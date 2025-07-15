Oilers Connection to Michael Dipietro Makes Sense

The Edmonton Oilers faced criticism last season for their lack of consistency between the pipes, and even though they were able to make it to the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight season, they couldn’t get the job done, and fans continue to push for the team to move on from Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard. Realistically, it seems as though the Oilers aren’t focused on bringing in a new goaltender, and if they do, it will be someone who can create internal competition, rather than take the starting job right away. Recently, they were connected to Boston Bruins’ goaltender Michael Dipietro.

Dipeitro recently signed a new contract with the Bruins, but with the logjam between the pipes with Jeremy Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo, they may be forced to place him on waivers. If that’s the case closer to the regular season, it would make sense for the Oilers to take a chance and claim him, to give him a shot at overtaking Calvin Pickard for the backup spot.

Mikey DiPietro, Providence Bruins (Jim Bay / The Hockey Writers)

Dipietro, who is 26 years old, was drafted in the third round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft at 64th overall by the Vancouver Canucks after a strong season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Windsor Spitfires, where he posted a 2.35 goals-against-average (GAA), and a .917 save percentage (SV%). He has only ever suited up for three NHL games, all with the Canucks, posting a 5.25 GAA and a .771 SV%.

He has played 145 games in the American Hockey League (AHL), where he has posted a 2.54 GAA and a .914 SV%, adding nine shutouts and posting an 84-42-15 record. He has been fighting to get another shot in the NHL, and if the Oilers wanna make a personnel change, they could take a chance on the youngster, who was once the most promising goalie prospect in the NHL.

What Would That Mean For Skinner & Pickard?

Bringing in someone like Dipietro, who is unproven at the NHL level but is itching to get another opportunity, could push Pickard to the AHL. It’s fairly likely another team would try and bring him in as a backup goaltender, considering what he was able to do in the playoffs last season, and it could spell the end of his time as an Oiler.

With Skinner, all this does is create some internal competition for him as he tries to prove his worth after some inconsistencies last season. The Oilers have brought in a new goalie coach in Pete Aubry, and it seems as though the organization is confident he can help Skinner find a way to be a star goaltender in the NHL and not get in his own head. At the same time, internal competition could provide some motivation for Skinner, who may see his job in jeopardy and could be more focused on becoming the best version of himself, rather than becoming comfortable.

At the end of the day, there hasn’t been any indication that the Oilers are going hard after a goaltender this summer. The trade market seems to be inflated, which was seen after the shocking return for John Gibson after he was traded to the Detroit Red Wings, so the Oilers are playing it smart by not forcing a move just for the sake of making a trade.

A low-risk, high-reward waiver claim in a goaltender like Dipietro would be the smart move as the season inches closer, and he is cost effective as well, making it a no-brainer.

As the 2025-26 season approaches, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.