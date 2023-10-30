Concerning Remarks About McDavid’s Impact Surfacing for Oilers

It’s absolutely, unequivocally, undeniably better to have the best player on your team than to not have him on your team. For the Edmonton Oilers, Connor McDavid returning to the lineup at the Heritage Classic was a huge plus, one that seemingly made an immediate impact as the team looked good against the Calgary Flames and won the contest handily by a score of 5-2.

Head coach Jay Woodcroft said of the game that the way the team came out and asserted itself was a good sign. He noted, “I think we have a lot of proud people in our organization, amongst our player group, our coaching staff, our management, and no one has been happy with the way we started this season, collectively.” He added, “I just think we got back to playing a certain way, we got good contributions, we played fast, we played hard, and we’re going to look to build on it as we go forward.”

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

McDavid had two shots on net and an assist, and the Oilers played with more confidence and swagger than they had in most of their previous games. In the two they lost without him, the Oilers looked nothing at all like the Stanley Cup contenders many has them pegged to be, and certainly not like the team that made a run last year with virtually the same lineup.

It wasn’t McDavid’s best game, but he was a difference maker and he showed no signs of any lingering injury issues.

To that end, comments being made after the win over Calgary, one by Woodcroft, and other by Sportsnet’s Mark Spector should be concerning. These two are likely not the only ones to make troubling (but true) remarks.

What Did They Say About McDavid’s Return?

After the game, Woodcroft said, “We looked like us again.” Noting that they got back to playing a certain way, they got good contributions, and they look to keep playing that way moving forward. “I’m very pleased that we walked out of here with two points, but we looked like us tonight.”

Meanwhile, Spector referenced Woodcroft’s comments when he pointed out that the Oilers are just off without McDavid. The Sporstnet analyst wasn’t at all wrong when he suggested that getting back the best player in the world makes everyone six inches taller and that much more confident. He also noted, “It brings back a sense of normalcy. Whenever this team plays without McDavid now, they’re a little herky jerky.” He said the team is asking who is going to be their McDavid on the nights he’s out, but because they don’t have another McDavid, no one can. As a result, “…when you have the best player in the world and he’s not there, you’re disjointed and you’re not right.”

Why Is This a Bad Thing?

Again, having McDavid on the team is a million times better than not having him on the roster. That said, it is concerning that the Oilers seem so disjointed when he’s not around. One could argue that any team would be worse without their star. Toronto would have issues scoring without Auston Matthews. Colorado wouldn’t be nearly as dangerous without Nathan MacKinnon. The New Jersey Devils might not be Eastern Conference favorites without Jack Hughes. All fair. But, to fall apart in the manner the Oilers did without McDavid in the lineup is a huge concern.

Related: NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Bruins, Oilers, Blues

This is the kind of team that should bend but not break without their captain. They should be worse, but not a train wreck. They have depth with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman, Evander Kane, and others. They also have arguably the second-best player in the world in Leon Draisaitl on the team. If there’s one thing they shouldn’t be when he’s gone, it’s outworked. These are players that should pick up the slack and step up their games to meet the challenge of life without McDavid, not matter how long it lasts.

Is The Team Too Reliant On McDavid?

What does it mean that Edmonton seems to rely so heavily on McDavid’s impact? Is this a team that can’t cope without him in the lineup? Is this a team that relies way too much on him to drive all of the offense and then crumbles if he’s not around? Or, were these previous two games before his return a one-off?

Latest News & Highlight

I don’t necessarily have the answer to that question. Prior to this recent injury, the last time McDavid was out, the Oilers actually played fairly well without him. But, on this go-round, the Oilers look disheveled. It’s a problem if that trend continues. Edmonton can’t rely on McDavid to be healthy all the time. Knock on wood that he remains injury free, but the Oilers need to know they can not just manage, but compete and win without him.