Oilers’ Philip Broberg Should be Moved to Forward

Edmonton Oilers’ defenceman Philip Broberg was the first player chosen by general manager (GM) Ken Holland when he took charge of the Oilers, selecting him with the eighth pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

It’s been almost five years since Broberg became a member of the Oilers’ organization and he’s starting to lean towards the side of a failed selection, as he hasn’t made traction as an NHL regular. To make matters worse, there were several players chosen behind him, like Trevor Zegras, Matt Boldy and Cole Caufield, that have cemented themselves as stars in the league at the same time that the Swedish defenceman has struggled to find his stride.

The Athletic’s Allan Mitchell recently wrote an article stating that Broberg is at a crossroads in his NHL career. The young Swede has had two coaches already this season in Jay Woodcroft and Kris Knoblauch, and both so far have only used him in limited minutes, or not in the lineup at all (From “Lowetide: Oilers’ Philip Broberg Reaches Crossroads as NHL Defenceman,” Edmonton Journal, 11/27/23).

He hints that Broberg is likely the odd man out and could be the trade chip that fetches a needed piece to the puzzle, yet the Oilers could benefit from an outside-the-box approach before moving him and try him at a different position.

Oilers Should Experiment Broberg as a Forward

Oilers’ hulking blueliner Vincent Desharnais has taken a step as the sixth defenceman and as a result, Broberg has only played in two of Edmonton’s last six games. That said, they will likely wait to see how the team fares well into the new year to make any big moves, but increasingly, like Mitchell points out, Broberg is becoming a viable trade chip, saying:

“If the Oilers value him as a No. 7 defenceman and no more than that, and need help elsewhere (the club has some pressing issues) then an early-season trade would make sense. If Broberg is part of the package, that outcome is workable based on usage by the coaching staff.” – Allan Mitchell

However, a question worth considering is Broberg’s actual trade value. Since he hasn’t accomplished much in almost five years since being drafted, hockey analyst Matt Kassian mentioned on the “Two Guys & a Goalie” Podcast, that he felt that the Swedish defenceman would only be worth a fourth-round draft pick.

Philip Broberg, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If a mid-round draft pick is truly Broberg’s value, the Oilers would be at a disadvantage in any trade involving him; however, sitting him in the press box isn’t good for his development as he hasn’t played in the last four games.

He needs to play and one option is to send him down to the American Hockey League (AHL), but Oilers’ colour commentator Bob Stauffer mentioned on the Sportsnet broadcast on Nov. 30 that the plan is likely to bring up goaltender Jack Campbell from the minors, and a forward will likely be sent down. If that happens, the Oilers will be short a player up front, so here’s another bold option — why not try Broberg at the forward position to get him more ice time?

Broberg has some positive qualities to make a case for him to play forward — he’s big, skates well, and is decent with the puck. On top of that, he also has previous experience in minor hockey playing up front.

Broberg’s Hockey Journey Began Up Front as a Forward

Back at the Oilers’ rookie camp in 2019, Broberg explained that he used to play forward and why he made the switch to defence, having said:

“It was in summer camp in Sweden, I was around 12 years old and it was actually a Canadian coach that came to camp and [there was too many] forwards there and so I went to [play] as a defenceman to play more in that camp and after that camp he said to me, ‘one day you will be a better defenceman than a forward’ and I took his advice and after that I’ve been playing defence.” – Philip Broberg

The fact that he’s played forward in the past suggests that he’d already have the instincts that come with the position. If he played stints at forward, he’d have the freedom offensively to take chances, and he’s shown glimpses throughout his career of being an effective puck carrier. If you took out the responsibilities of a defenceman, there’s a chance he could excel in that role and it would be worthwhile to start the experiment with him on the fourth line.

Now, I’m not suggesting Broberg make the switch to forward full-time, but he could be the next “hybrid” player playing both defence and forward in the NHL. Some notable players have played both positions in recent memory, like Carolina Hurricanes’ Brent Burns and defenceman Mark Pysyk, who’s played in 521 NHL games.

Pysyk, a natural defenceman, was playing with the Florida Panthers when he had stints at forward during the 2019-20 season, and he even potted a hat trick against the Toronto Maple Leafs playing up front. He spoke about the transition, having said, “I think guys at this level probably could make the switch given enough time to get comfortable with their new position because everybody skates well.”

Broberg, a smooth skater himself, has played in ten games this season, doesn’t have any points and I don’t see him getting more ice time in the immediate future unless injuries occur, with the way Desharnais has taken a step. I realize switching him to forward is an unconventional move, but it’s a way to get him more ice time rather than delay his development by sitting him in the press box.

