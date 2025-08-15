Oilers’ Andrew Mangiapane Could Have a Big 2025-26 Season

It feels like it’s been a somewhat quiet offseason for the Edmonton Oilers. There’s been no offer sheet drama, only a steady stream of player signings and trades highlighted by the re-signing of Evan Bouchard, signing Curtis Lazar, and trading prospect Sam O’Reilly to the Tampa Lightning for Issac (Ike) Howard. One signing that almost seems to have gone under the radar for me is the two-year, $7.2 million signing of former Calgary Flame and Washington Capital winger Andrew Mangiapane.

I always respected him when he played for the Flames, especially in the 2021-22 NHL season when he put up 35 goals. Even though he had a down 2024-25 with the Capitals with only 28 points, there’s a good chance he’s going to have an opportunity to surpass those numbers especially if he finds chemistry on a line with Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl.

Mangiapane Excited to Join The Oilers

Back in early July when the Oilers first signed the veteran winger, he told TSN1050’s First Up he expressed a lot of enthusiasm about returning to the province of Alberta in the upcoming season. “”When they (The Oilers) reached out, I couldn’t pass up on that opportunity. I have this great opportunity to play on a Stanley Cup contender who went to the final two years in a row. They’re a great team, I get to play with great players, and I felt like it was a great fit for my family.” Mangiapane went on to reveal “(Connor) McDavid reached out, Draisaitl reached out and so did (head coach) Kris Knoblauch. When those guys are calling you, it’s tough to say no to them. It’s nice that they were able to reach out and it almost makes you feel like you’re wanted in a way. They want you and they know what I can do.”

Mangiapane Adds Grit To Oilers Line-Up

In a summer of transition where the Oilers lost Corey Perry to free agency and traded Evander Kane to the Vancouver Canucks, signing Mangiapane is an important. He may not provide the toughness of Perry or Kane, but he’s a top-six player who gets under the opponents’ skin and that’s a rare commodity in Edmonton. Magiapane told the Edmonton Media in a zoom call that playing with grit comes natural to him. “I feel like that’s where I thrive,” Mangiapane said. “Be on that line. Aggravate guys. Get under their skin. Be a pest. Be annoying to play against. I think that’s what kind of makes me successful, and I’m happy to be back in Alberta and hopefully be given the opportunity to play in all situations.”

Mangpiapane Could Have a Solid Season

The Mangiapane signing feels different than the acquisition of Viktor Arvidsson and Jeff Skinner in the 2024 offseason. Expectations feel more realistic and that could be a result of the euphoria Oilers fans felt last July when Arvidsson and Skinner were added. It seems like Oilers general manager Stan Bowman really did his homework here. And considering Bowman’s track record of bringing in players such as Jake Walman, Vasily Podkolzin, Kasperi Kapanen, Trent Frederic, and even Howard, Oilers fans should be cautiously optimistic about the singing. He’s motivated, he seems genuinely happy to be back in the province of Alberta, and he’s excited to join a team that should be considered one of favourites to make it back to the Stanley Cup Final this season.

Andrew Mangiapane, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

I can’t help but compare Mangiapane to last season’s signing of Skinner and Arvidsson. Skinner only put up 29 points, while Arvidsson had 27. I get the sense that Mangiapane could surpass both of these players in points this season. McDavid and Draisaitl reaching out inviting Mangiapane has made him feel wanted and because of that alone, there’s a good chance he could have a solid season.

I’m especially looking forward to seeing how Mangiapane does against the Flames, the team that originally drafted him. I’ll have Oct. 8, Dec. 23 and Dec. 27 circled on my calendar as those are the only three times the Alberta rivals will face each other. Considering that Mangiapane was a bit of a fan favourite in Calgary, it’ll be interesting to watch how Flames fans will welcome him back, and whether he’ll be motivated to be a difference maker when he plays his former team. It’s going to be interesting to see how things go for the feisty winger.