NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Bruins, Oilers, Blues

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs may need to consider a trade after another defenseman went down to an injury. Are the Boston Bruins interested in Patrick Kane? Is Mattias Janmark injured, and if so, can the Edmonton Oilers make a roster move? Finally, will the St. Louis Blues revisit the trade market with so many defensemen on their roster?

Will the Maple Leafs Need to Bolster their Blue Line?

On Saturday, the Maple Leafs faced another setback as defenseman Jake McCabe exited the game in Dallas, prompting concerns about the team’s defensive depth. Coach Sheldon Keefe reassured fans that McCabe’s injury wouldn’t sideline him for too long, but the situation remained precarious. Timothy Liljegren also left the game prematurely, further highlighting the team’s vulnerability on the blue line.

Jake McCabe, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Amidst these challenges, TSN’s Darren Dreger raised questions about Conor Timmons, who had impressed during training camp but had been sidelined for a significant period. The prospect of having seven or eight skilled NHL defensemen, including Timmons, prompted speculation about potential roster changes. General Manager Brad Treliving might be facing a dilemma. With emerging talents like Timmons and William Lagesson maybe not ready for full-time action, a trade might become necessary.

Dreger says it’s too early for a deal now, but it’s something to watch down the road.

Bruins Unlikely to Try and Sign Patrick Kane

“Don’t expect the Bruins to be in on Patrick Kane,” writes Boston Hockey Now who was told by a source it’s not a move that’s on their radar. Noting the team doesn’t have the cap space, they add that the team has too many wingers and would have to move one out to accommodate Kane’s arrival.

However, they add: “Now, if Kane let it be known to Don Sweeney that the Bruins were his top choice to sign with, well, then maybe Sweeney tries to pull some cap magic to make it happen. I don’t know. I just don’t see it.”

The teams that are most mentioned when it comes to Kane are the Dallas Stars, Buffalo Sabres, Florida Panthers, and Detroit Red Wings.

Janmark Injured, But Not Clear How Badly

In Sunday’s Heritage Classic victory against the Flames, Oilers forward Mattias Janmark was notably absent from the lineup due to a shoulder injury. Unfortunately, there is no specified timeline for his return, leaving the Oilers in a challenging position.

With limited cap space, the team cannot facilitate a corresponding recall to fill Janmark’s spot. Consequently, unless Janmark qualifies for Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) due to his shoulder ailment, Edmonton is forced to play with a lineup consisting of 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the foreseeable future. The team is used to playing with this deployment, but some concrete information on Janmark’s situation could be beneficial.

Will Blues Re-Visit the Blue Line Trade Market?

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic asked how long the St. Louis Blues can keep eight defenseman on their roster and suggested there may come a time in the not-so distant future that a trade will need to be explored. He is aware that Torey Krug has a no-trade clause, but believes the organization may try to re-open conversations about a move.

Torey Krug, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He writes:

But if this season continues in the direction it’s going, will the Blues revisit the trade market for Krug and/or others? Both [Marco] Scandella and [Robert] Bortuzzo are in the final year of their contracts and likely won’t be back next season. None of those three may generate any interest around the league, but at what point will the Blues have to play their young defenseman, Perunovich and Tucker source – ‘Five Blues developments to watch early in 2023-24: Kyrou’s D, Vrana scratched and more’ – Jeremy Rutherford – The Athletic – 10/28/2023

At a crucial juncture, General Manager Doug Armstrong faces a pivotal choice: prioritize immediate victory or focus on nurturing the skills of players crucial for the team’s future.

