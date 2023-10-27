Oilers: 3 In-Season Trade Destinations For Evan Bouchard

The Edmonton Oilers have gotten off to a terrible start during their 2023-24 campaign. Luckily, they have a ton of time left during the season to try and bounce back, but they have to figure out what’s causing them problems and solve them fast. While the team hasn’t been great offensively, they’ve been awful defensively. The loss of Connor McDavid to a mild injury for 1-2 weeks doesn’t help their early issues either, but they have to stop looking at excuses and instead look to find results so they can bring a winning environment back to Edmonton that fans have gotten used to over the past few seasons. One player the team needs to consider moving to be successful is defenceman Evan Bouchard.

Bouchard has started the season off really hot offensively, following up his strong 2022-23 campaign. However, with that step-up offensively, he has taken a step backward defensively. Many fans and Oilers insiders have been quick to call him out for his lackluster play and rightfully so, as he hasn’t looked like himself in his own end all season. If the Oilers decide to move on from Bouchard and trade him, here are three teams that he could be moved to during the season.

Los Angeles Kings

The first team that could show some interest in Bouchard is the Los Angeles Kings, who made their goals known this offseason by acquiring Pierre-Luc Dubois from the Winnipeg Jets in hopes of contending for a Stanley Cup this season. With a decent forward group, the Kings lack the defensive depth to go deep in the playoffs and while Drew Doughty is a really strong player even as a veteran, the team doesn’t have a true power play quarterback.

Bouchard would fit well into their third pairing above Jordan Spence and strengthen their first power play unit. It would also give the Kings the opportunity to try running with 11 forwards and seven defencemen which has become more common with some teams and has been successful. The Oilers might be able to get a depth player and a mid-round draft pick in return for Bouchard, so from the Kings, I can see them parting with Jaret Anderson-Dolan or Akil Thomas and a second-round pick.

New York Islanders

The New York Islanders are looking to find success in the 2023-24 season after a weak 2022-23 campaign. They have looked decent to start out the new season but still have to make some improvements before being considered playoff contenders again. One area of concern is their defensive depth, which while it’s not terrible, isn’t great. They could utilize Bouchard more than the Oilers could, and he’d likely earn top-four ice time and even top-pairing ice time with the Isles.

Like the Kings, the Islanders would likely be willing to give up a depth player or prospect and a draft pick. Their prospect pool isn’t the greatest, so something like a package of defenceman Sebastian Aho and a second-round pick in exchange for Bouchard should work for both sides. The Oilers get a depth defender back and have an opportunity to increase Philip Broberg’s ice time to help begin grooming him into a top-four defenceman, while sending away their biggest liability on the point.

Philadelphia Flyers

The third and final team that could be a fit for Bouchard is the Philadelphia Flyers, who have started the season quite well and are one of the best-conditioned teams in the NHL early on in the season. Their one weakness has been their defensive game, which while it’s been okay, is definitely going to be an issue as the season carries on. While Bouchard doesn’t provide much defensively, he can still produce with the puck on his stick, much better than the current depth the Flyers have right now.

The Flyers aren’t considered a contending team, so I doubt they’d be willing to give up many draft picks, if any at all, to bring in Bouchard. If they were, it would be a third-round pick or lower and a minor-league player. With John Tortorella as his coach though, I could see Bouchard explode into a top defender. A more strict system with more accountability is exactly what he needs, and he would do well there.

While there’s no real indication of whether or not the Oilers will be making any sudden moves with their slow start, it’s easy to see where their issues are and who should be moved. Bouchard has started really weak defensively, and if anyone off of the blue line is going to be a trade piece this season, it will be him. Hopefully, the Oilers can snap out of their cold streak before things get any worse.

The Oilers are back in action looking to improve on their 1-5-1 record to start the season when they host the Calgary Flames on Sunday, Oct. 29 in the NHL Heritage Classic.