history to score multiple overtime goals in more than one season. Caufield tied four other players with the most overtime goals in a player’s first two NHL seasons (four). He joins Sean Monahan, John Klingberg, Shayne Gostisbehere, and Brayden Point. Caufield has the seventh-most overtime winners in franchise history, trailing Max Pacioretty (10), Howie Morenz (seven), Saku Koivu (seven), Johnny Gagnon (six), Alex Galchenyuk (six), and Pit Lepine (five).

Cole Caufield, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Caufield recorded the third-fastest two goals by a player in franchise history (0:08), trailing Peter Mahovlich (0:05 in 1971) and Stephane Richer (0:07 in 1987). Caufield scored the second-fastest two goals in a game by a rookie in NHL history behind only Deron Quint (0:04 in 1995). The Montreal Canadiens have allowed five-plus goals in 24 games this season, the second-most in a season in franchise history next to 26 in 1983-84.

Records Set in Nashville

Filip Forsberg has recorded the third 30-goal season of his career, the most in franchise history, passing Viktor Arvidsson (two). Forsberg also required the fewest amount of games to reach 30 goals in a season in franchise history (46 GP), passing Arvidsson (49 GP) as well.

Roman Josi has the third-most multi-goal games among European-born defencemen in NHL history (16), trailing Sergei Gonchar (22) and Nicklas Lidstrom (21). Josi is the third player in franchise history to record 50 assists in a season, joining Paul Kariya (54 in 2005-06 & 52 in 2006-07) and Ryan Johansen (50 in 2018-19).

The Predators tied a franchise record with 29 blocked shots in a game. It was the third time the franchise has reached that mark in a game.

Auston Matthews & Company Reach More Milestones

Auston Matthews tied a franchise record by recording his seventh career goal streak of five or more games, joining Babe Dye and Rick Vaive. Matthews is the third player in franchise history to record 45-plus goals multiple seasons, joining Vaive (three) and Lanny McDonald (two). Matthews moved into eighth in franchise history with 184 career even-strength goals, passing Bob Pulford. Matthews moved into sixth among American-born players in points in his first six seasons (428). He trails Jeremy Roenick (495), Joe Mullen (460), Jimmy Carson (440), Ed Olczyk (433), and Mike Modano (431). Only one centre since 1990 has required fewer games to score 45 goals in a season (56 GP) than Matthews, Mario Lemieux (41 GP in 1995-96 & 46 GP in 1992-93).

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

John Tavares recorded his 12th 20-goal season in the NHL, fourth-most among active players, joining Alex Ovechkin (17), Sidney Crosby (14), and Patrick Kane (13). Mitch Marner is the first player in franchise history to record six consecutive 40-assist seasons to begin his career. Among active players, Marner trails only Artemi Panarin (seven) for consecutive 40-assist seasons to begin his career. T.J. Brodie recorded his 300th career point.

Erik Kallgren recorded his first career shutout and win. He is the fourth goalie in franchise history to record a shutout in his first start, joining Garret Sparks (2015), Al Rollins (1950), and Benny Grant (1929). Kallgren recorded the third-most saves in a shutout by a rookie in franchise history (35).

Sheldon Keefe is the fastest coach in franchise history to record 100 wins (163 games). The previous record was held by Pat Quinn and Dick Irvin (184 games). The Maple Leafs allowed four-plus goals in six consecutive games for the first time since 2006.

Oilers’ Stars Put Up More Points

Connor McDavid is the fifth player in franchise history to record 200 multi-point games, joining Wayne Gretzky (472), Mark Messier (300), Jari Kurri (296), and Glenn Anderson (240). McDavid is the 11th player in NHL history to record 200 multi-point games in his first seven seasons.

McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are the fourth teammates to each record at least 85 points in their team’s first 60 games of the season since 1994. They join Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr (1996-97), Lemieux, Jagr, and Ron Francis (1995-96), and Peter Forsberg and Joe Sakic (1995-96).

Avalanche on Pace for Record Season

The Avalanche have posted their best record through the first 60 games of a season in franchise history (42-13-5). Darcy Kuemper recorded a shutout in consecutive games for the second time this season.

Nathan MacKinnon moved into a tie for sixth-most career multi-point games in franchise history (167) with Anton Stastny and a tie for the seventh-most multi-goal games in franchise history (28) with Gabriel Landeskog.

Player & Team Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Team

There have been 13 hat tricks in the first two weeks of March, the third-most in NHL history through the first two weeks of any month. March of 1988 had 14 and February of 1981 had 14 as well.

The Florida Panthers have won 18 overtime games since 2020-21, the most in the NHL by a margin of five (Tampa Bay Lightning- 13).

The Anaheim Ducks have gone past regulation for an NHL-leading 20 times.

The Minnesota Wild are in the midst of a franchise-record nine-game homestand.

Player

Alex Ovechkin has scored the third-most goals in NHL history (767), passing Jagr. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby recorded his first career goal.

Jonathan Huberdeau has recorded the fifth-most single season assists in NHL history by a left winger (65), five from the record of 70 accomplished by Joe Juneau (1992-93).

Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Sidney Crosby scored 20 goals in a season for the 14th time in his career, the most in franchise history and second among active players behind Alex Ovechkin (17). Crosby passed Evgeni Malkin for the second-most game-winning goals in franchise history (76), and trails only Jaromir Jagr (78). Crosby moved into 22nd all-time with 878 career assists, tying Nicklas Lidstrom.

Cole Sillinger recorded his first career hat trick. He is the second-youngest player in franchise history to record a hat trick (18y, 301d). Only Nikita Filatov did so at a younger age (18y, 230d). Sillinger is the 11th-youngest player at the time of his first career hat trick in NHL history.

Artemi Panarin has the second-most times recording 70-plus points among left wingers in their first seven seasons in NHL history (six), trailing Luc Robitaille (seven).

Vladimir Tarasenko is tied for the fifth-most points in franchise history (496), tying Alex Steen and passing Pavel Demitra (493). Tarasenko is also tied for the fourth-most 20-goal seasons in franchise history (seven) with Demitra and Brian Sutter.

Lawson Crouse recorded his first career hat trick. He is the eighth player in franchise history to record a hat trick that included an even strength goal, power-play goal, and shorthanded goal. He is the first to do so for the team since Antoine Vermette (2014).

Craig Anderson is the second-oldest goaltender to play in an outdoor game (40y, 296d) next to Martin Brodeur. Anderson is the ninth-oldest player to play in an outdoor game. He is the oldest goaltender to win an outdoor game in NHL history. He is 3-0-0 in outdoor games in his career.

Vinnie Hinostroza recorded the 17th multi-goal game in an outdoor game in NHL history. Hinostroza and Peyton Krebs are the second pair of teammates in NHL history to each score two goals in an outdoor game, joining Richard Zednik and Yanic Perreault (Montreal Canadiens, 2003 Heritage Classic).

Nick Foligno played his 100th career game. He joined his father, Mike Foligno, as the second father-son duo to each play 1000 career games. Bobby Hull and Brett Hull are the others. Nick is the 10th player to reach 1000 GP this season. Foligno is the fifth player from the 2006 NHL Draft to reach that milestone.

Jonathan Quick played his 700th career game. He is the fourth American-born goaltender to play 700 games, joining John Vanbiesbrouck (882 GP), Ryan Miller (796 GP), and Tom Barrasso (777 GP). Quick has the 30th-most games played by a goaltender in NHL history and third among active goalies behind Marc-Andre Fleury (926 GP) and Carey Price (707 GP).

Claude Giroux recorded his 900th career point, second-most in franchise history behind Bobby Clarke (1210). Giroux also passed Eric Lindros for the eighth-most goals in franchise history (291).

Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Troy Terry recorded his 100th career point. Terry required the sixth-fewest games to reach 100 career points in franchise history among players who debuted with the club (187 GP).

Chris Kreider recorded his 400th career point. He moves into 17th place in franchise history for points. He is the 12th member of the 2009 NHL Draft to reach 400 points. Kreider has scored the sixth-most power-play goals in a season in franchise history (20). The record is held by Jagr (24 in 2005-06).

Mikko Koivu is the first player to have his number retired in franchise history.

J.T. Miller has recorded a point streak of 13 GP. The last time a Vancouver Canucks’ player recorded a longer point streak was 1982-83.

Lucas Raymond has recorded the most points by a rookie for the Detroit Red Wings (46) since Lidstrom (60 in 1991-92).

Josh Norris is the second-fastest player in franchise history to score 40 career goals, (102 GP), trailing only Alexei Yashin (101 GP).

Bo Horvat scored his eighth-career shorthanded goal, tied for eighth in franchise history with Matt Cooke.

Quinn Hughes has recorded the sixth-most assists in a season among defencemen in franchise history (44).

Alex Killorn played his 700th career game.

Kasperi Kapanen played his 300th career game.

Jordan Spence recorded his first career point.

There has been a ton that has gone on early this week already, from point streaks to goals to players climbing franchise and all-time lists. Stay up to date with all the latest stats and milestones from around the NHL with NHL Stats News coming to you every couple of days.